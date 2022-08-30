Read full article on original website
Related
WTOK-TV
Local high school band receives instrument donations
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -“Thank you, thank you, thank you.”. Were just a few of the words that the southeast Lauderdale high school band director had as three shiny new instruments made their way through the band hall doors. Damon Barnes believes that this is a huge leap for the band program and is extremely grateful for the Gibson family and their donation.
WTOK-TV
Search for Mississippi murder suspect also accused in vehicle theft in Ala.
HALE Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Special Agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), issued an advisory for a man wanted for murder out of Mississippi. ALEA started the investigation at the request of the Hale County Sheriff’s Office,. Investigators in Alabama and...
WTOK-TV
Game of the Week: Kemper County shutout by Louisville
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - In the battle of the Wildcats Kemper County (2A) was beaten 54-0 by Louisville (4A). It was all Louisville from the beginning as they scored on all three of their first drives, two of which came from Jaden Tripplett, one rushing and one receiving. Jumping out to a 21-0 lead in the first minutes of the second quarter.
WTOK-TV
Allie Cat Run and Festival donates $25,000 to MORA
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Allie Cat Run and Festival raised over $93,000 this year, and $25,000 of it went to an organization that means a lot to the Carruth family. The Mississippi Organ Recovery Agency received the generous donation in honor of Allie Carruth. The Carruth family chose to give this money to MORA for a very simple reason, to inform the public why it is important to donate organs and tissue. The September 2 check presentation took place at a special place for the Carruth family. Leslie Carruth wanted to share this moment with the people who made this donation possible.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTOK-TV
EMCC blows out Co-Lin in season opener
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The sixth-ranked EMCC Lions made a statement in their season opener in Scooba on Thursday, beating Coahoma-Lincoln Community College 38-0. The Lions went into the half up just 3-0, that field goal was set up by a forced fumble Dayvonyal Lofton. But, EMCC came out of...
WTOK-TV
Crimenet 09_01_22
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Cappachenna LaChrystal Ruffin. Ruffin is a 30-year-old Black female who is approximately 5′ 5″ in height and weighs 160 pounds. She is wanted on a probation violation warrant out of Lauderdale County...
WTOK-TV
Earth’s Bounty hosts first Saturday market
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Saturday was a great day to be outside just enjoying some fresh air and a little shopping. Earth’s Bounty held another first Saturday market featuring several local businesses selling a variety of items ranging from candles, honey, baked goods, and much more. Viviana Huemme, the...
WTOK-TV
2 charged with aggravated assault
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department has charged two people with aggravated assault. Keamber McCoy and Sammiekah Teachey are accused of involvement with a shooting that happened July 19, 2022, in the 1700 block of 25th Avenue. Bond for McCoy and Teachey was set at $100,000 each. Want...
RELATED PEOPLE
WTOK-TV
Hurricane Danielle: The 1st named hurricane of the 2022 season
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Hurricane Danielle formed in the Northern Atlantic on Friday morning. It was upgraded from a tropical tropical, and at that time it was moving at 3 mph eastward with max winds of 70 mph. Since then, it has been strengthening. It is now the first named hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season. It has maximum sustained winds of 75 mph. Hurricane Danielle is moving west at about 1 mph. Winds speeds are expected to increase to 100 mph heading into Sunday, but the hurricane will weakening early next week.
WTOK-TV
City of Meridian Arrest Report September 1, 2022
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from August 31, 2022 at 6:00 AM to September 1, 2022 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. At 2:27 AM on September 1, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 800 block of Highway 19 North. Entry was gained through a vent.
WTOK-TV
It is Football Friday, but we could dodge rain showers as we approach kickoff
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Fri-YAY! It is Football Friday. We do have isolated thunderstorms moving into the area as we near 2pm today. Everybody will not see rain, but you all want to pack that umbrella just in case. Heavy downpours are expected, but rain will be fizzling out by the start of kickoff.
WTOK-TV
Umbrella weather remains in the forecast
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This evening showers and storms moved across the area bringing some heavy downpours of rain. Most of us stayed dry from the rain, but more rain is on the way for us tomorrow. On and off again showers and thunderstorms will start early morning on Sunday and last much throughout the day. Your umbrella will be much needed if you have any plans tomorrow. Keep it packed and handy with you rain showers will stick around for the next few days.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTOK-TV
Third person arrested in burglary case
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A third person has been arrested in connection with a burglary that happened last Sunday afternoon. Jonathan Michael Mena, 35, turned himself in Thursday. Sheriff Billy Sollie said Mena was the third suspect wanted for breaking into a property near Sunshine Rd. The property owner...
WTOK-TV
Rain chances return to the area for the holiday weekend
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We’ve enjoyed a couple of dry days, but rain chances will sneak back into our forecast starting Friday. Your morning will be rain-free, but Friday afternoon & evening will bring a chance for spotty showers & storms. It’ll be far from a wash-out, and most of the high school football games should be fine. Highs will hover around 90 degrees.
Comments / 0