This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about the Oklahoma Supreme Court choosing to take up whether a recreational marijuana initiative petition should be on the November ballot, the State Board of Education choosing to not hear appeals from Mustang and Tulsa schools about a downgrade to their accreditation because of a HB 1775 violation and the board releasing rules to deal with compliance to Senate Bill 615 banning transgender bathrooms in schools.

NORMAN, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO