Last month, Best Buy (NYSE: BBY) cut its sales and profit outlook for the rest of 2022, causing the stock to sell off. The stock just reported second-quarter earnings, and while results were down, the stock rallied, as results weren't as bad as investors expected. Shares are down 47% from their 52-week high, and after this reset, Best Buy looks like an appealing investment opportunity. Here's why.

STOCKS ・ 3 HOURS AGO