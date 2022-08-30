ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ballwin, MO

myleaderpaper.com

Arnold Circle K closes after portion of awning falls from store

The Circle K gas station at 2046 Key West Drive in Arnold closed Wednesday, Aug. 31, after a large portion of the awning around the convenience store’s roof fell. No one was injured, according to the Rock Community Fire Protection District. The business was still closed this afternoon, Sept....
ARNOLD, MO
Fire destroys large detached garage in Pevely area

A blaze destroyed a nine-car detached garage Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 31, at a home in the 8500 block of Patterson Road west of Pevely. No one was injured, Dunklin Fire Protection District Chief Brad Williams said. He said the fire occurred at about noon. “When we got there, it was...
PEVELY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Thousands turn out for county truck, tractor pull

Fans flocked to the 2022 Good Ol’ Truck and Tractor Pull held Aug. 27 at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds in Hillsboro. “We had about 6,000 people,” said Matt Woods, a board member for the Hillsboro Community Civic Club, which sponsored the event. “That was bigger than we expected.”
HILLSBORO, MO
mymoinfo.com

St. Louis teenager injured in I-55 accident south of Festus

A St. Louis teenager was injured in a two-vehicle on I-55 south of Highway 61 early Friday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 21-year-old Isaiah Reddick of Herculaneum was driving a 2016 Mercedes Benz north on 55 and rear-ended a 2019 Volvo tractor trailer. While the driver of the truck was not injured, the passenger in the Mercedes, 19-year-old Cole Johnson, was taken by private conveyance to Mercy Hospital Jefferson with moderate injuries. The accident took place just after 3 o’clock Friday morning.
FESTUS, MO
KMOV

St. Louis region in dire need of workers

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis researchers found that 40,000 more workers joined the region in the past decade - but employers still struggling to fill open positions. New data from the St. Louis Community College shows new job opportunities in the start-up and geospatial sectors helped the workforce, as employees continue to battle a tight labor market.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Motorcycle stolen from House Springs home found damaged

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office recovered a motorcycle the day after it was reported stolen from outside a home in the 6000 block of North Lakeside Drive in House Springs. The 1979 Kawasaki KZ650, valued at about $1,800, was returned to its owner, authorities reported. The victim told investigators...
HOUSE SPRINGS, MO
Downtown Washington Bed and Breakfast Brick Rose sold

Real estate developer Tara Riegel has sold the Brick Rose Beds & Donuts house in Washington. It is unclear how the property will be used. New owner Lisa Roux, of L&D Homes Properties LLC, of Valley Park, declined to comment for this story, The house — which was a short-term vacation rental — has no future availability dates listed on Airbnb’s website.
WASHINGTON, MO
KMOV

Man sentenced to 12 years for robbing St. Peters liquor store at gunpoint

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A Northwoods man was sentenced to 12 years in prison for robbing a liquor store in St. Peters in 2018. Bobby Andre, 44, was convicted of robbing the Cool Spot Liquor Store on July 31, 2018. Charges said he robbed the store at gunpoint and stole $143. Police matched Andre’s DNA to a blue rag he dropped while robbing the store.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

