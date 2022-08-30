Read full article on original website
15K Iowa homes aided by rental assistance program
DES MOINES — A program created during the pandemic to help renters avoid eviction largely achieved that stated goal in Iowa, one advocacy organization said. However, as that program winds down, data show that evictions are rising again, the advocate said. More from this section.
Democrat Mike Franken says ‘truth hurts’ of his comments on rural Iowa
Born and raised in Lebanon, Iowa — a small farming community of fewer than 50 people in far northwest Iowa, not far from the South Dakota border — Iowa Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mike Franken says he’s seen firsthand the decline of rural Iowa. “We see the...
More crops may be needed, but so are buyers, Iowa panelists say
AMES — Iowa farmers should be on the lookout for new crops to grow, especially as a changing climate threatens to impact those crops, agriculture scientists said Friday at Iowa State University during a roundtable discussion that included U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst. However, the farmer on the panel noted...
Iowa elections officials see surge of challenges to voter registration files
DES MOINES — Hundreds of recent Iowa voters’ registrations have been challenged in at least two of Iowa’s most populated counties this week, numbers that local elections officials said are extraordinarily higher than usual. Iowans are able by state law to challenge voter registration information, if they...
