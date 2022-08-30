ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma County, CA

KRON4 News

Petaluma mom found dead in house identified

PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — A Petaluma woman has been identified after her death went unreported for over a year and her daughter lived at home with her mother’s corpse. The Sonoma County Sheriff’s coroner identified the deceased woman on Friday afternoon as 80-year-old Birgit Almgren. The coroner has still not determined Almgren’s official cause of […]
PETALUMA, CA
KRON4 News

Crime-filled weekend in Santa Rosa includes random stabbing

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – The Santa Rosa Police Department responded to many calls for assistance, including a stabbing at a motel, according to a Facebook post by the police department. SRPD made 47 arrests from Friday, August 26 to Monday, August 29. The 901 total calls for assistance to the department, included five shootings, […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

Petaluma high school cancels classes after student receives ‘suspicious’ Snapchat with references to shooting

PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — A high school canceled classes on Thursday due to “suspicious” social media posts, the Petaluma Police Department (PPD) announced in a Nixle alert. St. Vincent de Paul High School decided to cancel classes after two students received a Snapchat. The post contained images of guns and references to a shooting, according […]
PETALUMA, CA
ksro.com

Authorities Release Identity of Petaluma Woman Found Dead in Home

A woman whose decomposing body was found inside her cluttered home in Petaluma has been identified. Investigators believe 80-year-old Birgit Almgren had been dead for more than a year. All the while, her daughter continued to live inside the home, before the body was found during a welfare check last week. The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office says an autopsy has been completed, but the cause of Almgren’s death won’t be announced for a few weeks. The daughter told police her mother died of natural causes in April of 2021.
PETALUMA, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Pepperoni to pot: A Sonoma County pizza franchisee opening a cannabis dispensary

Having built a portfolio of Mountain Mike’s Pizza franchises in the greater North Bay, the Sonoma County-based Chandi Hospitality Group is branching out into cannabis. To do so, Sonu Chandi, president and CEO of the family-run enterprise, says the group will align with a company to operate a retail outlet with an established brand instead of starting completely from scratch.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Suspect in Santa Rosa road rage shooting arrested in Mendocino County

SANTA ROSA  -- A suspect alleged to have fired a handgun in the air during in a road rage incident Monday in Santa Rosa turned himself in later that same day in Willits, according to Santa Rosa police.Detectives convinced Arnaldo Jimenez-Romeo, 28, of Fortuna, to turn himself in to Willits police. He was later booked into Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and negligent discharge of a firearm. Officers responded in Santa Rosa to several calls about 12:11 p.m. of a shooting in the area of Sebastopol Road and West Avenue, where witnesses reported a...
SANTA ROSA, CA
L.A. Weekly

Cody Rosado Arrested after DUI Accident on Sutton Place [Santa Rosa, CA]

Traffic Crash in Santa Rosa Private Property Left Man Hospitalized. Traffic Crash in Santa Rosa Private Property Left Man Hospitalized. The incident happened around 4:40 a.m., just west of Stanish Avenue on a private property. According to reports, Rosado lost control of his 1990 BMW and struck a 43-year-old Santa...
SANTA ROSA, CA
lakecountybloom.com

Beating the Heat: Options for Lake County Residents

The National Weather Service’s Eureka Office has issued a high confidence report that heat “will become significant this weekend into early next week.” Triple-Digit Temperatures are forecast by some outlets for portions of Lake County beginning today (Thursday, September 1), and many members of our communities will be seeking opportunities to escape the heat.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Inside the Packed Courtroom as Former Ukiah Police Officer Kevin Murray Receives Suspended Sentence

After a last-minute postponement and a misprinted time on a hearing document, former Ukiah Police Sergeant Kevin Murray was finally sentenced yesterday afternoon in a packed courtroom. Superior Court Judge Ann Moorman imposed two years of formal probation, with a two-year suspended sentence. That means that if he slips up once, he’ll be sent to state prison. Moorman told Murray that includes missing one appointment with his probation officer or having one beer.
UKIAH, CA
L.A. Weekly

Carlos Rios Dies in Pedestrian Accident on Highway 101 [Sausalito, CA]

41-Year-Old Man Dead after Pedestrian Crash on Spencer Avenue Off-Ramp. The fatal collision occurred at around 4:35 a.m., at the Spencer Avenue off-ramp on Highway 101. According to the California Highway Patrol, the driver of a Dodge hit Rios in the middle of the freeway. However, it remains unclear why the victim was standing on the lanes at the time.
SAUSALITO, CA
mendofever.com

From Streets to Creeks: 2022 Ukiah Valley Russian River Cleanup To Be Held Saturday, Sept. 17

The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Resource Conservation District:. Ukiah-Would you like to make an immediate and lasting improvement to the environment and have fun doing it? Does the sight of litter in our creeks make you want to take action? Then come join the annual Ukiah Valley Russian River Cleanup, held on Coastal Cleanup Day, Saturday, September 17, from 8:30 AM to Noon.
UKIAH, CA
crimevoice.com

Two Women Arrested at Vintage Oaks Shopping Center – One with Outstanding Warrants

NOVATO — Two women were arrested in connection with thefts at Vintage Oaks Shopping Center. One had outstanding arrest warrants. Both suspects have been arrested many times. Officers responded to Designer Shoe Warehouse on August 26. Employees reported a woman dressed in a bright pink outfit stole more than $900 worth of merchandise and fled. While officers were investigating, a woman matching the suspect’s description showed up at Ulta Beauty store. This time she allegedly stole $3,000 worth of cosmetics. The suspect fled Ulta Beauty using the same white Honda minivan. Officers found the minivan parked outside the nearby Target store. They waited about 30 minutes until Tammy Jones, 56, of San Rafael returned.
NOVATO, CA
townofwindsor.com

Windsor Roundabout Final Paving

The intersection will be CLOSED to all traffic in all directions from 7 PM on September 9 to 6 AM on September 10. The pedestrian detour will remain the same. Visit the Construction Page for more information and a detour map. Photo Credit: Tom Rennie.
WINDSOR, CA

