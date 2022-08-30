Read full article on original website
NEXT WEEK’S SCHEDULE
(NEWTON) The Jasper County Solid Waste Program continues with the rural dumpsters next week. At the Wheeler site next Tuesday morning, the West Liberty site Wednesday morning, and the Rose Hill site next Thursday morning. The County Highway Department dumpsters along Route 33, northeast of Newton, will are open today from now until 3:30.
LOCAL / AREA REMINDERS
(OLNEY/NEWTON) A few reminders in reference to the upcoming holiday weekend :. * most all City and Village Halls will be closed next Monday, September 5th, in observance of Labor Day 2022. This includes those in Olney, Newton, Noble, and elsewhere in the area. * most all trash collection services...
ELC GROUNDBREAKING IN OLNEY
(OLNEY) The Richland County School District held a groundbreaking ceremony this past Tuesday evening for the new construction of its Early Learning Pre-K Center in Olney. To be located just south of the Richland County Elementary School, the new 16,400 square feet early learning facility will create more space for the District’s Pre-K students & consolidate the elementary school and the Early Learning Center into one campus. The new facility will include seven preschool classrooms, new play areas, and an indoor multi-purpose area, and in turn, will help alleviate overcrowding concerns at the Elementary School. Poettker Construction Company, based in Breese, Illinois, the successful contractor for the recent Richland County High School renovation and addition project in Olney, will begin work later this year with the new building to be completed for the 2023-2024 school year.
REGIONAL ALERT TO SCAMS
(OLNEY) Authorities continue to alert residents of several different scams that are circulating throughout our downstate area, most of which deal with cell phones. Folks are getting bogus text messages from banks, online shipping companies, and even the U.S. Postal Service, all of which direct the victims to an attachment with the needed details, however this attachment when activated allows the scammers to get all the personal information they need from the victims. Folks are reminded to delete these messages and if any questions contact the respective company or businesses that supposedly sent the message to begin with. All such contacts from the businesses will be by mail, not cell phone.
