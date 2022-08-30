ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Gorbachev Buried in Moscow in Funeral Snubbed by Putin

MOSCOW (AP) — Russians who came for a last look at former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev on Saturday mourned both the man and his policies that gave them hope. President Vladimir Putin claimed to be too busy to attend. Gorbachev, who died Tuesday at age 91, launched drastic reforms...
EUROPE
US News and World Report

Putin Denies Gorbachev a State Funeral and Will Stay Away

(Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin is to miss the funeral of the last Soviet leader, Mikhail Gorbachev, denying the man who failed to prevent the collapse of the Soviet empire the full state honours granted to Boris Yeltsin. Gorbachev, idolised in the West for allowing eastern Europe to escape Soviet...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Mikhail Gorbachev
Person
Vladimir Lenin
Person
Margaret Thatcher
The Independent

Karl Rove tells Fox News that Trump wasn’t allowed to take papers from White House: ‘It’s verboten’

Former George W Bush administration adviser Karl Rove tore into Donald Trump on Wednesday for taking sensitive White House documents to Mar-a-Lago, saying the former president had “no right to do so” under the law.“Let’s be clear on this. None of these government documents are his to have taken,” Mr Rove said, interrupting a host on Fox News who referred to some of the documents in question as belonging to Mr Trump.“A lot of the former president’s problems are of his own creation,” the Republican politico continued. “Under the Presidential Records Act of 1978, you cannot take original documents...
POTUS
Rolling Stone

Trump Is Big Mad About Mar-a-Lago Search, Uses Family to Play the Victim During Rally

“There can be no more real example of the very clear threats to American freedom than just a few weeks ago when… we witnessed one of the most shocking abuses of power we have witnessed from any administration in American history,” former President Donald Trump said at his rally Saturday night — the first since the FBI searched his Mar-a-Lago compound. Trump used the opportunity to spread lies about the investigation, the 2020 election, and a bevy of other topics. At the Pennsylvania rally in support of GOP candidates Dr. Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano, Trump claimed that the Democratic...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soviet People#Soviets#Berlin Wall#Russian#British#The Washington Post#Democratic#The Washington Blade
US News and World Report

Pope Dissolves Knights of Malta Leadership, Issues New Constitution

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Pope Francis on Saturday dissolved the leadership of the Knights of Malta, the global Catholic religious order and humanitarian group, and installed a provisional government ahead of the election of a new Grand Master. The change, which the pope issued in a decree, came after five...
WORLD
US News and World Report

Israeli Attacks Squeeze Iranian Aerial Supplies to Syria, Sources Say

AMMAN (Reuters) - Israel has intensified strikes on Syrian airports to disrupt Tehran's increasing use of aerial supply lines to deliver arms to allies in Syria and Lebanon including Hezbollah, regional diplomatic and intelligence sources told Reuters. Tehran has adopted air transport as a more reliable means of ferrying military...
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Russia
US News and World Report

Zelenskiy Advisers Ask TotalEnergies to Reject Russia 'Blood Money' Dividend

PARIS (Reuters) - Two advisers to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy have asked French oil major TotalEnergies to reject a 440 million euro ($438.02 million) "blood money" dividend from one of its Russian holdings or to spend the money on Ukrainian reconstruction. In a Sept. 1 letter to TotalEnergies CEO Patrick...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

China Top Legislator to Visit Russia, Attend Eastern Economic Forum

SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China's top legislator Li Zhanshu will attend the seventh Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok this week, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday, becoming the most senior Chinese official to visit Russia since the Ukraine war began. Li, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, will...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Ukraine: Russia Wants to Wreck IAEA Mission With Fresh Shelling

KYIV (Reuters) - The Ukrainian president's chief of staff accused Russia of seeking to "wreck" the International Atomic Energy Agency's inspection visit to the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, saying Russia shelled the plant again on Thursday. "The Russians have shelled (the town of) Enerhodar and the territory of the Zaporizhzhia...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

U.S. Agents Search New York Properties Linked to Sanctioned Russian Oligarch -NBC

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. law enforcement agents on Thursday searched New York properties linked to Viktor Vekselberg, a sanctioned billionaire Russian oligarch, NBC New York reported, as Washington seeks to use sanctions and property seizures to pressure Moscow to stop its invasion of Ukraine. A Reuters witness observed FBI...
MANHATTAN, NY
US News and World Report

IAEA Head Ignores Gunfire to Visit Ukraine Nuclear Plant, Says Experts to Stay

ZAPORIZHZHIA REGION, Ukraine (Reuters) -The head of the U.N.'s atomic watchdog, ignoring gunfire he said had come uncomfortably close, visited the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine on Thursday and said his experts would stay at the facility. Rafael Grossi, who spent several hours at the plant, said he would...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

White House Blames Trump Handling of Pandemic for Student Learning Loss

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House on Thursday blamed former President Donald Trump's handling of the pandemic after a report showed that some students had fallen behind in key studies. The report from the National Assessment of Educational Progress said that 9-year-olds had lost ground in math and that test...
POTUS
US News and World Report

Russia Says It Foiled Ukrainian Attempt to Seize Nuclear Plant

(Reuters) -Ukrainian forces attempted to capture the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in an attack on the facility on Friday night, Russia's defence ministry said in its daily briefing on Saturday. The ministry said a Ukrainian naval force of more than 250 troops attempted to land on the coast of a...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

U.S. Condemns Assassination Attempt in Argentina -Blinken

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Friday condemned the attempted assassination of Argentina's Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner a day earlier. "The United States strongly condemns the assassination attempt on Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said. "We stand with the Argentine government and people in rejecting violence and hate."
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy