Workers have the ‘upper hand’ right now as job openings jump, says labor economist — but that advantage may not last

CNET
Social Security Payments for September: When You'll Get Your Money
The Social Security Administration disbursed the first September payment today for those who receive Supplemental Security Income, with the first Social Security check of the month getting sent tomorrow. These checks arrive in multiple batches each month to help manage the massive amount of mailing, as roughly 65 million Americans receive Social Security benefits.
McDonald's US boss slams California's 'ill-considered' plan to make big fast-food chains pay workers up to $22 an hour - as Gov. Newsom considers whether to sign the controversial bill
The head of McDonald's US operations has publicly slammed a proposed California law that could force large fast food chains to pay workers up to $22 an hour, saying the plan 'should raise alarm bells across the country.'. McDonald's USA President Joe Erlinger spoke out in an open letter on...
Worker in Shock as Customer Pays With Almost Century-Old $100 Bill
The average lifespan of a $100 bill is just 15 years, making this 1934 bill still in circulation far older than is expected.
It's not the 2008 foreclosure crisis, but a dark future is brewing for the housing market: Fewer new homes built and even higher prices
Despite falling demand from homebuyers, experts have maintained that the US real estate market is healthy. But recent data on homebuilding highlights a dark storyline brewing. Builders are feeling the pain of tanking demand and are slowing down new construction, fueling a vicious cycle. For months economists and housing experts...
Chinese students have helped bankroll the US economy. Now fewer want to study here and it risks America's position as a global leader.
Interest in studying in America among Chinese students has declined steeply in recent years. That's because of political tension between the US and China, the number of Covid deaths in the US, and anti-Asian racism. Economists say fewer students from China could mean trouble for the US economy. America's popularity...
Remote work has made it easier than ever for white-collar workers to find a job — but this could flip if roles get outsourced to Latin America and Asia
Remote work expert Nick Bloom predicts a growing number of jobs to move overseas by 2025. It would cut costs for US businesses, but hurt job seekers.
Bank of America just launched a zero down payment mortgage in 21 cities that could make it much cheaper and easier to buy a home
Putting together a down payment on a home can be a huge hurdle for some buyers. Bank of America aims to help by launching a mortgage that doesn't require upfront payment. It doesn't require a minimum credit score and instead takes into account factors like rent and insurance payments. Imagine...
buzzfeednews.com
Young Americans Who Were Burned By The Great Recession And Pandemic Are Turning To Labor Unions Now More Than Ever
For Tyler Keeling, a Starbucks worker in California, his interest in forming a union began after he saw a TikTok video about the union effort at the coffee chain’s location in Buffalo. “I was like, wait, hold on, what is going on?” the 26-year-old said. “And then I started...
‘Further to fall’: Housing downturn will worsen in 2023, Goldman Sachs predicts
Researchers at the investment banking giant Goldman Sachs predict the U.S. housing market will close out 2022 on a low note, with dramatic drops in home sales and price growth. But it won’t stop there. Next year will be worse. Housing market predictions: In a research paper titled “Housing...
Bank of America’s No Down Payment Mortgage Program, Explained
On Aug. 30, Bank of America Corp. (BOFA) announced a no down payment mortgage program that targets first-time home buyers and people of color in certain cities. Dubbed the Community Affordable Loan Solution, Bank of America’s new mortgage assistance program could open the doors to homeownership for more people. While this trial isn't a panacea, it's a step forward toward closing gaps in mortgage access and equity.
studyfinds.org
American employers increasingly open to hiring workers with criminal records
BOSTON — A run-in with the law isn’t the career death knell that it once was, according to researchers from Harvard Business School. Study authors report many American employers are willing to consider and hire applicants with a criminal record. Employers become even more open to hiring these individuals if offered “crime and safety insurance.”
New Law Would Raise Fast Food Wages To $22 An Hour
Many fast food chain workers would welcome a wage increase. The cost of living is on the rise; the packages of everyday items are shrinking. New products coming to the market are hitting it at higher price points. It has also been 13 years since the last federal minimum wage increase. For these reasons, a wage increase could help many workers. And the bill needs one more signature to become law.
Millennials have struggled to find well-paid jobs despite being the most-educated generation. It's because there are more college degrees, but fewer jobs that require them.
Millennials may be the most educated generation, but a college degree is doing much less for them than it did for their parents and grandparents. That's according to a new working paper published by the National Bureau of Economic Research, which found that the class of 2013 had worse financial outcomes than the class of 1996.
JOBS・
These are the top 10 occupations that make it the hardest for workers to switch jobs, according to researchers
Researchers analyzed 16 million workers' resumes to find the occupations that make it the hardest move from one job to another, leading to lower pay.
JOBS・
VF Confirms Job Cuts as Layoffs Pile Up
The parent company of Vans, Supreme and The North Face is trimming some fat as the broader industry responds to slowing consumer demand and growing economic uncertainty by pruning headcount. VF Corp. confirmed the content of a Denver Business Journal article published Tuesday citing CEO Steve Rendle’s letter to employees outlining plans to cut about 300 corporate jobs and another 300 open roles. A rep on Wednesday said the Colorado company is “not providing any more details” on the workforce reduction. The Denver-based employer of 35,000 noted a slowdown among consumers and retail partners when it reported first-quarter results last month, telling...
Goldman Sachs is done with COVID in the office
Investment banking giant Goldman Sachs is doing away with all COVID restrictions as it tries to get people back in the office full-time. Investment banking giant Goldman Sachs is doing away with COVID restrictions. Starting Sept. 6, employees of Goldman Sachs will be allowed to enter the office regardless of...
China demands US drop tech export curbs after Nvidia warning
BEIJING (AP) — The Chinese government on Thursday called on Washington to repeal its technology export curbs after California-based chip designer Nvidia said a new product might be delayed and some work might be moved out of China. The latest controls add to mounting U.S.-Chinese tension over technology and...
investing.com
It Remains Unclear How The Real Estate Bubble Will Play Out
First things first. Is real estate experiencing a housing bubble?. Look no further than how much one would need to pay in rent to be equivalent to his/her current cost of home-ownership. That is what Owner’s Equivalent of Rent (OER) tells us. When the spread between the Home Price...
