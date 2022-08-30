ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nacogdoches, TX

Nacogdoches nurse retiring after 38 years

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A beloved labor and delivery nurse celebrated her retirement after working 38 years at Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital. Teresa Fuller or as her co workers call her, Tes started at Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital on February 22, 1985. Fuller says she decided to become a labor and delivery...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
Crockett High School Master Teachers Teach The Teachers

CROCKETT – The Crockett Independent School District (CISD) implemented the Master Teacher Program this year. The new program, called NIET, or National Institute for Excellence in Teaching has led to the hiring of "master" teachers. The program is used to evaluate teachers on their performance in the classroom and how this translates into better communication with – and results for the students.
CROCKETT, TX
Try Classes For Free At LiveWell Athletic Club In Lufkin, Texas

If you have never taken group classes with a professional instructor because you were worried about commitment, this might interest you. Livewell Athletic club is offering free classes, even for non-members. They are offering 9 different featured classes during the month of September. Here is your chance to find out...
LUFKIN, TX
Nacogdoches, TX
Austin, TX
Nacogdoches, TX
LUFKIN Industries: Raise It Up

Manufacturing artificial lift systems drives seriously upward momentum for LUFKIN Industries. As a specialty manufacturer, LUFKIN Industries has successfully carved out a future-forward niche in energy. A pioneer of artificial lift products for the oil and gas sector, the Missouri City, Texas, enterprise supplies oilfields with precision-engineered rod lift systems and software, and automated control and optimization equipment.
LUFKIN, TX
Jacksonville police chief placed on administrative leave following 'allegation'

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – The Jacksonville Police Department Chief has been placed on administrative leave, officials confirmed on Wednesday. The police department shared the following statement: "The City of Jacksonville administration office received an anonymous allegation against the Chief of Police, Joe Williams. Upon communicating this allegation to Chief Williams, he graciously requested to be […]
JACKSONVILLE, TX
Watch This TikToker Roast Lufkin, Texas

I have had a really great time, up until now, laughing at Ralph The Comedian roast towns all over Texas. Now the spotlight has been shown on my own hometown. Lufkin made his list of "Cities In Texas You Don't Wanna Visit", and he is a little harsh on L town. This is part three of his series focusing on Texas, and Lufkin got his now famous denotation "Cause There Ain't A Damn Thing To Do Dawg!".
LUFKIN, TX
Texas Man Fled on Foot Following Traffic Stop

Lukfin, Tx - Texas State police are searching for a man after he fled on foot earlier today following a traffic stop in Lufkin. The officer was just notified that the suspect was wanted and when he attempted to place the man into custody he fled into a wooded area. Police spokesperson said that the trooper had stopped a 2013 Volkswagen SUV for speeding. Reports show, 37-year-old Christopher Lee Jones, a white male of Kirbyville, has four outstanding felony warrants, and will now be charged with another felony offense of Evading Arrested. The suspect was wearing a gray shirt and tan shorts. Law enforcement officials say that if you observe the suspect in that area or have any information to call 911.
LUFKIN, TX
UPDATED: Wanted man fled on foot from DPS traffic stop

Law enforcement was searching for a man on Wednesday after he fled on foot from a DPS trooper during a traffic stop. DPS Sergeant Shana Clark later said that the trooper had stopped a 2013 Volkswagen SUV for speeding when he was advised by the Lufkin DPS dispatcher that a passenger in the vehicle was wanted. Clark said the passenger fled on foot into a wooded area.
KIRBYVILLE, TX
Get Rid Of Your Old Tires With AB/C In Lufkin, Texas

If you have old tires cluttering up your garage then you might want to take advantage of Tire Day coming up with Angelina Beautiful Clean. It's all about the tires at this event, and it's time to round them up. Some of the larger tires cost more to dispose of,...
LUFKIN, TX
Authentic Kilgore taco shop with vintage flair perfect for a casual night

Just because summer has come to a close doesn't mean you have to stop wearing colorful clothes. Lively, vibrant fashion is fun to wear year-round. View photos from our September/October Fashion Shoot here to see some fashionable young adult clothing options modeled at a lively local restaurant – one you'll definitely want to put on your must-try list. Doc's Taco Shop is a great place to hang out with friends and family.
KILGORE, TX

