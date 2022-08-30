A woman whose decomposing body was found inside her cluttered home in Petaluma has been identified. Investigators believe 80-year-old Birgit Almgren had been dead for more than a year. All the while, her daughter continued to live inside the home, before the body was found during a welfare check last week. The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office says an autopsy has been completed, but the cause of Almgren’s death won’t be announced for a few weeks. The daughter told police her mother died of natural causes in April of 2021.

PETALUMA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO