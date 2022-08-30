England boss Sarina Wiegman said she was "very proud" of the Lionesses after they beat Austria 2-0 on Saturday (3 September) to secure their place at the World Cup. "It looks so easy but it was pretty hard," the Dutch football manager said, adding it's a "relief" for the team to qualify.Wiegman added: "We had some parts where we weren't tight enough and made some mistakes, and they created some chances, but still, 2-0 is 2-0. “The Lionesses nabbed the top spot in Group D in next summer’s showpiece in Australia and New Zealand.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Sarina Wiegman says Lionesses cannot remain ‘satisfied’ after Euros winSarina Wiegman says Lionesses cannot remain ‘satisfied’ after Euros winWWE stars test their knowledge of the sport ahead of Clash at the Castle in Cardiff

SOCCER ・ 3 HOURS AGO