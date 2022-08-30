Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
goseawolves.com
UAA men defeat UAF on home course
ANCHORAGE, ALASKA – Cole Nash of the University of Alaska Anchorage remained unbeaten on the year winning the Seawolf Throwdown by covering the eight-kilometer course in 25:22. Transfer Michael Zapherson finished second (26:04), and freshman Stephen Zukowski was third (27:44) in their first races for the Seawolves. Zach Christensen...
goseawolves.com
#20 Seawolves fend off Lions for 10-1 start
FAIRBANKS – Senior Eve Stephens blasted 19 kills and tied a career high with six aces Saturday to help the 20th-ranked Alaska Anchorage volleyball team claim a 25-17, 25-15, 20-25, 25-20 victory over Arkansas-Fort Smith in the Ice Block Classic at the Patty Center. The Seawolves (10-1) also got...
goseawolves.com
Seawolves bounce back to earn split in Fairbanks
FAIRBANKS, Alaska – Lisa Jaunet had 13 kills and Isabel Evans delivered six total blocks Friday night to help the Alaska Anchorage volleyball team rebound from its first loss with a 25-13, 25-20, 25-19 sweep of Black Hill State in the Ice Block Classic at the Patty Center. The...
goseawolves.com
#20 UAA flattens Findlay as Floyd reaches 4K
FAIRBANKS, Alaska – Eve Stephens smashed a season-high 20 kills and fellow senior Ellen Floyd surpassed another career milestone Thursday to lead the 20th-ranked Alaska Anchorage volleyball team to a 25-8, 25-21, 25-19 sweep of Findlay in the Ice Block Classic at the Patty Center. The Seawolves (8-0) also...
Comments / 0