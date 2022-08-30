Read full article on original website
Related
Putin walks awkwardly as he lays flowers on Mikhail Gorbachev’s open casket after denying ex-Soviet leader state funeral
RUSSIAN President Vladimir Putin appeared to walk awkwardly as he laid flowers at the open casket of ex-Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, sparking fresh health concerns. The first and last president of the USSR, Gorbachev died in Moscow at the age of 91 on Tuesday. Today, Putin made a rare public...
US News and World Report
Gorbachev Buried in Moscow in Funeral Snubbed by Putin
MOSCOW (AP) — Russians who came for a last look at former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev on Saturday mourned both the man and his policies that gave them hope. President Vladimir Putin claimed to be too busy to attend. Gorbachev, who died Tuesday at age 91, launched drastic reforms...
US News and World Report
Putin Denies Gorbachev a State Funeral and Will Stay Away
(Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin is to miss the funeral of the last Soviet leader, Mikhail Gorbachev, denying the man who failed to prevent the collapse of the Soviet empire the full state honours granted to Boris Yeltsin. Gorbachev, idolised in the West for allowing eastern Europe to escape Soviet...
Trump May Have Sold Classified Documents, Should Be 'Arrested': Kirschner
Kirschner said Friday that "things just went from bad to worse to unfathomably dangerous" after empty classified folders were found at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.
RELATED PEOPLE
Karl Rove tells Fox News that Trump wasn’t allowed to take papers from White House: ‘It’s verboten’
Former George W Bush administration adviser Karl Rove tore into Donald Trump on Wednesday for taking sensitive White House documents to Mar-a-Lago, saying the former president had “no right to do so” under the law.“Let’s be clear on this. None of these government documents are his to have taken,” Mr Rove said, interrupting a host on Fox News who referred to some of the documents in question as belonging to Mr Trump.“A lot of the former president’s problems are of his own creation,” the Republican politico continued. “Under the Presidential Records Act of 1978, you cannot take original documents...
Russian mercenaries helping Putin fight his war in Ukraine appear to have also killed hundreds of African civilians, report says
The Wagner Group is a Russian mercenary organization that has deployed in Ukraine, Libya, and Syria, among other places. A report says its members deliberately target civilians in Mali and the Central African Republic. Timothy Lay, a coauthor of the report, said the group engages in "a kind of criminal...
A ‘climate disaster of biblical proportions’ is hitting Pakistan, official says
People gather in front of a road damaged by flood waters following heavy monsoon rains in in Pakistan's northern Swat Valley. This summer, many countries have endured record heat waves and droughts that have wrecked harvests and dried out rivers. Pakistan, however, is dealing with a different type of catastrophe....
Trump Is Big Mad About Mar-a-Lago Search, Uses Family to Play the Victim During Rally
“There can be no more real example of the very clear threats to American freedom than just a few weeks ago when… we witnessed one of the most shocking abuses of power we have witnessed from any administration in American history,” former President Donald Trump said at his rally Saturday night — the first since the FBI searched his Mar-a-Lago compound. Trump used the opportunity to spread lies about the investigation, the 2020 election, and a bevy of other topics. At the Pennsylvania rally in support of GOP candidates Dr. Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano, Trump claimed that the Democratic...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lindsey Graham Doubles Down On 'Riots In The Streets' Warning
"What I tried to do was state the obvious," Graham said, again raising the specter of violence if Trump is prosecuted for taking top secret documents from the White House.
US News and World Report
White House: U.S. Calls on China to Immediately Cease Atrocities on Uyghurs and Other Minorities
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House called on China on Thursday to immediately cease "atrocities" against Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities and urged Beijing to allow unfettered access to Xinjiang. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the United States welcomed a report from the United Nations' human rights chief...
US News and World Report
Pope Dissolves Knights of Malta Leadership, Issues New Constitution
VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Pope Francis on Saturday dissolved the leadership of the Knights of Malta, the global Catholic religious order and humanitarian group, and installed a provisional government ahead of the election of a new Grand Master. The change, which the pope issued in a decree, came after five...
US News and World Report
Israeli Attacks Squeeze Iranian Aerial Supplies to Syria, Sources Say
AMMAN (Reuters) - Israel has intensified strikes on Syrian airports to disrupt Tehran's increasing use of aerial supply lines to deliver arms to allies in Syria and Lebanon including Hezbollah, regional diplomatic and intelligence sources told Reuters. Tehran has adopted air transport as a more reliable means of ferrying military...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
US News and World Report
Zelenskiy Advisers Ask TotalEnergies to Reject Russia 'Blood Money' Dividend
PARIS (Reuters) - Two advisers to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy have asked French oil major TotalEnergies to reject a 440 million euro ($438.02 million) "blood money" dividend from one of its Russian holdings or to spend the money on Ukrainian reconstruction. In a Sept. 1 letter to TotalEnergies CEO Patrick...
US News and World Report
China Top Legislator to Visit Russia, Attend Eastern Economic Forum
SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China's top legislator Li Zhanshu will attend the seventh Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok this week, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday, becoming the most senior Chinese official to visit Russia since the Ukraine war began. Li, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, will...
US News and World Report
Ukraine: Russia Wants to Wreck IAEA Mission With Fresh Shelling
KYIV (Reuters) - The Ukrainian president's chief of staff accused Russia of seeking to "wreck" the International Atomic Energy Agency's inspection visit to the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, saying Russia shelled the plant again on Thursday. "The Russians have shelled (the town of) Enerhodar and the territory of the Zaporizhzhia...
US News and World Report
U.S. Agents Search New York Properties Linked to Sanctioned Russian Oligarch -NBC
NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. law enforcement agents on Thursday searched New York properties linked to Viktor Vekselberg, a sanctioned billionaire Russian oligarch, NBC New York reported, as Washington seeks to use sanctions and property seizures to pressure Moscow to stop its invasion of Ukraine. A Reuters witness observed FBI...
US News and World Report
IAEA Head Ignores Gunfire to Visit Ukraine Nuclear Plant, Says Experts to Stay
ZAPORIZHZHIA REGION, Ukraine (Reuters) -The head of the U.N.'s atomic watchdog, ignoring gunfire he said had come uncomfortably close, visited the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine on Thursday and said his experts would stay at the facility. Rafael Grossi, who spent several hours at the plant, said he would...
US News and World Report
White House Blames Trump Handling of Pandemic for Student Learning Loss
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House on Thursday blamed former President Donald Trump's handling of the pandemic after a report showed that some students had fallen behind in key studies. The report from the National Assessment of Educational Progress said that 9-year-olds had lost ground in math and that test...
US News and World Report
Russia Says It Foiled Ukrainian Attempt to Seize Nuclear Plant
(Reuters) -Ukrainian forces attempted to capture the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in an attack on the facility on Friday night, Russia's defence ministry said in its daily briefing on Saturday. The ministry said a Ukrainian naval force of more than 250 troops attempted to land on the coast of a...
US News and World Report
U.S. Condemns Assassination Attempt in Argentina -Blinken
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Friday condemned the attempted assassination of Argentina's Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner a day earlier. "The United States strongly condemns the assassination attempt on Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said. "We stand with the Argentine government and people in rejecting violence and hate."
Comments / 0