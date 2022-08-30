Read full article on original website
Cape Gazette
Tom Nixon to manage Grotto Pizza in Camden
Jeff Gosnear, vice president of Rehoboth Beach-based Grotto Pizza, recently announced the promotion of Tom Nixon to general manager of the restaurant group’s Camden location. “Tom is experienced in multiple facets of the hospitality industry,” Gosnear said. “He is an excellent role model and inspiring leader.”. Nixon...
WBOC
Missing Potbelly Pig Pursuit in Sussex County
BLADES, Del. -- A potbelly pig is on the loose in Blades, Delaware and has been prowling through the town for four days. Nine month-old Piglet broke loose from her leash after being spooked by a truck during a walk with her owners. Cortny Griner is one of them, and says the family had only had Piglet for a week before she escaped. Griner posted a message on Facebook immediately.
Cape Gazette
Nanticoke Indian powwow to welcome community Sept. 10-11
The Nanticoke Indian Tribe’s 44th Annual Powwow is set for 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 10 and 11, at Hudson Fields, 30045 Eagle Crest Road, Milton. Parking is free. Members of the tribal community welcome everyone to attend and learn about Nanticoke history and culture...
Cape Gazette
NEW LISTING~31848 SHELL LANDING WAY~BAYFRONT AT REHOBOTH~LEWES
31848 Shell Landing Way, Lewes, DE 19958 ~ Bayfront at Rehoboth ~ Beautiful Sunsets from this rare, Chesapeake 5-bedroom home that has been meticulously maintained, and wonderfully upgraded in the highly sought-after community of Bayfront at Rehoboth in the section known as the Sanctuary. The Sanctuary is a nature lovers paradise, and this home was beautifully designed to enjoy all it has to offer. Step onto this covered porch entry and open the door to all you have wanted and more. Beautiful foyer opens to the main living area and the views of nature already stun as you get picturesque views through the 2 stories of windows in the great room, which brings the outdoors in and gives this home a light and airy feel throughout. Magnificent marble gas fireplace will keep you warm on those cozy fall and winter nights. Gourmet Kitchen features quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, built in beverage center, island, double oven and gas cooktop, Bosch Silence Plus Dishwasher, and a large walk-in pantry for extra storage space. Your retreat comes complete with multizone outside entertainment space. Whether you want to watch the sunsets each night on the side patio around a fire, enjoy hearing nature from your screened porch, or have a large family dinner on the hardscaped paver patio there is much to admire and enjoy. Privacy is not a concern as you have the tree lined back yard and the right side of the lot is maintained and owned by the HOA and will maintain your privacy and sunset views overlooking the trees and wetlands. Extra features in this home built by Schell Brothers includes large loft style family room, study, storage room, craft room, unfinished attic space that could be finished for additional living space and outside shower. The cement driveway leads to a garage that features a 4-foot extension that gives you plenty of room to park while maintaining space for your beach gear, bikes and more! HOA includes community pool, clubhouse, beach, fitness center, gazebo, pier, grass cutting, trash removal, and more. If you are looking for tranquility close to the beach, with a fantastic floor plan and great entertainment space schedule today to see the lifestyle that is awaiting you!
Cape Gazette
DEC buys land for new substation outside Lewes
Looking to keep up with growth in Sussex County, while also providing reliable service, the Delaware Electric Cooperative continues to move forward with plans for a new substation near Lewes. DEC received preliminary site-plan approval for the substation, to be located at the intersection of Cedar Grove and Plantation roads,...
Cape Gazette
Phillips Cottage added to 1910 Rehoboth miniature village
The Phillips Cottage, positioned in 1910 at the northwest corner of Rehoboth Avenue across Second Street from today’s post office, has been newly mounted on Paul Lovett’s diorama of railroad era Rehoboth Avenue. While there are no known pictures of the building, the 1910 Sanborn Insurance map clearly...
WBOC
DNREC to Reopen The Point at Cape Henlopen State Park Sept. 1
LEWES, Del. - The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control will reopen The Point at Cape Henlopen State Park, including a stretch of ocean beach and dunes, and a half-mile along the bay shoreline on Thursday, Sept. 1. The bayside beach will remain closed until Oct. 1 for use by shorebirds migrating south for the winter.
