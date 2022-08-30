ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IFA 2022 | Lenovo Legion Y32p-30: 4K gaming monitor debuts with excellent colour accuracy and HDMI 2.1 connectivity for 144 Hz refresh rate

Lenovo has announced the Legion Y32p-30, described by the company as a 'powerful display for immersive gaming'. Equipped with a 31.5-inch IPS panel that is VESA DisplayHDR 400 certified, the Legion Y32p-30 offers 10-bit colour depth, a 4K resolution, a 144 Hz refresh rate and a USB hub, among other features.
Huawei MateBook E Go is officially set to launch during the Mate 50 event

Accessory Convertible / 2-in-1 Leaks / Rumors Tablet Touchscreen Windows. The Huawei Mate 50 product event has officially become a more general Mate-series launch. The Apple-beating early September press conference is now officially confirmed to unveil at least 1 additional device that is definitely not a premium HarmonyOS phablet. In...
Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro: Strong magnet in D-Buckle Sport Band causes problems on some laptops

Samsung has only recently started shipping the Galaxy Watch5 Pro, as well as the Galaxy Watch5 in two sizes. While early reviews have talked a lot about the smartwatch's improved battery life compared to the Galaxy Watch4 Classic but also its lack of a physical rotating bezel, YouTube channel Teknófilo has noticed a bizarre issue with its default D-Buckle Sport Band. While durability is not a concern as it is with other Samsung watch bands, the magnet in its clasp can interfere with certain laptops.
Tiny Galaxy S23 Ultra vs S22 Ultra design change highlighted just as Samsung mocks Apple for slow innovation

It seems Ice universe has been at pains to show his legion of followers exactly what the main design difference will be between the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and the highly regarded S22 Ultra. The well-known leaker has already commented on the change a couple of times but has now resorted to comparing power banks to show fans exactly what he is referring to. As can be seen in the images chosen, the Xiaomi power banks that are representing the S22 Ultra are much more rounded at the corner in comparison to the “S23 Ultra” power banks.
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold: Pricing and full specifications confirmed for flexible OLED laptop in IFA 2022 showcase

Lenovo has brought the second generation ThinkPad X1 Fold to IFA 2022 in Berlin. Not only has Lenovo improved upon the device's design, but it has also equipped new ThinkPad X1 Fold with considerably more powerful processors, as well as LPDDR5 RAM and PCIe Gen 4 storage. Lenovo has lined up a release date for later this year and has already confirmed the device's starting price.
Mate 50 series: Huawei touts the flagship smartphones as truly cutting-edge mobile devices ahead of their launch

Huawei typically backs the latest generation of its Mate line of flagship devices as super-premium phablets with the most innovative features possible. The recent changes in the OEM's fortunes notwithstanding, it now asserts that the upcoming 50 series will be no different. The company has now confirmed variable apertures for their XMAGE cameras outright, although it remains content to only hints at more unique specs also rumored to be found in the iPhone 14 series.
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D, Ryzen 9 7900X3D, and Ryzen 7 7800X3D gaming performance could eclipse the vanilla Zen 4 parts by up to 30%

AMD revealed at its Zen 4 launch event that the 3D V-Cache variants of the Ryzen 7000 CPUs are coming. Based on recent rumors, the company is set to release the Ryzen 7 7800X3D, the Ryzen 9 7900X3D, and the Ryzen 9 7950X3D at CES 2023. While we expect the 3D-cached Zen 4 SKUs to offer enhanced gaming performance, we didn’t have any numbers until now. Thanks to Paul from RedGamingTech, we now have an estimated performance increase of the Ryzen 7000 3D chips over the non-3D Zen 4 SKUs.
DIZO Watch R Talk and D Talk launch teaser reveals an early-September 2022 debut and an on-trend main feature

Accessory Audio Leaks / Rumors Smartwatch Touchscreen. A number of wearable OEMs have taken it upon themselves to declare 2022 the year of voice-chatting right from a wrist-worn device. To this end, Realme's affordable spin-off DIZO has just confirmed that the Watch R Talk will launch soon with the apparently increasingly popular tech necessary to do so.
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Founders Edition to launch with minor design changes from predecessor as hands-on photo emerges

Earlier this year, an apparent RTX 4090 Founders Edition prototype surfaced, highlighting minor design changes from current RTX 30 Founders Edition series graphics cards. Subsequently, Moore's Law is Dead leaked RTX 4090 Ti Founders Edition renders, reiterating that NVIDIA will persist with the RTX 30 Founders Edition design language for at least another generation. Now, an alleged photo of the RTX 4080 Founders Edition has emerged sporting different branding to RTX 30 Founders Edition series cards.
Xiaomi Mijia Glasses Camera now available to pre-order as OTA update announced

Virtual Reality (VR) / Augmented Reality (AR) Gadget. The Xiaomi Mijia Glasses Camera is now available to pre-order via Xiaomi Mall, Xiaomi Youpin, Tmall and JD.com. Customers in China can pay a 100 yuan (~US$14) deposit to secure the wearable at the discounted price of 2,599 yuan (~US$376); the gadget is expected to retail for 2,699 yuan (~US$391) after the pre-sale period ends on September 6.
US$299 AMD Ryzen 5 7600X is indistinguishable from Core i9-12900KS in Geekbench single-core, manages to edge past Ryzen 7 5800X in multi-core

Geekbench results of the 6C/12T AMD Ryzen 5 7600X have surfaced online indicating a single-core performance equivalent to that of the Core i9-12900KS and better multi-core compared to even the 8C/16T Ryzen 7 5800X. At US$299, the Ryzen 5 7600X could turn out to be a viable option for those looking at gaming and pre-dominantly single-core use cases.
Jackery SolarSaga 80 W double-sided solar panel arrives with 95% transmittance rate

The Jackery SolarSaga 80 W solar panel has been showcased at IFA. The gadget is dual-sided, enhancing its efficiency, and extra-white glass is used on the back panel, which has a 95% transmittance rate. Plus, the carrying bag has a reflective lining to direct extra solar energy towards the panel; the combination of these two features is slated to boost the conversion rate to 25%.
DJI Mavic 3 Classic and DJI Mini 3 planned as cheaper drone options

According to the reliable @DealsDrone, DJI is working towards releasing another drone, having only just announced the Avata. Not much time has passed since the company introduced the Mini 3 Pro either, a successor to the Mini 2 that arrived without a corresponding 'Mini 3'. Purportedly, DJI still aims to bring such a drone to market, as well as an equivalent version of the Mavic 3. As the image below shows, DJI is not returning to its 'SE' branding either.
