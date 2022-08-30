Read full article on original website
Allure
Your September 2022 Monthly Horoscope Predictions Are Here
September brings Libra season, the start of autumn, and a Mercury retrograde on September 9. See how your sign needs to prepare — and why the end of the month is ultra-romantic. Welcome to September, star babies. This month brings Libra season, the start of autumn, and a Mercury...
Refinery29
Your Horoscope This Week: August 28th to September 3rd, 2022
The week ahead brings juxtaposing energies our way. Venus in Leo and Saturn retrograde in Aquarius oppose each other on August 28th. This can lead to us feeling as though we are misunderstood and unseen by others. Many matters will consume our minds as our investments and cash flow will reach a low. The good news is that the energy will change a few days later. Action planet Mars, who is currently in the air sign Gemini, unites with Jupiter retrograde, who is in fiery Aries, on September 1st. When these two planets come together, we can expect to see an expansion of luck, love, and emotions. The desire to conquer the world and to understand others is great as both planets are pushing us to comprehend situations from a different perspective.
Horoscope today, Friday September 2: Daily guide to what your star sign has in store for your zodiac dates
You’re heading into the weekend with an inbox full of promises and a head full of dreams. And you can read between the lines and see the love, or hope, in some routine messages. You also have the ability to hunt out the best bets for your future, and...
These 4 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Best Month Of September, Because They’re Rediscovering Their Superpower
If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the best month of September 2022, then you’re in luck. After all, the upcoming astro forecast is filled with ups and downs, which means you’re finding a way to look on the bright side! It’s Virgo season, which is encouraging you to make lemons out of lemonade. I mean, isn’t that exactly what a Virgo would do? Although this is a great time to get organized and plan ahead, this year’s Virgo season is turning things up a notch. After all, Mercury will station retrograde at 8 degrees Libra on September...
These 4 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Worst Month Of September, Thanks To Mercury Retrograde
If you’re already feeling bittersweet about summer coming to an end, you might be one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst month of September 2022. After all, not everyone is digging the overly analytical and perfectionist vibe of Virgo season, which often magnifies even the tiniest of flaws! However, this September is bound to be an even more intense ride than it usually is, because Mercury stations retrograde at 8 degrees Libra on September 9. This will likely provoke miscommunications in your relationships that may eventually lead to a full-blown conflict. If you and your S.O. are suddenly...
SFGate
Horoscope for Friday, 9/02/22 by Christopher Renstrom
ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): Questioning doesn't mean waffling. It's a sign that the other party is actively looking for a fit. Work with it. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): You present yourself as reliable which is why people depend on you. You can't suddenly play against type and expect them to be understanding.
NYLON
Your September 2022 Horoscope Brings Drama & Closure
Once it has begun, nothing can stop it. Of course, we’re referring to the fall edition of Mercury retrograde, beginning on September 10 in Libra before progressing into Virgo on the 23rd, finally ending its backward lurch on October 2. Those with cardinal (Aries, Cancer, Libra, Capricorn) and mutable (Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, Pisces) rising signs will feel the brunt of this retrograde most profoundly. Much has been said about 2022 as the karmic crucible for the fixed sign girlies (Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, Aquarius). It’s not to say that they’ll have it particularly easy in September, but at least the other signs, for once, can experience the feeling of waking up in anesthesia. Enjoy!
Woman reveals three questions to ask your partner to know if they are ‘the one’
A woman has shared three questions you should put to your partner to gauge whether they are the one for you.Posting on TikTok, Courtney Empey, 27, from Toronto, Canada, explained that she had been in the situation where she was unsure if she should rekindle her relationship with a former boyfriend.While at a doctors appointment, she sought advice from a nurse who was engaged to be married, and asked her how she knew her fiancee was “the one.”The nurse then offered her some “invaluable” advice, who told her to ask three key questions to help her make her decision.The...
These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Best Week, Because They’re Finally Getting What They Want
Time to hunker down and get organized, because the sun is officially entering Virgo! Also—not that there’s ever been such a thing as coincidences in astrology—what are the odds that Virgo season starts around the same time as the hustle and bustle of going back to school? If you’re wondering who the zodiac signs who will have the best week of August 22 to 28 are, it comes as no surprise that they happen to be earth signs. There’s a seasonal shift at play this week, so be sure to pay attention to synchronicities! If you want to get to the...
These 4 Zodiac Signs Are The Most Loyal, So Add Them To Your Friend Group ASAP
Click here to read the full article. Loyalty is invaluable—heck, even lone wolves need a support system. When you’re riding solo in the world and need someone to help you out, who’s going to be there for you? A best friend who has your back is essential! And if you’re one of the zodiac signs who are the most loyal, you know you have people’s backs no matter what. You keep your promises, you stay committed and when you enter a relationship with someone, you always want it to be for the long haul! Ride-or-dies are hard to come by, especially...
