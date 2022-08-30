Fresh from nearly two years in an out-of-studio vortex, most artists were prevented from proper recording time in 2020 and most of 2021, with 2022 shaping up to be a coming-out party of new music. From R&B and rock to hip-hop, country, and more alternative compositions, this year, music has returned to its fuller form, introducing the masses to some earworms (and candy) within pop, from the long-awaited pulses around the entryway into Harry’s House (Harry Styles), a more empowered Lizzo singing I’m not the girl I was or used to be on the hit “About Damn Time” to Doja Cat’s homage to Big Mama Thornton on her Elvis soundtrack offering “Vegas.”

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO