(OLNEY) Authorities continue to alert residents of several different scams that are circulating throughout our downstate area, most of which deal with cell phones. Folks are getting bogus text messages from banks, online shipping companies, and even the U.S. Postal Service, all of which direct the victims to an attachment with the needed details, however this attachment when activated allows the scammers to get all the personal information they need from the victims. Folks are reminded to delete these messages and if any questions contact the respective company or businesses that supposedly sent the message to begin with. All such contacts from the businesses will be by mail, not cell phone.

OLNEY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO