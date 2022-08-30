A new transfer law went into effect July 1, 2022. It now requires public schools to set capacity limits for each grade and mandates the process of accepting transfers when the limit is not met. As many of you are aware, my first day as superintendent was also July 1st. My first encounter with some families proved very challenging as they were wanting to transfer into the district but those requests were denied due to grade level capacity having been met. To make matters more complicated, we have had many seeking to enroll wanting to use the address of another family member or friend to establish residency even though the student does not actually live there. Some have even signed documents to give parental rights to another family member to try to establish residency- all of this in an effort to get around the new capacity limit law. Clearly, our school is a school of choice.

MARLOW, OK ・ 3 DAYS AGO