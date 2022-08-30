Read full article on original website
News On 6
Search Warrants Detail Stockpile Of Weapons, Ammunition In Accused Oklahoma Co. Deputy Killer’s Boat
Oklahoma City police found guns and hundreds of live rounds of ammunition in an accused Oklahoma County deputy killer’s property, according to search warrant returns. The newly-released court documents are now part of Benjamin Plank’s murder case. Plank’s truck and boat were taken as evidence from the shooting...
News On 6
Man Arrested, Accused For Making Bomb Threat At OKC Apartment
An Oklahoma City metro man was arrested and is accused of threatening to bomb his southeast OKC apartment complex. According to court documents, police described 36-year-old Maurice Wilson as being in "..a manic state, screaming about people being devils and holograms in his apartment." He also allegedly tried to grab...
News On 6
WATCH: OCSO Updates Hourslong Standoff, Separate Foot Chase
Oklahoma County sheriff Tommie Johnson provided updates to a Wednesday standoff and a separate foot chase Thursday morning. Johnson identified the suspect in the standoff as Gary Shawn Wood. Deputies were attempting to serve a warrant to Wood at a home near Southwest 16th Street and South Pennsylvania Avenue. Wood...
okcfox.com
Man with over 20 stints in the Oklahoma County Jail arrested after 10-hour standoff
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A multi-hour standoff in southwest Oklahoma City on Wednesday ended in the arrest of a 49-year-old man who had been in the Oklahoma County Detention Center 22 separate times. The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) arrested Gary Shawn Wood on Wednesday after a 10-hour standoff...
KOCO
Barricaded suspect in Wednesday standoff hid in rotted-out part of RV, sheriff says
OKLAHOMA CITY — New details have come out about a standoff that kept Oklahoma County deputies busy throughout the day Wednesday. The incident stemmed from a warrant for drug trafficking. But during a 10-hour standoff, Shawn Wood, the suspect in the case, hid from deputies in more than one...
News On 6
Okla. Co. Deputies Arrest Accused Meth Dealer After 10-Hour Standoff
Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a career criminal on Wednesday who managed to hide from them for more than 10 hours. They apprehended Gary Wood, 51, at a southwest Oklahoma City property. From the heat of the day, until after the sun went down. Law enforcement surrounded a...
1600kush.com
Couple accused of child stealing in Stillwater
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A couple from out of state — who consider themselves to be sovereign citizens — have been charged in Payne County District Court with stealing a 6-year-old girl from a foster home in Stillwater and possessing guns illegally. Samantha Siong Ricks, 45 of Mableton,...
KOCO
Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office searches for suspect accused of shooting ex's car
LUTHER, Okla. — The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect accused of shooting his ex's car. Authorities told KOCO 5 that the incident occurred in the 20300 block of North Harrah Road in Luther. The suspect left the scene in a purple Jeep-like vehicle. The sheriff's...
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma woman shoots and kills ex-boyfriend during break-in
YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) — A Yukon woman shoots and kills an intruder who is her ex-boyfriend. Police say Sunday morning around 4 a.m., a woman called 9-1-1 after shooting her ex-boyfriend during a break-in and attack. In the 300 block of Spruce Drive detectives say the man broke into...
Oklahoma City police need help identifying drive-by shooting suspect
Oklahoma City police are asking for the community's help identifying a drive-by shooting suspect.
Deputies, Federal Agents Find ‘Pipe Bomb’ In Payne County Home After Anonymous Tip
An anonymous tip to the Perkins Police Department led local authorities and federal agents to a home where they found explosive materials and make-shift devices resembling a pipe bomb and grenade. On Tuesday, Payne County prosecutors charged Cade Wells, 19, with manufacturing an explosive, which carries a sentence up to...
KOCO
State agents seek cellphone records in investigation of Swadley's deal
OKLAHOMA CITY — Agents are investigating the state’s deal with Swadley’s, and they’ll get a look at key phone records. A newly released search warrant shows OSBI will be pouring over phone records from the former vice president of the restaurant chain. The search warrant request...
News On 6
Choctaw Teens Recovering Following Late-Night Crash
Two Choctaw teens are recovering after a rollover crash Thursday night. The driver of the car was released from the hospital Thursday with a few broken bones, and the passenger remains in the ICU. Choctaw Police Chief Kelly Marshall says those Choctaw High School seniors are lucky to be alive.
News On 6
Man In Custody Following Foot Pursuit In NW OKC
A man is in custody following a foot pursuit Thursday morning in northwest Oklahoma City, according to the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office. The incident started at the Windsor Point Apartments near Northwest 44th Street and Windsor Avenue when deputies were trying to serve a felony warrant, according to OCSO. Authorities...
okcfox.com
Edmond police looking to identify Peeping Tom suspect seen outside teenager's window
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Edmond police are asking for help identifying a Peeping Tom suspect. Police said a father found footprints in the dirt outside his teenage daughter's window and set up an outdoor camera. The camera captured a man lurking around the house near Coffee Creek Blvd. and...
blackchronicle.com
Man shot outside NW Oklahoma City liquor store, witness who saw shooting jumped in to help
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It was an especially horrifying scene for one witness who saw a man get shot Wednesday off Memorial Road, just west of May Avenue. She also jumped in to help the man after the shooting. “I pulled in, got us in the middle of the...
Barricaded suspect in Oklahoma City taken into police custody after 11 hours
A high-speed chase came to an end in southwest Oklahoma City on Wednesday afternoon.
News On 6
Cleveland County Law Enforcement Searching For Missing Man
A search team assembled in Cleveland County Wednesday morning in hopes of locating a missing man. According to investigators Jeremy Reagan’s wife last saw him August 9 at their Forrest Park home. Reagan's pickup was located at the Lexington Wildlife Preserve in Cleveland County where searches have been combing...
Choctaw armed suspect at high school football practice was looking for a student, victims mother speaks out
A man with a gun showed up at Choctaws High School’s football practice last week. Thursday, police tell KFOR he was looking for a student.
News On 6
Family, Law Enforcement Looking For Answers In Decade-Long Cold Case
The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office said it's been 10 years, and there are still no answers as to who killed Ciar Pierce. OSCO said a fun night out with friends at a bar led to a chaotic scene unfolding in the parking lot of Shakers sports bar in Spencer. “It...