Elite Daily
This Week’s Horoscope Promises Good Vibes For Every Zodiac Sign
The final week of Leo season is upon us, and in typical fiery fashion, it’s ending with a major bang. With Venus currently in this expressive, confident sign, connection’s taken a bold, assertive approach that’ll reach its peak expression as it trines Jupiter in Aries this week. Then Mars will leave the stable, comfort-oriented sign of Taurus and step into the curious, flexible sign of Gemini, bringing the desire for information, options, and mental stimulation into the cosmos. Communication will likely be where the biggest challenges arise as Mercury in Virgo forms an opposition with Neptune, jumbling logical thinking and the ability to relay essential information. With plenty of excitement (and uncertainty) on the horizon, your August 15, 2022 weekly horoscope is promising plenty of excitement prior to Virgo season, so buckle up, because you’re bound to have your hands full.
ohmymag.co.uk
Cancer, Leo, Virgo: This is what your rising zodiac sign says about you
You’re much more than your sun sign—you have a whole birth chart that details each part of your life, and your rising sign concerns what people think of you the first time you meet. It is determined by the position of the sun on the horizon the moment you were born. If people keep telling you that you give off Pisces vibes but you were born during Libra season, there’s a good chance you have a Pisces rising. If your sign isn’t on the list, be sure to check the other parts in our series!
These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Worst Week & They May Run Into Disagreements With Others
Like every astrological season, the sun’s journey through Virgo comes with its highs and lows. And though the aftermath of conquering your due diligence is always refreshing, you’ve likely felt super distracted this week, thanks to Mars in Gemini. If you’re one of the zodiac signs that will have the worst week of August 29 to September 4, you’re being encouraged to approach things from a logical standpoint, as opposed to succumbing to your emotions. With go-getter Mars sizzling through mentally stimulating Gemini, you also feel a strong desire to gather all the facts involved with your current situation. When the...
Weekly horoscope for August 28 to September 3: What the stars have in store for every zodiac sign revealed
MAR 21 – APR 20. If you feel you need to keep revisiting a money arrangement, things are not quite right for you just yet. And planet Uranus prompts you to get creative plans moving. As for love, Venus fills your chart with fun and frolics. Put serious hopes...
Get Ready, Because Your Weekly Tarot Horoscope Is Predicting Major Changes In Your Relationships
Whenever you’re confused about a situation and you’re looking for answers, it’s always a good idea to ask the Tarot for guidance! Whether you steadfastly believe these cards can tell you your future or you simply love the ritual of it all, your Tarot horoscope for the week of August 15 to August 21 will give you the guidance you’ve been needing. A deck of Tarot consists of 78 cards, each one full of endless possibilities. Between the Tarot’s thought-provoking imagery and the symbolism associated with the Major and Minor Arcana, these cards always have a way of shining a light on...
What does the 1111 angel number mean?
TO the mathematicians out there the digits 1111 might translate to one thousand one hundred and eleven. But for the spiritual among us, this specific number has its own equally specific divine significance. What does 1111 mean?. This number, among the more spiritually inclined, is thought to have divine significance...
MindBodyGreen
September 2022 Monthly Horoscope: What Astrologers Want You To Know
Back to school…or back to something else? Whatever it is, the direction is a definitive U-turn this September, as six planets will be retrograde by the second weekend of the month. Five of them are the slow-moving outer planets: Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune, and Pluto. In all fairness, they...
Your Weekly Love Horoscope Is Predicting Fear Of Commitment, But It’s Only Temporary
Astrology is currently influencing and impacting your relationships on a major level, which makes your love horoscope for the week of August 22 to 28 that much more relevant to your life. Even though challenges are presenting themselves and conflicts feel inevitable, you’re learning so much about what is and *isnt* working in your social life as a whole. For better or worse, the cosmos are calling attention to the way you perceive love this week. The sun enters selfless and practical Virgo on August 22, shifting the temperature from sexy Leo heat to a more down-to-earth vibe. Instead of relying...
Pisces—Your September Horoscope Says A Full Moon Has Your Name Written All Over It
You’re an incredibly sensitive water sign, which means you’re always tuned into everyone’s energy. In fact, your Pisces horoscope for September 2022 says you might find yourself becoming keenly aware of someone’s motives as this month begins! When Mercury in your intuitive eighth house forms an opposition with Jupiter on September 2, it may prompt you to get to the bottom of a situation that’s been leaving you nervous. Put on your investigator’s hat, because you’re cracking down on each clue! However, once Mercury stations retrograde on September 9, you may find that deep-seated secrets are beginning to surface. You may...
