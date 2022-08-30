ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawton, OK

southwestledger.news

City extends deadline for workers to provide proof of vaccination

LAWTON – City of Lawton employees who have not submitted proof of vaccination against COVID-19 and a booster shot to City Hall will have until the end of the year to supply that information. The Lawton City Council voted Aug. 23 to extend the deadline for city employees who...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Lawton officials remind residents to use proper chemical waste disposal

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Do you put chemicals down your drain? City of Lawton officials released a special reminder on Friday, to warn residents of the hazards of disposing of chemicals improperly. Normal household items like oil, antifreeze, bleach, paint and even batteries can be deemed hazardous waste if not...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Application now available for City of Lawton Elk Hunt 2022

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Applications for the City of Lawton’s Elk Hunt are now available to local residents, according to officials with the City of Lawton. The drawing for the hunt will be held at 4:15 p.m. on September 21 at the Lakes and Land Commission Meeting at the Owens Multi-purpose Center.
LAWTON, OK
marlowreview.com

UNcommon Sense: Holland Addresses Marlow Public Schools Enrollment

A new transfer law went into effect July 1, 2022. It now requires public schools to set capacity limits for each grade and mandates the process of accepting transfers when the limit is not met. As many of you are aware, my first day as superintendent was also July 1st. My first encounter with some families proved very challenging as they were wanting to transfer into the district but those requests were denied due to grade level capacity having been met. To make matters more complicated, we have had many seeking to enroll wanting to use the address of another family member or friend to establish residency even though the student does not actually live there. Some have even signed documents to give parental rights to another family member to try to establish residency- all of this in an effort to get around the new capacity limit law. Clearly, our school is a school of choice.
MARLOW, OK
kswo.com

Lawton Public Schools false threat

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -Lawton Public Schools, students, staff, and parents were on high alert today. There was a Facebook post about a possible threat to student safety. Lawton Police Department said posts like this are taken very seriously, and so they immediately conducted a thorough investigation once the post was brought to their attention. Thankfully this long school day is over and all students and staff are safe.
LAWTON, OK
Z94

Don’t Like Lawton? You Don’t Have To Stay

As we grow older, people tend to realize that life is too short to be unhappy all of the time. Though, if you look around social media enough, you'll know this is one of those lessons some people never learn. For some people, being unhappy is the cornerstone of their...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Faxon family asks for community help following farm equipment theft

FAXON, Okla. (KSWO) - A family living in Faxon has asked for the public’s help recovering stolen farm equipment, worth tens of thousands of dollars. According to a Comanche County Sheriff’s Department Incident Report, the theft took place at a home on Southwest Baseline. The homeowner told deputies...
FAXON, OK
newschannel6now.com

Thousands of dead fish wash up at Lake Wichita

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Thousands of dead fish are washing up on the banks of Lake Wichita as water levels continue to drop. It is a mixture of many different things, but due to the lack of rain this summer, wildlife officials had a feeling that this could occur because they have seen it happen in the past.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
KOCO

State Fire Marshal: Chickasha hand sanitizer factory fire was intentionally set

CHICKASHA, Okla. — A fire that destroyed a Chickasha hand sanitizer factory and led to a $6.6 million fine has been determined to have been intentionally set. The Office of the State Fire Marshal confirmed to KOCO 5 that the Aug. 7 fire was started using an incendiary device. The investigation will now attempt to determine who set the fire and why.
CHICKASHA, OK
kswo.com

LPD hoping someone recognizes suspect in Thursday morning shooting

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department released two pictures of who they say is their suspect in a double shooting on Lawton’s east side early Thursday morning. Police released the still images but have not released surveillance video. Neighbors in the area told 7News they think they...
LAWTON, OK

