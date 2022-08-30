Whether it is going camping or simply preparing in case the power goes out in your home the day after a major storm, there are plenty of reasons to want to have an emergency generator for yourself and your family just in case something happens. You can get a traditional gas-powered generator, but then you have to regularly fill that particular generator with fuel - fuel that can get particularly expensive at certain times. However, there is a type of emergency generator you can get that does not require any kind of refueling to have power - just rays from the Sun. I am, of course, talking about a solar-powered generator!

