ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily News

NYPD busts masked gunman in Union Square killing — domestic feud believed to be murder motive, say police sources

A black-clad gunman who killed a 25-year-old woman near Union Square was busted early Saturday, and police say he carried out the slaying in an ongoing domestic dispute. Clarkson Wilson, 44, who served four years in prison on an attempted robbery conviction, shot Imani Armstrong in the head early Thursday as she neared the corner of E. 14th St. and Irving Place, just east of Union Square, ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Queens, NY
Queens, NY
Crime & Safety
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

NYPD union may sue teen punched out by cop in caught-on-camera clash

NEW YORK — An NYPD union may sue the 19-year-old woman who tried to interfere with her boyfriend’s arrest for attempted-murder in Harlem — and was slugged by a city cop as a result. The Detectives Endowment Association is exploring a possible civil suit against Tamani Crum...
MANHATTAN, NY
NBC New York

Gunman Arrested in Ambush Killing Near Woman's Manhattan Workplace: Sources

A Brooklyn man allegedly behind Thursday's ambush killing of a 25-year-old near Manhattan's Union Square was arrested Saturday morning on murder charges, police sources said. Detectives had been investigating whether the shooter who gunned down Imani Armstrong was waiting for the woman to get off work at the IHOP on East 14th Street before shooting her from behind, a senior police official told News 4.
MANHATTAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide Note#Murder#Nypd#Shooting#Violent Crime#Chinese
PIX11

Queens man fights to keep his family home of over 60 years

ST. ALBANS, Queens (PIX11) — Johnnie Jackson is fighting to keep a St. Albans home that has been in his family for 66 years. Unfortunately, Jackson said he was the victim of deed theft. He’s now working with Legal Aid Society attorney Jennifer Levy, who said Jackson was the victim of a scam. “I’ve got […]
QUEENS, NY
Daily News

Brooklyn man busted and cleared in 1995 murder involving notorious NYPD detectives convicted at retrial

A Brooklyn man, three years after his conviction in a 27-year-old murder was overturned, was found guilty of the same crime Wednesday in a stunning reversal that left his wife and mother in tears. The verdict against Eliseo DeLeon, 45, was delivered from the bench by Brooklyn Supreme Court Justice Dena Douglas, who had previously overturned the defendant’s prior conviction due to police ...
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC New York

Subway Rider Bashed With Wood, Bitten in Arm in Bizarre Brooklyn Heist

A 40-year-old man was beaten with a piece of wood, then bitten, in a Brooklyn subway hub last weekend by a stranger who stole his cellphone and ran away, police said. According to the NYPD, the victim was walking in the mezzanine area of the Fulton Street and Utica Avenue station around 10 a.m. Saturday when the stranger approached him. He hit him in the head and back with a wooden plank, then bit the man on his right arm before snatching his Android phone, worth about $100, authorities said.
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

2 Arrested Months After TSA Agent Was Gunned Down on Call With Sister in Brooklyn

Police arrested two suspects wanted in the deadly shooting of a longtime TSA worker who was gunned down blocks from his Brooklyn home while talking to his sister on the phone. Richard Barrett and Irene Brown were charged Thursday with murder in the shooting death of 45-year-old Donovan Davy, who worked at JFK Airport for nearly 20 years. Barrett, 34, also faces a weapon possession charge.
BROOKLYN, NY
Oxygen

Oxygen

New York City, NY
41K+
Followers
7K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Crime Time is your destination for true crime stories from around the world, breaking crime news, and information about Oxygen's original true crime shows and documentaries.

 https://www.oxygen.com/crime-news

Comments / 0

Community Policy