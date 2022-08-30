Read full article on original website
Related
KTRE
Nacogdoches nurse retiring after 38 years
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A beloved labor and delivery nurse celebrated her retirement after working 38 years at Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital. Teresa Fuller or as her co workers call her, Tes started at Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital on February 22, 1985. Fuller says she decided to become a labor and delivery...
messenger-news.com
Crockett High School Master Teachers Teach The Teachers
CROCKETT – The Crockett Independent School District (CISD) implemented the Master Teacher Program this year. The new program, called NIET, or National Institute for Excellence in Teaching has led to the hiring of “master” teachers. The program is used to evaluate teachers on their performance in the classroom and how this translates into better communication with – and results for the students.
Try Classes For Free At LiveWell Athletic Club In Lufkin, Texas
If you have never taken group classes with a professional instructor because you were worried about commitment, this might interest you. Livewell Athletic club is offering free classes, even for non-members. They are offering 9 different featured classes during the month of September. Here is your chance to find out...
Pick Your Own Muscadine Adventure With SFA Gardens In Nacogdoches, Texas
Have you ever had a Muscadine? If not, it may just be the best grape that you have never tasted. They have a thick skin, yet melt in your mouth and you can just spit out the seed. There is a bumper crop this year at the SFA Gardens, and they are offering you a chance to get in on the bounty.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thebossmagazine.com
LUFKIN Industries: Raise It Up
Manufacturing artificial lift systems drives seriously upward momentum for LUFKIN Industries. As a specialty manufacturer, LUFKIN Industries has successfully carved out a future-forward niche in energy. A pioneer of artificial lift products for the oil and gas sector, the Missouri City, Texas, enterprise supplies oilfields with precision-engineered rod lift systems and software, and automated control and optimization equipment.
KTAL
TxDOT allows family to keep daughter’s roadside memorial in Cherokee County
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Ally Goad will be remembered as a free spirit and a positive light who loved being around friends and family. “She was somebody that was always full of adventure and would drag anybody on those adventures with her,” said her mom Danette Goad. At...
Rusk, September 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Crockett High School football team will have a game with Rusk High School on September 02, 2022, 17:30:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
etxview.com
Kilgore’s biggest fan: Man devotes time to community, serves youth
Just about everybody in Kilgore knows his name. He doesn’t miss a game, always supporting local sports and youth. The city’s mayor even calls him the glue of the community. His name is Travis Martin – Kilgore’s biggest fan. Martin has supported the city with his...
RELATED PEOPLE
Jacksonville police chief placed on administrative leave following ‘allegation’
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – The Jacksonville Police Department Chief has been placed on administrative leave, officials confirmed on Wednesday. The police department shared the following statement: “The City of Jacksonville administration office received an anonymous allegation against the Chief of Police, Joe Williams. Upon communicating this allegation to Chief Williams, he graciously requested to be […]
1 person cited for illegally taking alligator in Anderson County
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas — One person was cited after confessing to illegally taking an American alligator after game wardens found a dead alligator in an Anderson County creek last month. On Aug. 17, a game warden responded to a call about a dead alligator in Squirrel Creek located on...
KTRE
First suspect in San Augustine County murder case pleads guilty
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - One of two suspects charged for the murder of a Nacogdoches man pleaded guilty and received a sentence of life in prison. David Whitehead of Nacogdoches County pleaded guilty on Aug. 22 for the murder of Aaron Wayne Ainsworth. The body of 20-year-old Ainsworth was found...
Watch This TikToker Roast Lufkin, Texas
I have had a really great time, up until now, laughing at Ralph The Comedian roast towns all over Texas. Now the spotlight has been shown on my own hometown. Lufkin made his list of "Cities In Texas You Don't Wanna Visit", and he is a little harsh on L town. This is part three of his series focusing on Texas, and Lufkin got his now famous denotation "Cause There Ain't A Damn Thing To Do Dawg!".
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sheriff: Person poses as Rusk County deputy in phone scam
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a phone scam where a person claims to be a deputy with their office. According to the RCSO, the caller tells victims that they did not show up for jury duty and that he is getting a warrant for their […]
City of Jacksonville to celebrate 150th anniversary with street festival
JACKSONVILLE, Texas — The city of Jacksonville will celebrate its 150th year or sesquicentennial anniversary this October with a street festival to welcome visitors and natives. Jacksonville was founded in 1872 along newly laid rail line. Organizers are seeking to honor the significant date on Oct. 22 by decorating...
At least two injured in Henderson crash involving a motorcycle
HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – Henderson Police have confirmed a major crash in the 900 block of US 79 North in Henderson left at least two people injured. Officials stated it was a vehicle versus a motorcycle accident affecting the southbound lanes of US 79. Drivers should expect delays and lookout for emergency vehicles. According to […]
westcentralsbest.com
Texas Man Fled on Foot Following Traffic Stop
Lukfin, Tx - Texas State police are searching for a man after he fled on foot earlier today following a traffic stop in Lufkin. The officer was just notified that the suspect was wanted and when he attempted to place the man into custody he fled into a wooded area. Police spokesperson said that the trooper had stopped a 2013 Volkswagen SUV for speeding. Reports show, 37-year-old Christopher Lee Jones, a white male of Kirbyville, has four outstanding felony warrants, and will now be charged with another felony offense of Evading Arrested. The suspect was wearing a gray shirt and tan shorts. Law enforcement officials say that if you observe the suspect in that area or have any information to call 911.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Get Delicious Burgers and BBQ from S&T Pit Burgers for Half Price
I'm sure I don't have to point out to you that the price of eating out is going up. Restaurant owners have no choice but to raise their prices since they are having to pay more for their commodities. That's especially true for various cuts of meat. Restaurants, such as...
kjas.com
UPDATED: Wanted man fled on foot from DPS traffic stop
Law enforcement was searching for a man on Wednesday after he fled on foot from a DPS trooper during a traffic stop. DPS Sergeant Shana Clark later said that the trooper had stopped a 2013 Volkswagen SUV for speeding when he was advised by the Lufkin DPS dispatcher that a passenger in the vehicle was wanted. Clark said the passenger fled on foot into a wooded area.
Get Rid Of Your Old Tires With AB/C In Lufkin, Texas
If you have old tires cluttering up your garage then you might want to take advantage of Tire Day coming up with Angelina Beautiful Clean. It's all about the tires at this event, and it's time to round them up. Some of the larger tires cost more to dispose of,...
etxview.com
Authentic Kilgore taco shop with vintage flair perfect for a casual night
Just because summer has come to a close doesn’t mean you have to stop wearing colorful clothes. Lively, vibrant fashion is fun to wear year-round. View photos from our September/October Fashion Shoot here to see some fashionable young adult clothing options modeled at a lively local restaurant – one you’ll definitely want to put on your must-try list. Doc’s Taco Shop is a great place to hang out with friends and family.
Comments / 0