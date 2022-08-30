Read full article on original website
Petaluma mom found dead in house identified
PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — A Petaluma woman has been identified after her death went unreported for over a year and her daughter lived at home with her mother’s corpse. The Sonoma County Sheriff’s coroner identified the deceased woman on Friday afternoon as 80-year-old Birgit Almgren. The coroner has still not determined Almgren’s official cause of […]
KTVU FOX 2
San Rafael police officers on leave after bloody takedown of man with beer can
San Rafael, Calif. - Two San Rafael police officers were placed on paid leave Friday after body-camera video showed them leaving a man bloodied after taking him down to the ground. The incident happened in July after Officer Daisy Mazariegos spotted a man with an open beer container on Windward...
2 adults, 2 juveniles arrested in Santa Rosa for gun incident
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Two adults and two juveniles were arrested early Thursday morning after a gun was found in a truck they were riding in, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department. Officers were called to the 100 block of Decker Street around 12:25 a.m. for a report of three people “tagging” a […]
mendofever.com
Sonoma County Completes Its Investigation Into Ex-Ukiah Police Chief Noble Waidelich—Forwards Findings to Mendo DA
Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Juan Valencia told us today that his agency’s investigation into the alleged criminal conduct of the former Ukiah Police Chief Noble Waidelich has concluded and the findings have been forwarded to the Mendocino County District Attorney. This news comes nearly two and a...
KTVU FOX 2
Grand jury calls for more police oversight after DOJ indicts 'rogue' Rohnert Park officers
ROHNERT PARK, Calif. - A 2021-22 Sonoma County Civil Grand Jury report has called for greater police protocols and oversight in Rohnert Park after the U.S. Department of Justice accused two officers there of "shaking down" motorists for drugs and cash. Officers Brendan "Jacy" Tatum and Joseph Huffaker were patrol...
Crime-filled weekend in Santa Rosa includes random stabbing
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – The Santa Rosa Police Department responded to many calls for assistance, including a stabbing at a motel, according to a Facebook post by the police department. SRPD made 47 arrests from Friday, August 26 to Monday, August 29. The 901 total calls for assistance to the department, included five shootings, […]
Petaluma high school cancels classes after student receives ‘suspicious’ Snapchat with references to shooting
PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — A high school canceled classes on Thursday due to “suspicious” social media posts, the Petaluma Police Department (PPD) announced in a Nixle alert. St. Vincent de Paul High School decided to cancel classes after two students received a Snapchat. The post contained images of guns and references to a shooting, according […]
KGO
EXCLUSIVE: San Rafael police officers under investigation after bloody takedown
SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KGO) -- An investigation is underway after questions about an open container of beer turn into a violent takedown by San Rafael police officers, sending a man to the hospital and to court on several charges including felony resisting arrest. However, those charges have since been dropped...
Sonoma County guaranteed income program is giving $12,000 to select families
Sonoma County has announced the launch of a new two-year program that will give 305 low-income families a total of $12,000 in guaranteed income. Families will receive the “no strings attached” money in payments of $500 each month over 24 months.
ksro.com
Authorities Release Identity of Petaluma Woman Found Dead in Home
A woman whose decomposing body was found inside her cluttered home in Petaluma has been identified. Investigators believe 80-year-old Birgit Almgren had been dead for more than a year. All the while, her daughter continued to live inside the home, before the body was found during a welfare check last week. The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office says an autopsy has been completed, but the cause of Almgren’s death won’t be announced for a few weeks. The daughter told police her mother died of natural causes in April of 2021.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Pepperoni to pot: A Sonoma County pizza franchisee opening a cannabis dispensary
Having built a portfolio of Mountain Mike’s Pizza franchises in the greater North Bay, the Sonoma County-based Chandi Hospitality Group is branching out into cannabis. To do so, Sonu Chandi, president and CEO of the family-run enterprise, says the group will align with a company to operate a retail outlet with an established brand instead of starting completely from scratch.
Suspect in Santa Rosa road rage shooting arrested in Mendocino County
SANTA ROSA -- A suspect alleged to have fired a handgun in the air during in a road rage incident Monday in Santa Rosa turned himself in later that same day in Willits, according to Santa Rosa police.Detectives convinced Arnaldo Jimenez-Romeo, 28, of Fortuna, to turn himself in to Willits police. He was later booked into Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and negligent discharge of a firearm. Officers responded in Santa Rosa to several calls about 12:11 p.m. of a shooting in the area of Sebastopol Road and West Avenue, where witnesses reported a...
marinlocalnews.com
Properly Subversive: When it comes to homelessness in Marin, no good deed goes unpunished
After all that Sausalito residents went through to do what the town’s moms and dads thought was the compassionate and right thing to do for the homeless, it ended last month with taxpayers paying the Homeless Union $500,000 in a settlement, part of which gives $18,000 each to the 30-some folks who lived in the tent camp when the deal was reached.
L.A. Weekly
Cody Rosado Arrested after DUI Accident on Sutton Place [Santa Rosa, CA]
Traffic Crash in Santa Rosa Private Property Left Man Hospitalized. Traffic Crash in Santa Rosa Private Property Left Man Hospitalized. The incident happened around 4:40 a.m., just west of Stanish Avenue on a private property. According to reports, Rosado lost control of his 1990 BMW and struck a 43-year-old Santa...
lakecountybloom.com
Beating the Heat: Options for Lake County Residents
The National Weather Service’s Eureka Office has issued a high confidence report that heat “will become significant this weekend into early next week.” Triple-Digit Temperatures are forecast by some outlets for portions of Lake County beginning today (Thursday, September 1), and many members of our communities will be seeking opportunities to escape the heat.
kymkemp.com
Inside the Packed Courtroom as Former Ukiah Police Officer Kevin Murray Receives Suspended Sentence
After a last-minute postponement and a misprinted time on a hearing document, former Ukiah Police Sergeant Kevin Murray was finally sentenced yesterday afternoon in a packed courtroom. Superior Court Judge Ann Moorman imposed two years of formal probation, with a two-year suspended sentence. That means that if he slips up once, he’ll be sent to state prison. Moorman told Murray that includes missing one appointment with his probation officer or having one beer.
L.A. Weekly
Carlos Rios Dies in Pedestrian Accident on Highway 101 [Sausalito, CA]
41-Year-Old Man Dead after Pedestrian Crash on Spencer Avenue Off-Ramp. The fatal collision occurred at around 4:35 a.m., at the Spencer Avenue off-ramp on Highway 101. According to the California Highway Patrol, the driver of a Dodge hit Rios in the middle of the freeway. However, it remains unclear why the victim was standing on the lanes at the time.
mendofever.com
From Streets to Creeks: 2022 Ukiah Valley Russian River Cleanup To Be Held Saturday, Sept. 17
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Resource Conservation District:. Ukiah-Would you like to make an immediate and lasting improvement to the environment and have fun doing it? Does the sight of litter in our creeks make you want to take action? Then come join the annual Ukiah Valley Russian River Cleanup, held on Coastal Cleanup Day, Saturday, September 17, from 8:30 AM to Noon.
crimevoice.com
Two Women Arrested at Vintage Oaks Shopping Center – One with Outstanding Warrants
NOVATO — Two women were arrested in connection with thefts at Vintage Oaks Shopping Center. One had outstanding arrest warrants. Both suspects have been arrested many times. Officers responded to Designer Shoe Warehouse on August 26. Employees reported a woman dressed in a bright pink outfit stole more than $900 worth of merchandise and fled. While officers were investigating, a woman matching the suspect’s description showed up at Ulta Beauty store. This time she allegedly stole $3,000 worth of cosmetics. The suspect fled Ulta Beauty using the same white Honda minivan. Officers found the minivan parked outside the nearby Target store. They waited about 30 minutes until Tammy Jones, 56, of San Rafael returned.
townofwindsor.com
Windsor Roundabout Final Paving
The intersection will be CLOSED to all traffic in all directions from 7 PM on September 9 to 6 AM on September 10. The pedestrian detour will remain the same. Visit the Construction Page for more information and a detour map. Photo Credit: Tom Rennie.
