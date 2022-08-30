NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office (NPSO) is welcoming a new K-9 Deputy, Roka into their ranks. Roka is a 2-year-old Belgium Malinois who is certified in the detection of illegal narcotics. She will be joining her partner and handler, Deputy Adam Llorence patrolling communities in Natchitoches Parish. Both Roka and Deputy Llorence recently attended a two-week intensive training course at K-9 Concepts in Scott, La.

