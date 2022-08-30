Read full article on original website
Remembering Kathy Lynn Doss
Kathy Lynn Doss passed away on Thursday, August 18th, 2022, at the age of 75 at her home in Inola, OK. She was born October 19, 1946 in El Paso, Texas to Homer and Bea (Kincheloe) Garrison. Shortly after Kathy was born the family moved to The Village just outside of Oklahoma City, OK where she spent her childhood years. In high school, Kathy loved to sing and perform musicals and was active in the choir at the Methodist church and her high school chorus. She also worked for her father’s Commercial Union Insurance Company. Kathy graduated from John Marshall High in 1964. She continued her education at Central State College in Edmond, OK where she pursued a degree in Elementary Education. It was here she was able to continue to foster her love for musicals as well as study teaching.
