southwestledger.news
City extends deadline for workers to provide proof of vaccination
LAWTON – City of Lawton employees who have not submitted proof of vaccination against COVID-19 and a booster shot to City Hall will have until the end of the year to supply that information. The Lawton City Council voted Aug. 23 to extend the deadline for city employees who...
kswo.com
Lawton officials remind residents to use proper chemical waste disposal
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Do you put chemicals down your drain? City of Lawton officials released a special reminder on Friday, to warn residents of the hazards of disposing of chemicals improperly. Normal household items like oil, antifreeze, bleach, paint and even batteries can be deemed hazardous waste if not...
kswo.com
Application now available for City of Lawton Elk Hunt 2022
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Applications for the City of Lawton’s Elk Hunt are now available to local residents, according to officials with the City of Lawton. The drawing for the hunt will be held at 4:15 p.m. on September 21 at the Lakes and Land Commission Meeting at the Owens Multi-purpose Center.
marlowreview.com
UNcommon Sense: Holland Addresses Marlow Public Schools Enrollment
A new transfer law went into effect July 1, 2022. It now requires public schools to set capacity limits for each grade and mandates the process of accepting transfers when the limit is not met. As many of you are aware, my first day as superintendent was also July 1st. My first encounter with some families proved very challenging as they were wanting to transfer into the district but those requests were denied due to grade level capacity having been met. To make matters more complicated, we have had many seeking to enroll wanting to use the address of another family member or friend to establish residency even though the student does not actually live there. Some have even signed documents to give parental rights to another family member to try to establish residency- all of this in an effort to get around the new capacity limit law. Clearly, our school is a school of choice.
newschannel6now.com
Wichita Falls district to receive $1.1 billion from 2023 Unified Transportation Program
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - With Governor Greg Abbott’s adoption of the Texas Department of Transportation’s 2023 Unified Transportation Program, the Wichita Falls district is set to receive $1.1 billion for roadway projects. The program’s approval advances a record $85 billion, 10-year statewide roadway construction plan. “The...
‘We had no indication someone intentionally set the fire,’ fire marshals inch closer to cause of facility fire
State Fire Marshals said they believe someone had something to do with the cause of the Chickasha Facility Fire.
kswo.com
Lawton Public Schools false threat
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -Lawton Public Schools, students, staff, and parents were on high alert today. There was a Facebook post about a possible threat to student safety. Lawton Police Department said posts like this are taken very seriously, and so they immediately conducted a thorough investigation once the post was brought to their attention. Thankfully this long school day is over and all students and staff are safe.
Don’t Like Lawton? You Don’t Have To Stay
As we grow older, people tend to realize that life is too short to be unhappy all of the time. Though, if you look around social media enough, you'll know this is one of those lessons some people never learn. For some people, being unhappy is the cornerstone of their...
Wichita County Sheriff says arrested women aiding terrorist ring
Three females are behind bars in Wichita County after authorities with the Wichita County's Sheriff's office received a tip about a vehicle involved in a theft. It would later be learned that the stolen items were being used to fund a terrorist organization.
kswo.com
Faxon family asks for community help following farm equipment theft
FAXON, Okla. (KSWO) - A family living in Faxon has asked for the public’s help recovering stolen farm equipment, worth tens of thousands of dollars. According to a Comanche County Sheriff’s Department Incident Report, the theft took place at a home on Southwest Baseline. The homeowner told deputies...
Walmart employee steals thousands in cash from registers
A former Texas Walmart employee stole thousands of dollars from multiple registers just four days after she was hired. Police said she was wearing a blond wig at the time.
This Oklahoma Drive In Movie Theater is Doing a ‘Tornado-Themed’ Double Feature Labor Day Weekend!
If you're looking for something to do this Labor Day weekend why not go to the drive-in theatre and catch a special tornado-themed double feature? It sounds like a great time and the perfect place to take the family for a fun evening out under the stars. When was the last time you've been to a drive-in movie theatre?
Gun found on WFISD middle school campus
A student at a Wichita Falls Independent School District middle school was expelled and arrested Friday morning after police said the student was found to be in possession of a firearm on the school's campus.
Local insurance fraud case resolved 10 years later
The case has been moving through the court for about a decade, with constant delays and resettings. On Thursday, it finally came to a resolution.
Dead fish at Lake Wichita worse than recent years
A foul odor and dead fish aren't uncommon during the late summer months at Lake Wichita, but officials said it appears to be worse in 2022 than in previous years.
newschannel6now.com
Thousands of dead fish wash up at Lake Wichita
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Thousands of dead fish are washing up on the banks of Lake Wichita as water levels continue to drop. It is a mixture of many different things, but due to the lack of rain this summer, wildlife officials had a feeling that this could occur because they have seen it happen in the past.
Warrant arrest leads to large fentanyl seizure
According to WFPD officials, the pills they seized are the same type of counterfeit pills taken by a 20-year-old Wichita Falls girl in April 2022 that lead to her death.
KOCO
State Fire Marshal: Chickasha hand sanitizer factory fire was intentionally set
CHICKASHA, Okla. — A fire that destroyed a Chickasha hand sanitizer factory and led to a $6.6 million fine has been determined to have been intentionally set. The Office of the State Fire Marshal confirmed to KOCO 5 that the Aug. 7 fire was started using an incendiary device. The investigation will now attempt to determine who set the fire and why.
KXII.com
Car robbery leads troopers on multi-county high-speed pursuit, OHP says
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Oklahoma state troopers chased a man through several counties Wednesday evening after he stole a man’s car from him at gunpoint, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Trooper said a man gave a ride to Kevin Melton, who was walking on the side of the...
kswo.com
LPD hoping someone recognizes suspect in Thursday morning shooting
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department released two pictures of who they say is their suspect in a double shooting on Lawton’s east side early Thursday morning. Police released the still images but have not released surveillance video. Neighbors in the area told 7News they think they...
