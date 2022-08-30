Read full article on original website
kosu.org
Recreational marijuana, transgender bathrooms, Norman turnpike protests and more
This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about the Oklahoma Supreme Court choosing to take up whether a recreational marijuana initiative petition should be on the November ballot, the State Board of Education choosing to not hear appeals from Mustang and Tulsa schools about a downgrade to their accreditation because of a HB 1775 violation and the board releasing rules to deal with compliance to Senate Bill 615 banning transgender bathrooms in schools.
readfrontier.org
After the Castro-Huerta ruling, Oklahoma’s criminal justice system endures another shift
Jeannie Blalock was an energetic grandmother in her 60s who loved sports when she was shot dead during a carjacking in the parking lot of her Tulsa apartment complex in 2017. The Tulsa County District Attorney’s office charged four people in connection with Blalock’s death. Jaydon Harring and and Tonnako Miller, both teenagers at the time of Blalock’s killing, pled guilty to murder and were sentenced to life in prison.
Veterans’ Group Suing Gov. Stitt Claims His Panel Appointment Violated Law
A group of veterans who filed suit over Governor Stitt's appointment to the Oklahoma Veterans Commission said the governor violated the law with an appointment to the panel. "He just picked one of his boys and put him in there," veteran Larry Van Schuyver said. The veterans’ attorney Mark Hammons...
News On 6
Former Member Of Gov. Stitt’s Cabinet Sues State Of Oklahoma
Gov. Kevin Stitt’s former cabinet secretary David Ostrowe is suing the state after he claims he was maliciously prosecuted while in office. In a tort claim filed in Dec. 2021, Ostrowe said he is seeking $60 million in damages. Ostrowe said he was wrongly accused of bribery in a...
Local teacher joins ACLU lawsuit against anti-Critical Race Theory law
A controversial state law is facing a new legal challenge. HB 1775 is known as the so-called anti-Critical Race Theory law, and it limits certain teachings on race and gender. A metro teacher is now also joining in on the lawsuit with the ACLU.
KHBS
Oklahoma attorney general urges prosecution for performing an abortion
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor is urging prosecutors and law enforcement agencies to pursue criminal charges against anyone who performs an elective abortion in the state. The state's top prosecutor issued guidance on Wednesday for who should and shouldn't be charged under the state's new anti-abortion...
Oklahoma Attorney General gives law enforcement guidance on abortion law
Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor says he is giving law enforcement personnel in the state guidance on enforcing abortion laws.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Ryan Walters wants to revoke Norman teacher’s certification, after her resignation over HB 1775
Education Secretary and candidate to become Oklahoma’s State Superintendent, Ryan Walters, signed a letter looking to take away the teaching license of a Norman High School teacher who resigned in opposition to House Bill 1775. Wednesday Walters asked the Oklahoma State Board of Education to revoke Summer Boismier’s certificate,...
KOCO
State agents seek cellphone records in investigation of Swadley's deal
OKLAHOMA CITY — Agents are investigating the state’s deal with Swadley’s, and they’ll get a look at key phone records. A newly released search warrant shows OSBI will be pouring over phone records from the former vice president of the restaurant chain. The search warrant request...
KOCO
Oklahomans will get to vote on whether to legalize recreational marijuana
OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt has responded to claims that there’s a behind-the-scenes push to keep recreational marijuana off the November ballot. On Tuesday, the Oklahoma Supreme Court said it won’t rule on the state question until after a 10-day challenge period ends. Some supporters of...
Joy Hofmeister accepts governor race debate invitations
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister accepted invitations to participate in election debates in the race for Oklahoma governor, according to Hofmeister's campaign.
“They need all the help they can get”: Oklahoma educator makes case for federal funding
EL RENO, Okla. (KFOR) – Former El Reno Schools superintendent said not using federal funds for education in Oklahoma could put a squeeze on rural communities. “We’re talking about gifted and talented [programs]. We’re talking about special ed services. We’re talking about child nutrition, [some] transportation,” he said. According to educationdata.org, Oklahoma K-12 schools spend […]
New OSBI search warrant asking for former Swadley’s VP phone records
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation filed a search warrant to retrieve phone records belonging to former Vice President of Swadley's Bar-B-Q Restaurants.
KOCO
Ryan Walters clarifies statements on removing emergency-certified teachers from classrooms
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Education Secretary Ryan Walters is clarifying his comments after a controversial stance on emergency teaching certificates. Walters, who is running for state superintendent, said emergency-certified teachers can make a big difference and he does not want to get rid of them altogether. "I've heard a...
KTUL
Okla. Secretary of Education threatens to reject federal funds going toward public schools
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The governor's Secretary of Education Ryan Walters says he wants to reject any federal dollars that go to public education in the state, if it doesn't live up to what he says are Oklahoma values. Fox 25 spoke with Walters, and he said nothing is...
Then-boyfriend admits to killing Faith Lindsey
The boyfriend of missing Oklahoma teenager Faith Lindsey admitted to killing her.
COVID-19 forces one Oklahoma school to go to virtual learning
Just 6 days into the new school year and already some students in an Oklahoma school district are moving to virtual learning.
Oklahoma legislators discuss grocery tax and income tax cuts
TULSA, Okla. — Today legislators of the Joint Committee on pandemic relief funding met to discuss how they want to provide Oklahomans inflation relief. Representative Logan Phillips talked about the tax reform options that are on the table and how they could impact your pocket. “Food costs, are extremely...
KOCO
Oklahomans see largest increase in nation for electric bills, new report shows
OKLAHOMA CITY — A government agency says Oklahomans saw one of the largest increases in the nation when it comes to electricity bills. The U.S. Energy Information Administration found that Oklahoma had one of the most affordable electricity in the nation last year. Now, Oklahomans are paying a whole lot more.
news9.com
OEA Responds To Demands To Revoke Certificate Of Norman Teacher
The Oklahoma Education Authority responded to State Education Secretary Ryan Walters' demands that a former Norman high school teacher's teaching certificate. "There is no place for a teacher with a liberal political agenda in the classroom," Walters said. The former teacher, Summer Boismier, had posted a QR code in her...
