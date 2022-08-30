ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan County, OK

News On 6

Man Arrested, Accused For Making Bomb Threat At OKC Apartment

An Oklahoma City metro man was arrested and is accused of threatening to bomb his southeast OKC apartment complex. According to court documents, police described 36-year-old Maurice Wilson as being in "..a manic state, screaming about people being devils and holograms in his apartment." He also allegedly tried to grab...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

WATCH: OCSO Updates Hourslong Standoff, Separate Foot Chase

Oklahoma County sheriff Tommie Johnson provided updates to a Wednesday standoff and a separate foot chase Thursday morning. Johnson identified the suspect in the standoff as Gary Shawn Wood. Deputies were attempting to serve a warrant to Wood at a home near Southwest 16th Street and South Pennsylvania Avenue. Wood...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
1600kush.com

Couple accused of child stealing in Stillwater

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A couple from out of state — who consider themselves to be sovereign citizens — have been charged in Payne County District Court with stealing a 6-year-old girl from a foster home in Stillwater and possessing guns illegally. Samantha Siong Ricks, 45 of Mableton,...
STILLWATER, OK
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma woman shoots and kills ex-boyfriend during break-in

YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) — A Yukon woman shoots and kills an intruder who is her ex-boyfriend. Police say Sunday morning around 4 a.m., a woman called 9-1-1 after shooting her ex-boyfriend during a break-in and attack. In the 300 block of Spruce Drive detectives say the man broke into...
YUKON, OK
News On 6

Choctaw Teens Recovering Following Late-Night Crash

Two Choctaw teens are recovering after a rollover crash Thursday night. The driver of the car was released from the hospital Thursday with a few broken bones, and the passenger remains in the ICU. Choctaw Police Chief Kelly Marshall says those Choctaw High School seniors are lucky to be alive.
CHOCTAW, OK
News On 6

Man In Custody Following Foot Pursuit In NW OKC

A man is in custody following a foot pursuit Thursday morning in northwest Oklahoma City, according to the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office. The incident started at the Windsor Point Apartments near Northwest 44th Street and Windsor Avenue when deputies were trying to serve a felony warrant, according to OCSO. Authorities...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Cleveland County Law Enforcement Searching For Missing Man

A search team assembled in Cleveland County Wednesday morning in hopes of locating a missing man. According to investigators Jeremy Reagan’s wife last saw him August 9 at their Forrest Park home. Reagan's pickup was located at the Lexington Wildlife Preserve in Cleveland County where searches have been combing...
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK

