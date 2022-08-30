Read full article on original website
Australia stunned by Zimbabwe in final ODI as David Warner denied century again
Zimbabwe have recorded their first ODI victory in Australia to stun the hosts by three wickets in the final match of their bi-lateral series, as leg-spinner Ryan Burl took 5-10 early for Zimbabwe to roll Australia for just 141. Zimbabwe won the toss and put Australia in to bat for...
ESPN
'A massive sign for us' - Rashid encouraged by Afghanistan's young fast bowlers
Rashid Khan is most pleased with the young crop of Afghanistan fast bowlers taking responsibility and learning from every outing. He believes this has played a massive role in the team developing as an all-rounded attack, unlike earlier when they were heavily reliant on spin. Left-arm fast bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi...
‘Straight-talking’ Mark Boucher looking to upset England again
The former wicketkeeper won a Test series in England in 2008 but has divided opinion as South Africa’s coach
Yardbarker
Babar Azam caught and bowled by Ehsan Khan
Ehsan Khan strikes and he knows he's got the big fish. Babar Azam sends one back in the bowler's direction, and he holds on to a fine, low diving catch to send the Pakistan captain on his way cheaply. Azam could only manage 9 off 8 deliveries as Hong Kong draw first blood in the match that will decide who among the two sides will progress to the Super Four stage.
PAUL NEWMAN: Jonny Bairstow's freak golf course injury couldn't have come at a worse time for England... it is a desperate blow for their player of the year so far but throws up the intriguing possibility of a recall for Alex Hales
There could hardly be a more freakish and cruel way for Jonny Bairstow to suffer an injury that will rule him out of so much important Test and Twenty20 cricket. Walking to the tee at the Pannal Golf Club between Leeds and Harrogate, Bairstow’s local course, would not usually be considered a hazardous way to spend a day off.
GOLF・
Sri Lanka beats Afghans to open Asia Cup’s Super 4 stage
SHARJAH, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Sri Lanka outsmarted Afghanistan to win the opening match of the Super 4 stage by four wickets at the Asia Cup on Saturday. Danushka Gunathilaka (33) and Bhanuka Rajapaksa (31) profited from dropped catches to carry Sri Lanka to a winning 179-6 with five balls to spare and avenge a heavy loss to the Afghans in the group stage.
Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup by freak golf injury
LONDON (AP) — England batter Jonny Bairstow has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup after a freak leg injury while playing golf on Friday. Just hours after the England squad was named, Bairstow was announced as unavailable for the tournament and the rest of the domestic season, including the third test against South Africa next week at the Oval.
GOLF・
BBC
The Hundred: Sophie Ecclestone, Nat Sciver & Alice Capsey in BBC Sport readers' women's team of the Hundred
As the second season of the women's Hundred draws to a close, we asked BBC Sport readers to pick their team of the tournament. Thousands of people did and there are England players aplenty, an up-and-coming hopeful and a plethora of overseas stars in the final XI. Take a look...
Sri Lanka snatches thrilling 2-wicket win over Bangladesh
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Sri Lanka pulled off a sensational two-wicket victory over Bangladesh and advanced to the Super 4 stage of Asia Cup on Thursday. In a must-win last Group B game, Sri Lanka’s tailenders held their nerves to reach 184-8 for their second-highest successful run-chase in a T20 international.
Dahani ruled out of Pakistan match against India in Super 4
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani was ruled out of Pakistan’s opening Super 4 game in the Asia Cup against India on Sunday because of a suspected side strain. Dahani is the third Pakistan paceman sidelined with injury after ace fast bowler Shaheen Shah...
Sarina Wiegman ‘very proud’ of England’s Lionesses after World Cup qualification
England boss Sarina Wiegman said she was "very proud" of the Lionesses after they beat Austria 2-0 on Saturday (3 September) to secure their place at the World Cup. "It looks so easy but it was pretty hard," the Dutch football manager said, adding it's a "relief" for the team to qualify.Wiegman added: "We had some parts where we weren't tight enough and made some mistakes, and they created some chances, but still, 2-0 is 2-0. “The Lionesses nabbed the top spot in Group D in next summer’s showpiece in Australia and New Zealand.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Sarina Wiegman says Lionesses cannot remain ‘satisfied’ after Euros winSarina Wiegman says Lionesses cannot remain ‘satisfied’ after Euros winWWE stars test their knowledge of the sport ahead of Clash at the Castle in Cardiff
BBC
The Hundred: Jos Buttler, Liam Livingstone & Moeen Ali in BBC Sport readers' men's team of the Hundred
As the second season of the men's Hundred draws to a close, we asked BBC Sport readers to pick their team of the tournament. Thousands of people did and there are England players aplenty, some up-and-coming hopefuls and a couple of overseas stars included in the final XI. Take a...
Jonny Bairstow out of T20 World Cup and third Test after golfing accident
England’s plans for the final Test against South Africa and for the Twenty20 World Cup were thrown into disarray on Friday after Jonny Bairstow picked up an injury that will rule him out of both
Mission accomplished: England can begin planning for 2023 World Cup | Louise Taylor
Sarina Wiegman has reasons to be optimistic about England’s chances in Australia and New Zealand next summer
ESPN
Mexico surprises U.S. in AmeriCup basketball opener
RECIFE, Brazil -- Paul Stoll had 15 points and nine assists, and Mexico defeated the U.S. 73-67 on Friday in the opening game of Group C play for both teams at the FIBA AmeriCup. Fabian James added 13 points and 10 rebounds for Mexico. Jeremy Pargo led the U.S. with...
5,700-year-old neolithic woman’s facial reconstruction revealed by scientists
She could be related to modern-day Malaysians.
