Read full article on original website
Related
pa.gov
Round-Up: Gov. Wolf, Lt. Gov Fetterman Announce Commitment to Pardon Thousands of Pennsylvanians from Marijuana Convictions
Yesterday, Governor Tom Wolf and Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman announced the PA Marijuana Pardon Project: an effort to quickly pardon thousands of Pennsylvanians from minor, non-violent marijuana-related convictions. Interested individuals can apply online from September 1, 2022 through September 30, 2022. Learn more at pa.gov/mjpardon. Coverage highlights of the Marijuana...
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf Announces Local Governments Receiving Nearly $500 Million in Second Round of American Rescue Plan Funding
County and municipal governments that received local fiscal recovery ARPA funding in 2021 will automatically receive the new allocations the week of Sept. 12. Harrisburg, PA – Today, Governor Tom Wolf announced that nearly $500 million will be distributed to local governments in the second and final round of Local Fiscal Recovery funding provided by the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
Gov. Wolf, Lt. Gov. Fetterman announce new program to pardon PA residents with non-violent, marijuana-related convictions
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf and Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman on Thursday announced a coordinated effort for a one-time, large-scale pardoning project for people with select minor, non-violent marijuana criminal convictions. "I have repeatedly called on our Republican-led General Assembly to support the legalization of adult-use marijuana, but they’ve yet to...
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf Applauds President Biden for $62.7 Million Investment in SWPA Robotics, Autonomy Cluster Through ‘Build Back Better Regional Challenge’
Governor Tom Wolf today announced that the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) has named the Southwestern Pennsylvania New Economy Collaborative as one of 21 American Rescue Plan Build Back Better Regional Challenge winners. EDA is awarding approximately $62.7 million in grants to the Southwestern Pennsylvania New Economy Collaborative to strengthen the robotics and autonomy cluster in Southwestern Pennsylvania.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
explorejeffersonpa.com
Gov. Wolf: $2,000 Direct Payments to Pennsylvanians ‘Will Make a Life-Changing Difference for Families in Communities Across the Commonwealth’
SHARPSBURG, Pa. – Governor Tom Wolf was joined by Representative Sara Innamorato and local officials at Roots of Faith ministries in Sharpsburg to call on Pennsylvania’s General Assembly to pass legislation for the $500 million PA Opportunity Program, which would send $2,000 checks directly to Pennsylvanians. “This money...
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf Announces $4.2 Million in Federal Funding to Protect Diverse Communities Targeted by Hate Crimes
Governor Tom Wolf announced today that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, through the Federal Emergency Management Agency, has awarded $4.2 million in Nonprofit Security Grant Program (NSGP) funding to dozens of nonprofits located in Pennsylvania. “Pennsylvania’s diverse bounty of cultures are too often the targets of hate crimes,” said...
pa.gov
PA Marijuana Pardon Project
‘Nobody should be turned down for a job, housing, or volunteering at your child’s school because of some old, nonviolent weed charge — especially given that most of us don’t even think this should be illegal.’. — Lt. Gov. John Fetterman. Individuals are eligible only if they...
Washington Examiner
John Fetterman would turn the United States into Philadelphia
As a native of Philadelphia, and a Pennsylvania voter in the November election, I can safely say that John Fetterman is dangerous. His politics scare me. Many of the radical left-wing policies he supports, and in many cases, implemented, have helped many criminals live better lives. They have also endangered law-abiding Pennsylvanians.
RELATED PEOPLE
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf Announces Launch of New, $185 Million Programs to Support Local Law Enforcement and Improve Community Safety
Governor Tom Wolf announced today the availability of $185 million in state funding for two new programs that improve community safety by ensuring adequate resources for local law enforcement and county district attorneys’ offices. “With adequate resources, our local law enforcement and investigative offices can better protect and serve...
