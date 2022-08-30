It seems Ice universe has been at pains to show his legion of followers exactly what the main design difference will be between the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and the highly regarded S22 Ultra. The well-known leaker has already commented on the change a couple of times but has now resorted to comparing power banks to show fans exactly what he is referring to. As can be seen in the images chosen, the Xiaomi power banks that are representing the S22 Ultra are much more rounded at the corner in comparison to the “S23 Ultra” power banks.

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO