Read full article on original website
Related
actionnewsnow.com
Cooling centers to open in Shasta County this weekend
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Two places are opening as cooling centers over the holiday weekend in Shasta County as the heat wave continues. The Redding Library at 1100 Parkview Ave. and the Anderson Library at 3200 W. Center St. will be open Saturday through Monday. Each library will have outlets,...
actionnewsnow.com
1 suspect in custody following mass shooting in Chico
Chico Police said the suspect in custody is a juvenile and their identity will not be released at this time. The investigation is ongoing. Overnight shooting sends 5 people to hospital in Chico, 1 suspect in custody. Three of the gunshot victims have been treated and released from a nearby...
actionnewsnow.com
Overnight shooting sends 5 people to hospital in Chico, 1 suspect in custody
CHICO, Calif. - 6:00 P.M. UPDATE - The Chico Police Department says one suspect is in custody. The suspect is a juvenile so their identity will not be released at this time. Police say the investigation is ongoing. Three of the five gunshot victims have been treated and released from...
actionnewsnow.com
Oroville's mayor shuts down comments on his Facebook page, claiming harassment
OROVILLE, Calif. - The mayor of Oroville says people are obsessively harassing him on social media so he disabled comments on his public Facebook page. Mayor Chuck Reynolds told Action News Now, "Social media-- it can be a very positive tool or it can be used as a weapon." In...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
actionnewsnow.com
More than 900 PG&E customers were without power in Oroville
OROVILLE, Calif. - More than 900 PG&E customers in Oroville are without power Thursday afternoon. PG&E says the outage is affecting 932 customers in the area of Lincoln Street and Mitchell Avenue. Crews are at the scene as they said there is an issue with its equipment. A broken insulator...
actionnewsnow.com
VOTE! Play of the Week: Durham vs West Valley
Vote for this week's Play of the Week featuring Durham and West Valley. Vote for this week's Play of the Week featuring Durham and West Valley.
actionnewsnow.com
Mobile home damaged in fire at Kentwood Mobile Estates
CHICO, Calif. - Firefighters are putting out hot spots at the Kentwood Mobile Estates off of Henshaw Avenue Friday afternoon. Just before 4:45 p.m., smoke was coming from a mobile home that had major damage. CAL FIRE, Chico Fire Department, PG&E and medics are at the scene. The cause of...
actionnewsnow.com
Storm Tracker Forecast: Dangerous heat ahead
Today saw some “relief” from the heat as many places sat 5-10 degrees below temperatures recorded yesterday. However, even with “cooler” weather, many areas topped off around the 100 degree mark. This “heat relief” comes to an end today. Tonight the pattern begins to shift with lows bottoming out a little warmer than what was seen this morning with many areas in the upper 60s to lower 70s. A north breeze is expected to develop this evening, pulling the smoke from the fires in Siskiyou county into the valley, degrading our air quality.
IN THIS ARTICLE
actionnewsnow.com
Highway 32 reopens at Butte/Tehama County Line after fuel tanker crash
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - UPDATED 7:25 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, 2022 - Highway 32 has reopened after being closed most of the day Friday due to an overturned fuel tanker at the Butte/Tehama Line. According to the CAL FIRE Butte Unit, the crash caused a "relatively small amount of diesel...
actionnewsnow.com
Inmate on the loose, Sheriff Kory Honea believes the escape was pre-planned
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - An escaped Butte County Jail inmate remains on the loose Thursday night. Butte County Sheriff's Office is still searching for 34-year-old Miles Michael Kenneth Bondley. Sheriff Kory Honea tells Action News Now, Bondley escaped from the exercise yard in between 5:30 p.m. and 6:20 p.m. Wednesday night.
actionnewsnow.com
Teenage suspect in homeless camp murder to be tried as juvenile
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A teenage suspect in the murder of a homeless man at Chico’s Teichert Ponds will be tried as a juvenile, according to District Attorney Mike Ramsey. Ramsey said the judge ruled that the now 17-year-old boy will remain in juvenile court for trial and disposition in connection to a deadly shooting nearly a year ago.
actionnewsnow.com
Structure fire in Thermalito damages homes
THERMALITO, Calif. - A fire was reported in the Thermalito area near Oroville just before 6:30 Friday evening. It is called the Tehama Fire because it started in the 1400 block of Tehama Avenue in Thermalito. According to the CAL FIRE Butte Unit, two structures were damaged and some vehicles...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
actionnewsnow.com
1 arrested in Yuba City after an officer saw exposed handgun in car Friday
YUBA CITY, Calif. - The Yuba City Police Department says that a 17-year-old was arrested after an officer saw an exposed handgun in a car on Friday night. Officers pulled over a car after the driver ran a stop sign. When the driver was contacted, an officer saw four people inside and an exposed handgun with an extended magazine in the center console.
actionnewsnow.com
Game of the Week: River Valley at Chico
This week's Game of the Week was Chico High's home opener against River Valley. The Panthers scored 34 unanswered points in the first half, winning 47-6. This week's Game of the Week was Chico High's home opener against River Valley. The Panthers scored 34 unanswered points in the first half, winning 47-6.
actionnewsnow.com
8 cited, none arrested during DUI and driver’s license checkpoint in Anderson Friday
ANDERSON, Calif. - The Anderson Police Department, with help from the Redding Police Department and Shasta County Sheriff’s Office conducted a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint on Friday. The checkpoint was from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at North Street and Riverside Avenue. The Anderson Police Department says...
actionnewsnow.com
Butte College Football falls to Sequoias in season opener
OROVILLE, Calif. - College football is back in Butte County!. Butte College kicked off its 2022 season at home against the College of the Sequoias. The Roadrunners lost 39-33, despite outscoring the Giants in the second half. Butte didn't make last year's playoffs despite winning a share of the conference...
actionnewsnow.com
Quinceañera murder suspect will be charged as an adult
RED BLUFF, Calif. - The teenager suspected in the stabbing death of a juvenile at a Quinceañera celebration in Corning will be charged as an adult. The suspect, Steele Andrew Stewart, who turned 18 while in custody, is being charged as an adult with first degree murder with use of a knife, first degree attempted murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, and two counts of exhibiting a deadly weapon.
actionnewsnow.com
Chico High Volleyball falls to Roseville, snaps three-game win streak
CHICO, Calif. - Chico High Volleyball lost to Roseville in three sets (25-22, 25-14, 26-24), snapping a three-game win streak. The Panthers played at home for the first time in over a week. Chico controlled the match through most of the first set. The Panthers led by as many as...
actionnewsnow.com
Scholar Athlete of the Week: Matt Kinoshita
Pleasant Valley Football ran all over Corning in its season opener, thanks to a handful of running backs. That includes Senior Matt Kinoshita, our scholar athlete of the week.
Comments / 0