Shapiro breaks with Democrats on COVID-19 policies in Pennsylvania gubernatorial race
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - As attorney general, Josh Shapiro went to court repeatedly to defend Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf's administration against legal challenges to his pandemic-era mandates and shutdowns. Now, as he's running to succeed Wolf as governor, Shapiro says he is against some of the same COVID-19 containment measures that his fellow Democrat used to help manage the nation's worst pandemic in over a century. On the campaign trail in the presidential battleground state, Shapiro's Republican opponent, Doug Mastriano, makes Wolf's COVID-19 policies - and Shapiro's defense of them in court - a source of derision. But disavowing Wolf's...
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf Highlights $2.5 Million Investment in Allentown Innovation Hub Bringing New, Good-Paying Jobs to Region
Governor Tom Wolf today joined Evonik, an international leader in specialty chemicals manufacturing, for a ribbon cutting celebrating the opening of their new Allentown Innovation Hub. There, he highlighted his $2.5 million investment that will create 50 high-value jobs and build on Pennsylvania’s strength as a center for advanced manufacturing.
Gov. Wolf pushes once again for $2,000 direct payments
PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Governor Tom Wolf was joined by Representative Sara Innamorato and local officials at Roots of Faith ministries in Sharpsburg to continue calling on Pennsylvania’s Republican-led General Assembly to finally take action and support Pennsylvanians by passing legislation for the $500 million PA Opportunity Program. The program would send $2,000 checks directly to […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
pa.gov
Health Department Distributing Free Potassium Iodide Tablets to Pennsylvanians Near State’s Four Active Nuclear Power Plants
Harrisburg, PA – The Department of Health will offer free potassium iodide, or KI, tablets on Thursday, Sept. 15, to Pennsylvanians who are within 10 miles of the state's four active nuclear power plants as part of routine preventive efforts in case of future emergencies. "Emergency preparedness is a...
West Virginia Amendment 2 on November ballot
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) West Virginia voters will be able to decide if there is going to be an amendment to the state constitution this November. During this weeks Brooke County Commission meeting this was addressed. Amendment two is going to be on the ballot. It means giving the legislature authority to remove personal property […]
This Is The Most Dangerous Road In Pennsylvania
Eat Spend Live compiled a list of the most dangerous roads in each state. Here's the top choice for PA.
pa.gov
Department of Health: Pennsylvania Vaccine Providers Are Ready to Administer Updated COVID-19 Booster Shots
Harrisburg, PA – The Department of Health announced that vaccine providers across the state are prepared to begin administering updated COVID-19 booster vaccines as soon as they receive them. The vaccines, which provide additional protection against the original coronavirus and Omicron variants BA.4 and BA.5, were recently approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) after receiving emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Stimulus Check Update: Pennsylvania Pushing For $2,000 Payments
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf is pushing for $2,000 relief checks in order to help residents with soaring inflation and high gas prices. This past Monday, Wolf called on the state's Republican-led Assembly to pass his PA Opportunity Program.
wskg.org
New poll shows Pennsylvania voters are confident in the 2020 election outcome
(WITF) – A new poll shows a majority of Pennsylvania voters surveyed are confident in the outcome of the 2020 presidential election. More than 500 registered voters answered the survey, and nearly 70% say they believe votes from the 2020 election were counted correctly. But just over half of...
therecord-online.com
Pennsylvania, experts say, prepared for infrastructure threats
HARRISBURG, PA – To prevent major damage and disruption to Pennsylvania’s electric grid, resiliency and collaboration will be key. So testified industry experts at a House Environmental Resources & Energy hearing on Tuesday centered on electromagnetic pulse attacks – EMP, for short – and the threat to the electric grid.
Governor Requests $2,000 Stimulus Checks For Eligible Pennsylvanians
Pennsylvania Gov. Wolf has asked the General Assembly to pass legislation that would send checks up to $2,000 directly to Pennsylvanians making less than $80,000 a year. The one-time payments will be funded by a $500 million PA Opportunity Program.
Comments / 1