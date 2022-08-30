ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Recreational marijuana, transgender bathrooms, Norman turnpike protests and more

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about the Oklahoma Supreme Court choosing to take up whether a recreational marijuana initiative petition should be on the November ballot, the State Board of Education choosing to not hear appeals from Mustang and Tulsa schools about a downgrade to their accreditation because of a HB 1775 violation and the board releasing rules to deal with compliance to Senate Bill 615 banning transgender bathrooms in schools.
After the Castro-Huerta ruling, Oklahoma’s criminal justice system endures another shift

Jeannie Blalock was an energetic grandmother in her 60s who loved sports when she was shot dead during a carjacking in the parking lot of her Tulsa apartment complex in 2017. The Tulsa County District Attorney’s office charged four people in connection with Blalock’s death. Jaydon Harring and and Tonnako Miller, both teenagers at the time of Blalock’s killing, pled guilty to murder and were sentenced to life in prison.
Former Member Of Gov. Stitt’s Cabinet Sues State Of Oklahoma

Gov. Kevin Stitt’s former cabinet secretary David Ostrowe is suing the state after he claims he was maliciously prosecuted while in office. In a tort claim filed in Dec. 2021, Ostrowe said he is seeking $60 million in damages. Ostrowe said he was wrongly accused of bribery in a...
Oklahoma attorney general urges prosecution for performing an abortion

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor is urging prosecutors and law enforcement agencies to pursue criminal charges against anyone who performs an elective abortion in the state. The state's top prosecutor issued guidance on Wednesday for who should and shouldn't be charged under the state's new anti-abortion...
“They need all the help they can get”: Oklahoma educator makes case for federal funding

EL RENO, Okla. (KFOR) – Former El Reno Schools superintendent said not using federal funds for education in Oklahoma could put a squeeze on rural communities. “We’re talking about gifted and talented [programs]. We’re talking about special ed services. We’re talking about child nutrition, [some] transportation,” he said. According to educationdata.org, Oklahoma K-12 schools spend […]
OEA Responds To Demands To Revoke Certificate Of Norman Teacher

The Oklahoma Education Authority responded to State Education Secretary Ryan Walters' demands that a former Norman high school teacher's teaching certificate. "There is no place for a teacher with a liberal political agenda in the classroom," Walters said. The former teacher, Summer Boismier, had posted a QR code in her...