North Wildwood Fudgy Wudgy man retires after 50 years
The U.S. Marine Corps veteran known as "Unk Dunk" has used his booming voice and sweet tooth to win the hearts of beachgoers for five decades.
Donate Your Outdoor Summer Plants to Cape May Zoo
Here's an idea for repurposing your outdoor plants at the end of the summer. Don't throw them out -- donate your live summer plants to Cape May Zoo!. The Cape May Zoo, South Jersey's local treasure, which offers free year-round admission to see its collection of 550 animals, always puts out an appeal for discarded Christmas trees just around the first of the year. Here's one of the Zoo's appeals for Christmas trees from Facebook.
New Delaware monument honors Gold Star Families
"This is a place for them to come," said Judy C. Campbell of the newly-finished Gold Star Families Memorial Monument in Veterans Memorial Park.
WBOC
Delivery Trucks Create Obstacles for Rehoboth Beach Vol. Fire Co.
SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company has had the busiest summer in it's history. But, commercial delivery trucks are making it harder for the department to respond to calls on time. In July and August alone, the RBVFC has received over 900 EMS calls and over...
Cape Gazette
Lewes residents charged up over solar changes
A change in the way owners of solar systems are reimbursed for excess electricity pumped back into the electrical grid has jolted some Lewes homeowners. “Solar has been great. Everything I use is paid for,” said Jay Tomlinson, a Lewes resident who installed roof-top solar panels nine years ago.
Was a Mountain Lion Spotted on Rt 347 South of Millville?
Earlier this year, a woman in Galloway Township reported that she was walking her dog in her neighborhood when they came upon a cougar or mountain lion. In the weeks following our story a few more people also reached out about their own cougar sightings in the area. Of course,...
WMDT.com
Lewes 21-year-old needs your help to get a liver
LEWES, Del.-Lewes 21-year-old, Matthew Barry, has been dealing with a failed liver for over 3 years now. Matt graduated high school in 2019 and had big plans to go into the military, but that all changed in the blink of an eye. “Wasn’t feeling well one day; I ended up...
Cape Gazette
Full moon yoga and meditation on the beach set Sept. 10
Dimitra Yoga will host a special 90-minute class as the full moon rises, beginning at 6 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 10, on Savannah Beach at the end of Savannah Road past the Dairy Queen in Lewes. Attuning oneself to the phases of the moon is an opportunity to reflect inward and...
lykensvalley.org
Martha Jane Butcher of Lykens, 1944
A portrait of Martha Jane Butcher, from the Lykens Standard, March 17, 1944. The following article described Miss Butcher’s musical achievements at Drexel Institute of Technology, Philadelphia:. WRITES & DIRECTS COLLEGE MUSIC COMEDY AT DREZEL, PHILADELPHIA. Tuesday, March 14 [1944], the combined student councils of Drexel Institute of Technology,...
Cape Gazette
Primaries set in state, Sussex
Family: Wife Linda; two sons; one daughter; five grandchildren. Education: Bachelor’s degree in history/political science; master’s degree in history/political science. Education teaching certificate. Relevant experience: Former educator up to and including the university graduate school level. He spent most of his life's work later as a CEO/senior executive/owner...
Cape Gazette
Mom and daughter Holsteins are last of Hopkins cows
The Hopkins family ended its eight-decade-old dairy farm operation after selling its 1,000 cows over the past two years. So for the first summer in many, many years, the fields along Dairy Farm and Sweetbriar roads outside Lewes have corn growing instead of cows roaming. That’s why it caught my...
anglerschannel.com
Diversity Will Be Crucial For Tough Bassmaster Northern Open On Chesapeake Bay
CECIL COUNTY, Md. — If historical patterns hold, summer’s dog days will fiercely guard a big fish bounty and reward a fortunate few during the St. Croix Bassmaster Northern Open at Upper Chesapeake Bay presented by Mossy Oak Fishing. Competition days will be Sept. 8-10 with daily takeoffs...
delawaretoday.com
14 Delaware Crab Houses to Visit for Mouthwatering Crabs
Nothing comes between Delawareans and their blue crab—except a mallet. Here are 14 places in the First State serving up hard shell crabs. In Delaware, gas prices aren’t the only topic of conversation. Residents and tourists talk about the cost of blue crabs, which can hit eyebrow-raising amounts. No doubt the demand is high. Few can make it through summer without an old-fashioned crab feast.
