Amazon Announces New Supply Chain Service

As a continuation of Amazon’s multi-year investment in its warehousing and distribution network to support sellers and better serve customers, we are introducing a new solution that enables sellers to use new, purpose-built facilities for bulk inventory storage and automated distribution. Amazon Warehousing & Distribution (AWD) addresses critical supply...
Sonepar Reaches Deal to Acquire Advance Electrical

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Sonepar announced Thursday that its U.S. subsidiary World Electric has entered into an agreement to acquire Advance Electrical. With a strong presence in Atlanta, the Advance Electrical acquisition offers World Electric the opportunity to expand in the third-largest electrical distribution market in the U.S. “With the...
ATLANTA, GA
New Yorker Electronics Acquires Switches Unlimited

NORTHVALE, N.J. — New Yorker Electronics Co. Inc., a global franchised distributor of passive electronic components, discrete semiconductors and supply chain services, on Wednesday announced the acquisition of Switches Unlimited Inc., a Long Island City-based specialty distributor of electromechanical and automation controls for the widest range of markets, including industrial, military, medical, and food and beverage.
NORTHVALE, NJ
5 Minutes with ID: Optimas Americas President Daniel Harms

As the global manufacturing sector roared back to life in 2021 — and suppliers struggled to keep up — fastener distributor and supply chain company Optimas Solutions decided to make some changes. The Illinois-based company embarked on what it called the “Forward Faster” strategy: an effort that seeks...
DXP Enterprises Acquires Sullivan Environmental Technologies

HOUSTON — DXP Enterprises Inc. on Friday announced that it has completed the acquisition of Sullivan Environmental Technologies Inc. Sullivan is a leading distributor and manufacturers representative of pumps, valves, controls and process equipment focused on serving the municipal and industrial water and wastewater industry in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana.
Digi-Key Announces Distribution Agreement with Schneider Electric

Digi-Key Electronics announced that it has secured a distribution agreement in North America with Schneider Electric, one of the largest suppliers of electrical and automation and control products in the world. As a result of this partnership, Digi-Key now offers a competitive selection of Schneider Electric’s power, automation and control,...
Dakota Supply Group Acquires Western Steel and Plumbing

PLYMOUTH, Minn. — Dakota Supply Group on Thursday announce its acquisition of Western Steel and Plumbing. Western, founded in 1949, is a leading distributor of plumbing and HVAC products with two locations in Bismarck and Minot, North Dakota. “After three generations as a family business and personally 50 years...
MINOT, ND
Motion & Control Enterprises Acquires Quest Engineering

ZELIENOPLE, Pa. — Motion & Control Enterprises announced Thursday that it has acquired Quest Engineering Inc. Quest, based in Plymouth, Minnesota, was founded in 1971 and is a full-service distributor of fluid power products, including hydraulic hose, fittings and instrumentation products, across the upper Midwest. Quest is an authorized...
PLYMOUTH, MN

