Truckee, CA

FOX40

Celebration being held in memory of Kiely Rodni

TRUCKEE, Calif. (KTXL) — A group announced it would hold a celebration in memory of Kiely Rodni, the Truckee teen whose disappearance from a party last month launched a large weeks-long search effort before her body was found in her vehicle in a lake near where she had last been seen. The Instagram page @FindKielyRodni […]
TRUCKEE, CA
Record-Courier

Little Kingsbury park makes big news

A little park in the shadow of the Tahoe Rim Trail has been getting a lot of press lately. There isn’t even a sign for 4.5-acre George Brautovich Park nestled off the main road to the rim trail’s north Kingsbury Trailhead, must less actual access to the trail.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
Sierra Sun

Truckee Donner Soroptimists award $11,500 in scholarships

TRUCKEE, CALIF. — Soroptimist International of Truckee Donner awarded $11,500 in scholarships to seven women. From Truckee High School, Elizabeth Sweeney is the recipient of a $3,000 academic award and will be attending the University of California, Santa Cruz in the fall. Elizabeth plans to study animal science working toward her lifelong goal to become a veterinarian.
TRUCKEE, CA
Sierra Sun

Entertainment on tap: Ski consignment sale; wine festival; history presentation

The biggest consignment sale of the year will be happening daily from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. this Labor Day weekend at the annual Start Haus Ski Consignment Sale. Beginning Friday, Sept. 2, hundreds of high quality used skis will be lined up for sale, including for backcountry, powder, all-mountain, and race skis, among others. In addition, there will be a wide range of ski gear to suit up the entire family.
TRUCKEE, CA
Sierra Sun

Truckee-Tahoe Pet of the Week: Frankie

Looking for unconditional love and affection? Something to give you a sense of purpose and greet you every day when you come home? Look no further. Meet Frankie, a 4-year-old, 60-pound lovable pup whose motto is, “You can never have too much happy.”. Frankie perfectly depicts the saying young,...
TRUCKEE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

25th anniversary celebration for Nothing Bundt Cakes

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating 25 years of baking and frosting their famous desserts. Today only, the bakery will be giving away 250 of their Confetti Budntlets at the McCarran location. This celebration is happening nationwide, they are also having an online contest. This contest will...
MCCARRAN, NV
kunr.org

A look at the newly-opened Legends Bay Casino in Sparks

Legends Bay Casino in Sparks, Nev., during its grand opening day on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. In front of an enthusiastic crowd, Garry Goett, CEO and chairman of Olympia Companies, spoke at the casino’s opening ceremony. “We carefully tried to get the right design and fit into this whole...
SPARKS, NV
Reno-Gazette Journal

Here are 5 art installations at Burning Man 2022 that embody 'Waking Dreams'

Every year, Burning Man is full of innovative and inspiring art installations that help make the festival what it is, and this year is no different.  The theme for art in 2022 is "Waking Dreams," which "will explore the transformative power of dreams, both literal and figurative, and celebrate the dreamers who channel this potent energy in eye-opening, often surrealistic, sometimes life-changing ways," according to Burning Man. ...
Sierra Sun

Alpine skiing returns to UNR

RENO — For the first time in more than a decade, alpine skiing is returning to the University of Nevada, Reno. “The Pack is back in women and men’s alpine skiing,” said UNR President Brian Sandoval during Tuesday’s press conference. The university cut the program in...
RENO, NV
Sierra Sun

Tahoe Forest Health hires new physician in Truckee

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Tahoe Forest Health System on Tuesday announced that Dr. Jonathan Setzer Hedrick has joined their team at the Tahoe Forest MultiSpecialty Clinics-Primary Care. As a family medicine physician, Hedrick provides comprehensive health care, including preventive care and chronic disease management, to people of all ages. Hedrick...
TRUCKEE, CA
FOX40

Roseville neighborhood being sprayed for yellow fever mosquito

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County Mosquito and Vector Control District will be spraying in Roseville’s Hillcrest neighborhood on Thursday, according to the city of Roseville. The spraying will take place from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. in order to reduce the spread of invasive yellow fever mosquitos, according to the city. The city […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
fox29.com

Dive team who found Kiely Rodni searches for 2 other missing California women

TRUCKEE, Calif. - A dive team who found Kiely Rodni in Prosser Lake last week said they will search for two other missing California women. The announcement came during Adventures with Purpose's livestream in which they detailed the discovery of Kiely's car and her body inside. Authorities around the state had been searching for the missing Truckee teen since her Aug. 6 disappearance.
TRUCKEE, CA
Sierra Sun

Keep Tahoe Blue hosting Labor Day cleanup in Kings Beach

KINGS BEACH, Calif. — Keep Tahoe Blue and the Tahoe Blue Crew will be hosting a clean up following Labor Day weekend celebrations which normally leave beaches covered in trash, which can affect wildlife and lake clarity. Residents are invited to participate for free in Kings Beach at the...
KINGS BEACH, CA
FOX40

Gold miner found after being stranded near Pickering Bar

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A gold miner who was reported missing by the Placer County Sheriff’s Office on Monday was found later in the day. The sheriff’s office said Jason Koch contacted them Sunday at 8 p.m. He told them he could not make his way back from the area of Pickering Bar on […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
Anthony J Lynch

South Lake Tahoe Unveils Plans For a New Affordable Housing Project

One of the most vexing problems in the Tahoe Basin area has been a lack of available housing for the local workforce. Unfortunately, with the surge in home prices over the past few years, more and more locals have found them themselves priced out of the red-hot housing market. However, South Lake Tahoe has announced plans for a new affordable housing complex called Sugar Pine Village and is set to break ground in May 2023.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Sierra Sun

Olympic Valley man involved in fatal collision identified

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Olympic Valley man who died in a multi-vehicle last week has been identified. Tyler J. Kavanagh, 37, died on Friday, Aug. 26 when a driver of a box truck crossed over into oncoming traffic on State Route 89 and collided with Kavanagh, California Highway Patrol reported.
OLYMPIC VALLEY, CA

