If you're in St. Louis County, don't put your mail in the blue post boxes
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — The message from police departments in St. Louis County is "don't use the blue post office drop boxes." After break-ins in Chesterfield, Town and Country and Clayton, Sergeant Robert Powell with the Chesterfield Police Department is urging residents to skip the drive-through line and "conduct all business inside the facility."
A prolific and controversial developer of city apartments expands to St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A prolific developer of apartments in the city of St. Louis is expanding into St. Louis County, with three major projects proposed or under construction at the same time the developer's city projects have run into roadblocks. St. Louis-based Lux Living, which to date...
Jaw-Dropping Playground Coming to St. Louis Area
Aldermen in Brentwood approved $7.4 million for the project on Wednesday
myleaderpaper.com
Arnold Circle K closes after portion of awning falls from store
The Circle K gas station at 2046 Key West Drive in Arnold closed Wednesday, Aug. 31, after a large portion of the awning around the convenience store’s roof fell. No one was injured, according to the Rock Community Fire Protection District. The business was still closed this afternoon, Sept....
myleaderpaper.com
Fire destroys large detached garage in Pevely area
A blaze destroyed a nine-car detached garage Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 31, at a home in the 8500 block of Patterson Road west of Pevely. No one was injured, Dunklin Fire Protection District Chief Brad Williams said. He said the fire occurred at about noon. “When we got there, it was...
A decline of officers in St. Louis raises concerns
There are mounting concerns about the number of officers leaving the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. A look at the numbers shows why calls to “defund the police” may soon be a thing of the past.
KMOV
U.S. Postal investigation launched after multiple post offices hit in St. Louis County
TOWN AND COUNTRY (KMOV) - Thieves at night are going to work, and they’re not just stealing cars, now they’re stealing mail, too. Multiple post offices in St. Louis County were hit by suspects stealing mail from the blue self-serve mailboxes outside the Chesterfield and Town and Country locations in the last couple of weeks.
myleaderpaper.com
Thousands turn out for county truck, tractor pull
Fans flocked to the 2022 Good Ol’ Truck and Tractor Pull held Aug. 27 at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds in Hillsboro. “We had about 6,000 people,” said Matt Woods, a board member for the Hillsboro Community Civic Club, which sponsored the event. “That was bigger than we expected.”
School bus involved in Olivette crash, bus driver hospitalized
A school bus from the Ladue School District was involved in a crash with at least one other vehicle Thursday afternoon in Olivette.
St. Louis metro leaders vote Wednesday to decide fate of the Delmar Loop Trolley
The East-West Gateway Council of Governments (EWGCOG) will vote on Wednesday to decide whether to give the Delmar Loop Trolley which cost taxpayers $51 million, additional federal funding.
mymoinfo.com
St. Louis teenager injured in I-55 accident south of Festus
A St. Louis teenager was injured in a two-vehicle on I-55 south of Highway 61 early Friday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 21-year-old Isaiah Reddick of Herculaneum was driving a 2016 Mercedes Benz north on 55 and rear-ended a 2019 Volvo tractor trailer. While the driver of the truck was not injured, the passenger in the Mercedes, 19-year-old Cole Johnson, was taken by private conveyance to Mercy Hospital Jefferson with moderate injuries. The accident took place just after 3 o’clock Friday morning.
Man caught with 10 undocumented immigrants on I-70 in St. Peters
A man faces federal charges after police pulled him over in St. Peters and found 10 undocumented immigrants in his minivan.
KMOV
St. Louis region in dire need of workers
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis researchers found that 40,000 more workers joined the region in the past decade - but employers still struggling to fill open positions. New data from the St. Louis Community College shows new job opportunities in the start-up and geospatial sectors helped the workforce, as employees continue to battle a tight labor market.
myleaderpaper.com
Motorcycle stolen from House Springs home found damaged
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office recovered a motorcycle the day after it was reported stolen from outside a home in the 6000 block of North Lakeside Drive in House Springs. The 1979 Kawasaki KZ650, valued at about $1,800, was returned to its owner, authorities reported. The victim told investigators...
ALDI to open new south St. Louis County store next week
Grocery shoppers will soon be able to enjoy a new ALDI store in south St. Louis County.
Video: St. Peters smash-n-grab burglars drive car into store and start shooting
Thieves trying to steal guns were stopped by bulletproof glass as the suspects targeted not one but two Academy Sports stores Wednesday morning.
Parents outraged over hateful remarks by Missouri school board member
Parents and officials in the Rockwood School District are demanding an apology after a school board member is accused of making hateful statements in a video posted on social media.
Rockwood removes director from committee for ‘hateful comments’
Parents and teachers at the Rockwood School District spoke out Thursday against a school board director at a public meeting.
Washington Missourian
Downtown Washington Bed and Breakfast Brick Rose sold
Real estate developer Tara Riegel has sold the Brick Rose Beds & Donuts house in Washington. It is unclear how the property will be used. New owner Lisa Roux, of L&D Homes Properties LLC, of Valley Park, declined to comment for this story, The house — which was a short-term vacation rental — has no future availability dates listed on Airbnb’s website.
KMOV
Man sentenced to 12 years for robbing St. Peters liquor store at gunpoint
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A Northwoods man was sentenced to 12 years in prison for robbing a liquor store in St. Peters in 2018. Bobby Andre, 44, was convicted of robbing the Cool Spot Liquor Store on July 31, 2018. Charges said he robbed the store at gunpoint and stole $143. Police matched Andre’s DNA to a blue rag he dropped while robbing the store.
