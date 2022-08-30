Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Manhattan D.A. To Prosecute Domestic Violence Victim for Murder After Saying It Wasn't Murder
When Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg was still a candidate for his position, there was a defendant he took a special interest in. "I #StandWithTracy," he tweeted in September 2020. "Prosecuting a domestic violence survivor who acted in self-defense is unjust." There was a subtext to that message. He was...
NYPD busts masked gunman in Union Square killing — domestic feud believed to be murder motive, say police sources
A black-clad gunman who killed a 25-year-old woman near Union Square was busted early Saturday, and police say he carried out the slaying in an ongoing domestic dispute. Clarkson Wilson, 44, who served four years in prison on an attempted robbery conviction, shot Imani Armstrong in the head early Thursday as she neared the corner of E. 14th St. and Irving Place, just east of Union Square, ...
Manhattan serial groper arrested as he was stalking next victim: police
A man suspected of committing three groping attacks on women in Manhattan was arrested early Saturday morning. Police claim Damian Baeza Rendon, 20, was stalking his next victim when they arrested him around 3:45 a.m.
nypressnews.com
Dozens call for charges against NYPD officer involved in confrontation with 19-year-old Tamani Crum in Harlem
NEW YORK — There are calls for the firing of an NYPD officer seen on video hitting a 19-year-old woman during an arrest in Harlem. Dozens of people gathered at a rally Friday night in Harlem, demanding charges be filed against the detective. NYPD body cam video shows Tuesday’s...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC New York
Wife of Man Accused in NYC Delivery Worker Slaying Indicted for Illegal Weapons Cache
The Queens woman married to the man accused of killing a delivery worker after months of threatening the eatery because of a quarrel over a condiment was indicted on weapons charges for the discovery of a closet full of illegal guns during a court-authorized search of her home, prosecutors said Friday.
Man arrested for allegedly killing a woman after her shift at IHOP in New York
MANHATTAN — A man was arrested for allegedly killing a 25-year-old woman after her shift at an IHOP in Manhattan, New York, early Thursday, police say. According to WPIX, the New York Police Department said Clarkson Wilson, 44, was arrested and has been charged with murder as well as two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
NYPD union may sue teen punched out by cop in caught-on-camera clash
NEW YORK — An NYPD union may sue the 19-year-old woman who tried to interfere with her boyfriend’s arrest for attempted-murder in Harlem — and was slugged by a city cop as a result. The Detectives Endowment Association is exploring a possible civil suit against Tamani Crum...
NBC New York
Gunman Arrested in Ambush Killing Near Woman's Manhattan Workplace: Sources
A Brooklyn man allegedly behind Thursday's ambush killing of a 25-year-old near Manhattan's Union Square was arrested Saturday morning on murder charges, police sources said. Detectives had been investigating whether the shooter who gunned down Imani Armstrong was waiting for the woman to get off work at the IHOP on East 14th Street before shooting her from behind, a senior police official told News 4.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Queens man fights to keep his family home of over 60 years
ST. ALBANS, Queens (PIX11) — Johnnie Jackson is fighting to keep a St. Albans home that has been in his family for 66 years. Unfortunately, Jackson said he was the victim of deed theft. He’s now working with Legal Aid Society attorney Jennifer Levy, who said Jackson was the victim of a scam. “I’ve got […]
Brooklyn man busted and cleared in 1995 murder involving notorious NYPD detectives convicted at retrial
A Brooklyn man, three years after his conviction in a 27-year-old murder was overturned, was found guilty of the same crime Wednesday in a stunning reversal that left his wife and mother in tears. The verdict against Eliseo DeLeon, 45, was delivered from the bench by Brooklyn Supreme Court Justice Dena Douglas, who had previously overturned the defendant’s prior conviction due to police ...
70-Year-Old Woman Attacked in NYC
NEW YORK, NY – A 70-year-old woman was assaulted by another woman in an unprovoked...
NYC Mayor Defends NYPD Cop Who Punched Woman’s Face On Video: He ‘Showed Great Restraint’
New York City Mayor Eric Adams defended the NYPD officer shown on video punching a young woman in her face. The post NYC Mayor Defends NYPD Cop Who Punched Woman’s Face On Video: He ‘Showed Great Restraint’ appeared first on NewsOne.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
VIDEO: Armed men ambush Queens woman at front door in violent $30K home invasion
Men ambushed a woman at the front door of her Queens home before pistol-whipping and tying her up in a home invasion robbery that netted them over $30,000 in cash and jewelry, police said.
NBC New York
Subway Rider Bashed With Wood, Bitten in Arm in Bizarre Brooklyn Heist
A 40-year-old man was beaten with a piece of wood, then bitten, in a Brooklyn subway hub last weekend by a stranger who stole his cellphone and ran away, police said. According to the NYPD, the victim was walking in the mezzanine area of the Fulton Street and Utica Avenue station around 10 a.m. Saturday when the stranger approached him. He hit him in the head and back with a wooden plank, then bit the man on his right arm before snatching his Android phone, worth about $100, authorities said.
Police search for 3 men who hospitalized 24-year-old in brutal Bronx subway beating
Police are searching for three men who beat up a stranger on a Williamsbridge subway platform on Tuesday. The attackers were at the 219 Street 2 and 5 train station around 11:11 a.m.
VIDEO: Man shoves woman, 18, drags her by neck before robbing her in Queens
Police are searching for a man who shoved an 18-year-old woman to the ground, tried to rip her necklace off her neck and stole her wallet in Queens.
NBC New York
2 Arrested Months After TSA Agent Was Gunned Down on Call With Sister in Brooklyn
Police arrested two suspects wanted in the deadly shooting of a longtime TSA worker who was gunned down blocks from his Brooklyn home while talking to his sister on the phone. Richard Barrett and Irene Brown were charged Thursday with murder in the shooting death of 45-year-old Donovan Davy, who worked at JFK Airport for nearly 20 years. Barrett, 34, also faces a weapon possession charge.
Man Beaten at NYC Train Station
NEW YORK, NY – The New York Police Department is searching for suspects who beat...
Police: Man exposed himself to two teenage girls in Brooklyn
Police are searching for a man who exposed himself to two teenage girls in July.
Oxygen
New York City, NY
41K+
Followers
7K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
Crime Time is your destination for true crime stories from around the world, breaking crime news, and information about Oxygen's original true crime shows and documentaries.https://www.oxygen.com/crime-news
Comments / 2