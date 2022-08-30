Read full article on original website
Minnesota State Fair foods: Where to find them year-round
(FOX 9) - The Minnesota State Fair may only come once per year, but some food and drink vendors are available outside the fairgrounds, so you can get your fair fix year-round. The popular root beer has been available in grocery stores, convenience stores and other retail outlets in the Upper Midwest since 2020. Some restaurants and bars in the Twin Cities metro also offer 1919 Root Beer from the keg. You can also order pony kegs of the root beer online.
Website Names “Minnesota’s Best Sandwich”, But it Isn’t a Sandwich At All
A food website has released a list of all the states and the best sandwiches that come from them. The item named for Minnesota is technically a sandwich, but also not at the same time. A sandwich is defined by Dictionary.com as an item of food consisting of two pieces...
Making a more accessible fair experience
On Wednesday Jillian Nelson and Ellie Wilson of the Autism Society of Minnesota met MPR News’ digital producer Sam Stroozas and photojournalist Ben Hovland at the MPR booth at the Minnesota State Fair. The plan was simple — set out to record a video from the point of a view of an autistic person at the fair.
Edina grapples with legacy of whiteness
The thing I most appreciate about Chad Montrie’s book, Whiteness in Plain View, out last year from the Minnesota Historical Society Press, is its broad scope. Too often when discussing Minnesotan racism, we focus only on the core cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul, which have long been home to the majority of the state’s people of color.
Gallery: P.J. Fleck's vacation home on Lake Minnetonka hits the market for $2.5M
3000 Highland Blvd. in Mound, Minn. Courtesy of Spacecrafting. A vacation home belonging to University of Minnesota football coach P.J. Fleck is on the market on the shores of Lake Minnetonka. Heather Hansen with Coldwell Banker has the listing at 3000 Highland Blvd. in Mound. The Flecks have listed the...
"Viking Mississippi" to set sail from St. Paul Saturday: What does its $12,999 ticket get you?
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Viking's 'Mississippi' is ready for its maiden voyage of the mighty river.The ship and its 386 passengers depart St. Paul Saturday, beginning a 15-day trek of the river, passing through more than one dozen cities before ending in New Orleans.On Friday evening, the ship sat docked in Red Wing while crew members made last-minute preparations."I think it enhances what Red Wing is all about. It brings a lot of people [here]," said Dick Back of Red Wing."It fascinates me that they're able to do this – something this big," said Kirby Berg of Hastings, who admired...
Minnesota Nurses Association announces historic strike of 15,000 nurses
(FOX 9) - The Minnesota Nurses Association on Thursday announced 15,000 nurses are going to go on strike in 10 days. The nurses will strike for three days at 16 hospitals across seven different hospital systems in the Twin Cities and Duluth, as well as, Moose Lake and Superior, Wisconsin. The strike is the largest nurses' strike in U.S. history, according to the nurses union.
Hennepin County Attorney candidate envisions big changes
Reforms on policing, substance abuse, and juvenile detention are top of the list for Hennepin County Attorney candidate Mary Moriarty. This fall, the former chief public defender of Hennepin County is running for Minnesota’s largest public law office, having advanced past the primary in August. Moriarity was among six...
Southside crime complaints greet new public safety commissioner
Dr. Cedric Alexander has been Minneapolis’ first-ever public safety commissioner for about a month. Since he was sworn in on August 8, Alexander, in addition to his main job overseeing five departments including police, fire, 9-1-1, emergency management and neighborhood safety (formerly violence prevention), also has been attending community meetings to get better acquainted with his new city.
Twins' No. 5 prospect Matt Wallner makes St. Paul Saints history
Wallner finished the night 5-for-6 with 6 RBIs.
Abbott Northwestern restricts access to ER early Saturday morning
MINNEAPOLIS — A Minneapolis hospital had to restrict access to its emergency department early Saturday morning after an incident there, officials say. According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers responded to a reported fight that was updated to shots fired just after 2 a.m. Saturday near Hennepin and Lagoon avenues.
78 farms in Minnesota have been owned by the same families for a century. Find out what their future looks like
The Minnesota State Fair is underway. And fair officials are honoring 78 century farms — those places where one family has fared the same land for 100 years or more. That got Cathy thinking about the history of homesteading and the future of family farms as agriculture changes in the region. Jill Nathe is deputy general manager of the agriculture and competitions department at the Minnesota State Fair, where this year, 78 Minnesota Century Farms are being honored.
Check out the guests who stopped by the KARE Barn at the State Fair Wednesday
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — The crowds at this year's Great Minnesota Get-Together have been huge, and a lot of people have made their way over to the KARE Barn. Read on for a look at the guests who swung by the KARE Barn during KARE 11 News at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
The Police Are Defunding Minneapolis
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. In 2020, the allocation of money within city budgets—and specifically the distribution of Minneapolis’ budget—became a national concern. The slogan was Defund The Police. The idea was to take some...
Church Basement Ladies: "Plowin' Through"
The Church Basement Ladies' new snow, "Plowin' Through," is playing at the Ames Center in Burnsville from Sept. 7 – Feb. 15.Click here for more information.
Report: $500M funding gap remains for Southwest Light Rail
A $500 million funding gap remains to pay for the Southwest Light Trail Transit project, according to a special review released Friday by the Office of the Legislative Auditor. The 15-mile line, also known as the Metro Green Line Extension, will run between downtown Minneapolis and Eden Prairie. Cost estimates...
Thousands of Invasive Carp Pulled from Robbinsdale’s Crystal Lake
Crews removed more than 3,700 invasive common carp from Crystal Lake in Robbinsdale this summer. Add that to last year’s haul of more than 3,900 carp, and the group believes it has removed 65 percent of the carp in the lake. The city of Robbinsdale shared photos of the...
PHOTOS: Home on Lake Byllesby for sale in Cannon Falls
Enjoy lake views from almost every room of this one level, custom built home. The living room and sunroom have vaulted ceilings and gas fireplaces. The impressive kitchen has custom cabinetry, a stone backsplash, a center island and top quality appliances. You'll love the owners suite, which features a luxurious...
'No longer that safe haven': Two more security scares outside Minneapolis hospitals
MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota (WCCO) -- Children's Minnesota in Minneapolis was put on lockdown Monday afternoon following another armed robbery outside the hospital. Hospital officials say someone was "robbed at gunpoint while sitting inside their vehicle which was parked near our Minneapolis hospital." The victim wasn't hurt, but officials say "their personal items were stolen."
Underground explosions prompt additional monitoring at U of M
(Minneapolis, MN)--As students return to the U-of-M’s Minneapolis campus, officials say they’ve expanded monitoring of sanitary sewers for flammable substances. It’s prompted by an underground explosion June 30th that blew off manhole covers on University Avenue and forced evacuation of residents and businesses in the surrounding area. Then on August 2nd, evacuations were again ordered when contractors working in sewer tunnels notified authorities after their gas monitors spiked and they smelled and saw petroleum in the tunnel. Officials say an investigation continues into any and all potential sources. Metropolitan Council Chairman Charlie Zelle says they’re working to put measures in place that provide advance notice of hazardous conditions and protect the public.
