Read full article on original website
Related
Woman "de-transitions" back to female after living as transgender man for 15 years
A woman has opened up about her decision to de-transition back to life as a female after identifying as a transgender man for 15 years. Cat Cattinson, 30, began to identify as male when she was just 13 years old, and after years of suffering from gender dysphoria, she decided to transition in March 2020.
nypressnews.com
Vitamin B12 deficiency: The ‘feeling’ in your feet that’s a sign
Vitamin B12 deficiency, or folate deficiency anaemia, starts off without symptoms. But over time, a range of symptoms including dizziness, hair loss, shortness of breath, and more, can occur at the same time or separately. Many people with the deficiency will experience a strange sensation in their hands and feet.
msn.com
People vaccinated against Covid share common symptom after testing positive
While it may be widely known that common symptoms of Covid include fatigue, a sore throat, and headaches, there is another widespread symptom being cited among sufferers. According to data gathered by the ZOE Health Study app, diarrhoea is a common symptom of Covid for vaccinated Britons. Data shows that...
Popculture
Jennie Garth 'Shocked' by Medical Diagnosis She Thought She Wasn't 'Old Enough' to Have
Jennie Garth is opening up about her life with arthritis. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 50, opened up to PEOPLE Thursday about the "shocking" moment she received an osteoarthritis diagnosis – a diagnosis she thought she was too young to have until she began feeling pain in her day-to-day life.
IN THIS ARTICLE
msn.com
Mom Blasted for Cruelly Sabotaging Daughters' Lives: 'Sense of Satisfaction'
A mother has been dragged online for sabotaging her children's projects and taking enjoyment in their failure. In a viral post shared in the Am I The A**hole group on Reddit, which can be seen here, user Vivid-Forever5903 explained they had observed their wife acting cruelly towards her daughters, aged 11 and 13.
msn.com
The flu vaccine in 2022: What older adults need to know
A new TV lineup and beautiful foliage aren’t the only things guaranteed to make a comeback this fall. In fact, as soon as September weather, school and other activities prompt more people to congregate indoors, flu season isn’t far behind. No one wants to spread an infectious disease...
msn.com
Fish Oil Can Offer Surprising Health Benefits for Your Heart and Your Brain
There are so many supplements on the market that claim to be the best and provide the most important benefits. With so many super-vitamin options to choose from, finding the right ones for your regular regimen can be a journey. Fish oil benefits, however, may be worth considering for the improvement of your health, and they can be found in supplements as well as certain foods in your diet.
msn.com
Why You Might Experience Night Sweats: Hormones, Stress, Diet and More
Getting good, uninterrupted sleep is critical to your wellness. Sleep can drastically improve your mood, boost energy and productivity, reset your metabolism and even affect your ability to fight disease. But achieving those golden 8 hours of sleep is difficult if you keep waking up in the middle of the night, soaked in sweat.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
msn.com
Post-retirement depression: recognizing the signs
You’ve worked all your life with retirement always on the horizon ahead. However, when you finally reach it, it may not be what you expected. While research published in the Journal of Happiness Studies suggests that people do experience a boost in life satisfaction around their retirement, the same study notes that it often precedes a waning in happiness in the following years. In fact, the chances of a person facing clinical depression increase by a massive 40% after retirement, according to the London-based Institute of Economic Affairs.
msn.com
Warning Signs Your Blood Pressure is "Dangerously High"
Warning Signs Your Blood Pressure is "Dangerously High" High blood pressure is a serious health condition that, if left uncontrolled, can increase the risk of heart attack and stroke. "The reason we treat high blood pressure is to prevent stroke, heart attack, kidney damage and heart failure," says preventive cardiologist Luke Laffin, MD. "Bringing blood pressure down below 120/80 mmHg decreases the risk of all these serious, potentially deadly problems. That being said, stroke prevention is the most sensitive to blood pressure reduction." Here are five warning signs your blood pressure is dangerously high, according to experts. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
msn.com
Breakthrough may mean new treatments for most severe form of skin cancer
New treatments for the most severe form of skin cancer could be developed after a major scientific breakthrough. Melanoma is one of the most common cancers in the world. Now American scientists have discovered that inhibiting a key metabolic enzyme "shows promise" in tackling melanoma. Researchers at Sanford Burnham Prebys...
msn.com
Family fights rare genetic disorder in twin boys after severe COVID infection
A metro Atlanta family said they're struggling to treat a rare genetic disorder their twin boys have been diagnosed with. Hunter and Grayson may look the same, but their mother, Jennifer Fausett, said the 6-year-olds are nothing alike. "For identical twins, you couldn't have two more opposite kids," Fausett said.
Comments / 0