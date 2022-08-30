Read full article on original website
Interim Leadership Named for Syracuse University Art Museum
Marcelle Haddix, associate provost for strategic initiatives, today announced an interim leadership team for the Syracuse University Art Museum, a member of the Coalition of Museum and Art Centers (CMAC). Effective Friday, Sept. 23, Emily Dittman will serve as interim director and Melissa Yuen will serve as interim chief curator. This announcement follows news that Vanja Malloy, director and chief curator since August 2019, has accepted a position at the University of Chicago.
Rescheduled: Academic Strategic Plan Launch Forum—Thursday, Sept. 8, at 2 p.m.
The Academic Strategic Plan Launch Forum has been rescheduled to next week. The campus community is invited to join Provost Gretchen Ritter and other academic leaders for an overview of the strategic plan process, timeline, goals and ways to engage. When: Thursday, Sept. 8, 2-3:30 p.m. Where: K.G. Tan Auditorium,...
Committee Co-Chairs, Members Named to Lead Search for the Next Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences
Vice Chancellor, Provost and Chief Academic Officer Gretchen Ritter today announced the members of the search committee charged with identifying the next dean of the College of Arts and Sciences. Professor Lois Agnew will continue to serve as interim dean of the College, a role she began on July 1, until a new dean is appointed.
Free COVID Test Kits Available on Campus
As shared in the July 28 message about fall 2022 public health guidelines, the University has expanded the availability of self-administered COVID test kits for campus community members. I am writing with follow up information to access self-administered COVID test kits when you arrive to campus. The University will be...
AT&T ’Cuse Digital Experience Expands Technology Education for Syracuse City School Students
Syracuse University, AT&T, Museum of Science and Technology (MOST) and Tech4Kidz partnered this summer to create the Central New York region’s first free digital literacy and education summer program designed to address equality issues in technology education and to help local students impacted by the digital divide. The AT&T...
Leadership and Student Experiences Grow With the Orange Success Mentoring Program
With Syracuse Welcome complete and a new academic year underway, incoming students are still in the midst of navigating many new experiences. From college courses, campus interactions, living independently and more, students may be experiencing overwhelm and uncertainty. As a transfer student and Orange Success Mentoring Program mentor, Aaron Hall...
SOaR With Student Support Case Managers
Student Outreach and Retention (SOaR) assists students, faculty, staff, parents and supporters, with navigating challenges inside and outside the classroom by providing solution-focused and comprehensive support services. What do SOaR Case Managers do?. If you are a student or you know a student who is facing a personal difficulty/challenge or...
Roundup: Syracuse University Social Accounts to Follow (and Some Websites to Bookmark)
Stay connected with Syracuse University wherever you are! For new and returning students, there can be an overwhelming amount of information and resources shared at the beginning of the semester. Following University accounts on social media and frequenting University websites can help you stay up-to-date with campus news and events...
Faculty and Staff Appreciation Day to Be Held Sept. 17 at the JMA Wireless Dome
Syracuse University will celebrate its faculty and staff with $10 football tickets for the Saturday, Sept. 17, game at the JMA Dome when the Orange take on Purdue at noon. Faculty and staff and their guests are invited to the Kenneth A. Shaw Quadrangle prior to the game to enjoy a performance from the Pride of the Orange Marching Band along with food and beverage concessions.
Syracuse University Launching Food Insecurity Awareness Week: Combating Food Insecurity as One University
Every day in the City of Syracuse, thousands of children face uncertainty over where their next meal will come from. According to U.S. Census data, the child poverty rate in the city in 2020 was 48.4%—the highest in the country. Syracuse University is teaming up with the Salvation Army of Syracuse to raise awareness of the problem and collect donations, coming together to combat food insecurity as one university and one community.
Important Update Regarding Vending Machine COVID Tests
Ahead of the start of the fall semester, the University procured more than 80,000 COVID tests to ensure reliable access to self-testing resources for students, faculty and staff. Unfortunately, late yesterday we learned that a small number of the roughly 300 FlowFlex test kits sold to the University and distributed to date via campus vending machines may be counterfeit.
Message From Provost Gretchen Ritter
It is with great sadness that I write this morning to share the news of the passing of a member of the Office of Academic Affairs team. Megan Bruno was a faculty affairs specialist in Associate Provost Jamie Winders’ office. She was a key member of the team and worked tirelessly to support all phases of faculty hiring. Although she was only with our team since January, she made a big impact, both personally and professionally, on all who knew her. Megan was a warm, talented and selfless individual who was very much committed to her work, her colleagues and our terrific faculty. Megan leaves behind her beloved partner and her 3-month-old baby. I ask that you join Chancellor Syverud, Associate Provost Winders and me in keeping Megan, her family, friends and colleagues close to your heart as they grapple with this sudden and terrible loss. In the coming days, our team will determine a fitting way for us to honor Megan’s life and contributions.
Syracuse Abroad Announces New Immersion Program in Buenos Aires
Syracuse Abroad is excited to announce a new addition to the Santiago Center program. Reintroducing the intensive Spanish immersion program, students will now have the opportunity to begin their semester in Argentina, as part of a prequel course prior to arriving in Chile. This new immersion will prepare students for the Spanish language program in Santiago, while introducing them to the modern culture and iconic city of Buenos Aires.
Syracuse Police Remind Football Fans to Follow Parking Regulations at Home Opener Game
The Syracuse Police Department is reminding fans attending the home opener football game on Saturday at the JMA Wireless Dome to follow all on-street parking regulations. Illegal parking during games creates serious public safety risks to the neighborhood and to people attending the events. Syracuse Police Officers working JMA Dome...
