ESPN

'A massive sign for us' - Rashid encouraged by Afghanistan's young fast bowlers

Rashid Khan is most pleased with the young crop of Afghanistan fast bowlers taking responsibility and learning from every outing. He believes this has played a massive role in the team developing as an all-rounded attack, unlike earlier when they were heavily reliant on spin. Left-arm fast bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi...
WORLD
Yardbarker

Babar Azam caught and bowled by Ehsan Khan

Ehsan Khan strikes and he knows he's got the big fish. Babar Azam sends one back in the bowler's direction, and he holds on to a fine, low diving catch to send the Pakistan captain on his way cheaply. Azam could only manage 9 off 8 deliveries as Hong Kong draw first blood in the match that will decide who among the two sides will progress to the Super Four stage.
WORLD
Daily Mail

PAUL NEWMAN: Jonny Bairstow's freak golf course injury couldn't have come at a worse time for England... it is a desperate blow for their player of the year so far but throws up the intriguing possibility of a recall for Alex Hales

There could hardly be a more freakish and cruel way for Jonny Bairstow to suffer an injury that will rule him out of so much important Test and Twenty20 cricket. Walking to the tee at the Pannal Golf Club between Leeds and Harrogate, Bairstow’s local course, would not usually be considered a hazardous way to spend a day off.
GOLF
The Associated Press

Sri Lanka beats Afghans to open Asia Cup’s Super 4 stage

SHARJAH, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Sri Lanka outsmarted Afghanistan to win the opening match of the Super 4 stage by four wickets at the Asia Cup on Saturday. Danushka Gunathilaka (33) and Bhanuka Rajapaksa (31) profited from dropped catches to carry Sri Lanka to a winning 179-6 with five balls to spare and avenge a heavy loss to the Afghans in the group stage.
WORLD
The Associated Press

Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup by freak golf injury

LONDON (AP) — England batter Jonny Bairstow has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup after a freak leg injury while playing golf on Friday. Just hours after the England squad was named, Bairstow was announced as unavailable for the tournament and the rest of the domestic season, including the third test against South Africa next week at the Oval.
GOLF
The Associated Press

Sri Lanka snatches thrilling 2-wicket win over Bangladesh

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Sri Lanka pulled off a sensational two-wicket victory over Bangladesh and advanced to the Super 4 stage of Asia Cup on Thursday. In a must-win last Group B game, Sri Lanka’s tailenders held their nerves to reach 184-8 for their second-highest successful run-chase in a T20 international.
WORLD
The Independent

Sarina Wiegman ‘very proud’ of England’s Lionesses after World Cup qualification

England boss Sarina Wiegman said she was "very proud" of the Lionesses after they beat Austria 2-0 on Saturday (3 September) to secure their place at the World Cup. "It looks so easy but it was pretty hard," the Dutch football manager said, adding it's a "relief" for the team to qualify.Wiegman added: "We had some parts where we weren't tight enough and made some mistakes, and they created some chances, but still, 2-0 is 2-0. “The Lionesses nabbed the top spot in Group D in next summer’s showpiece in Australia and New Zealand.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Sarina Wiegman says Lionesses cannot remain ‘satisfied’ after Euros winSarina Wiegman says Lionesses cannot remain ‘satisfied’ after Euros winWWE stars test their knowledge of the sport ahead of Clash at the Castle in Cardiff
SOCCER
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN

Mexico surprises U.S. in AmeriCup basketball opener

RECIFE, Brazil -- Paul Stoll had 15 points and nine assists, and Mexico defeated the U.S. 73-67 on Friday in the opening game of Group C play for both teams at the FIBA AmeriCup. Fabian James added 13 points and 10 rebounds for Mexico. Jeremy Pargo led the U.S. with...
WORLD

