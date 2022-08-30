Lukfin, Tx - Texas State police are searching for a man after he fled on foot earlier today following a traffic stop in Lufkin. The officer was just notified that the suspect was wanted and when he attempted to place the man into custody he fled into a wooded area. Police spokesperson said that the trooper had stopped a 2013 Volkswagen SUV for speeding. Reports show, 37-year-old Christopher Lee Jones, a white male of Kirbyville, has four outstanding felony warrants, and will now be charged with another felony offense of Evading Arrested. The suspect was wearing a gray shirt and tan shorts. Law enforcement officials say that if you observe the suspect in that area or have any information to call 911.

