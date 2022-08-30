ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

The flu vaccine in 2022: What older adults need to know

A new TV lineup and beautiful foliage aren’t the only things guaranteed to make a comeback this fall. In fact, as soon as September weather, school and other activities prompt more people to congregate indoors, flu season isn’t far behind. No one wants to spread an infectious disease...
HEALTH
msn.com

Fish Oil Can Offer Surprising Health Benefits for Your Heart and Your Brain

There are so many supplements on the market that claim to be the best and provide the most important benefits. With so many super-vitamin options to choose from, finding the right ones for your regular regimen can be a journey. Fish oil benefits, however, may be worth considering for the improvement of your health, and they can be found in supplements as well as certain foods in your diet.
NUTRITION
msn.com

Why You Might Experience Night Sweats: Hormones, Stress, Diet and More

Getting good, uninterrupted sleep is critical to your wellness. Sleep can drastically improve your mood, boost energy and productivity, reset your metabolism and even affect your ability to fight disease. But achieving those golden 8 hours of sleep is difficult if you keep waking up in the middle of the night, soaked in sweat.
HEALTH
Post-retirement depression: recognizing the signs

You’ve worked all your life with retirement always on the horizon ahead. However, when you finally reach it, it may not be what you expected. While research published in the Journal of Happiness Studies suggests that people do experience a boost in life satisfaction around their retirement, the same study notes that it often precedes a waning in happiness in the following years. In fact, the chances of a person facing clinical depression increase by a massive 40% after retirement, according to the London-based Institute of Economic Affairs.
MENTAL HEALTH
Warning Signs Your Blood Pressure is "Dangerously High"

Warning Signs Your Blood Pressure is "Dangerously High" High blood pressure is a serious health condition that, if left uncontrolled, can increase the risk of heart attack and stroke. "The reason we treat high blood pressure is to prevent stroke, heart attack, kidney damage and heart failure," says preventive cardiologist Luke Laffin, MD. "Bringing blood pressure down below 120/80 mmHg decreases the risk of all these serious, potentially deadly problems. That being said, stroke prevention is the most sensitive to blood pressure reduction." Here are five warning signs your blood pressure is dangerously high, according to experts. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
Breakthrough may mean new treatments for most severe form of skin cancer

New treatments for the most severe form of skin cancer could be developed after a major scientific breakthrough. Melanoma is one of the most common cancers in the world. Now American scientists have discovered that inhibiting a key metabolic enzyme "shows promise" in tackling melanoma. Researchers at Sanford Burnham Prebys...
CANCER

