The Dark Meaning of “Californication” by The Red Hot Chili Peppers
California: The most produced, polished state in the 50 United States with a large population of surfers and celebrities walking under the Hollywood Sign in the City of Angels. Or so it would seem. The Los Angeles-hailing rock band The Red Hot Chili Peppers have seen the other side of...
Fat Mike Says NOFX Will Break Up – ‘Next Year Will Be Our Last Year’
NOFX to break up? Bandleader "Fat" Mike Burkett may be the happiest clown with the biggest frown, but it appears he's planning on disbanding the veteran California punk rock act in 2023. Will NOFX say So Long and Thanks for All the Shoes next year for real?. According to responses...
soultracks.com
World Premiere: Soul Legend William Bell shines again
(August 26, 2022) There aren’t many soul singers with a more powerful legacy than the great William Bell. A regular hitmaker on the Stax label in the 60s, he has remained relevant more than a half century later – even winning a 2016 Grammy Award for his tremendous album This Is Where I Live.
NME
Lynks announces last-minute secret set at Reading Festival 2022
Lynks has announced that they will play a special secret set at Reading Festival 2022 this afternoon (August 28) – get all the details below. The 2022 edition of the festival concludes today with headline sets from The 1975 and Halsey, while secret sets from Pendulum, Don Broco and more have peppered the weekend.
wegotthiscovered.com
After final tour, it will no longer be NOFX’s job to keep punk rock elite
Bust out your Vans and take advantage of the last time you’ll get to see punk legends NOFX in person. The band, which formed in 1983, will break up next year, according to singer Fat Mike’s Instagram. The singer responded to a comment on a post and wrote: “Next year will be [NOFX’s] last year. We will be announcing our final shows soon. It’s been an amazing run.”
The Meaning Behind “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” by George Harrison
Between February and April of 1968, The Beatles embarked on a transcendental meditation retreat and course with Maharishi Mahesh Yogi in Rishikesh, India. During their spiritual respite, the songs of their ninth album, The Beatles (the White Album), started taking form. John Lennon and Paul McCartney often met secretly to write in between their meditative breaks, while Harrison, who had been squeezing in typically two or more of his own songs on prior Beatles records, was also becoming a more prolific songwriter, even writing for other artists, as well as a musician.
Time Out Global
Wild Pearl: A hidden music haven for aspiring DJs and partygoers alike
A hidden den in Pearl's Hill Terrace has been gaining quite the buzz. A small space that can fit 15 people comfortably at maximum, it has been the site of many an intimate party and open house. This is Wild Pearl, a new meeting place for music lovers and partygoers...
Listen to Kali Uchis’ New Song “No Hay Ley”
Kali Uchis has shared her first piece of solo music since releasing Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) ∞ two years ago. Her new song is called “No Hay Ley.” Check it out below. “I wrote this song about putting love above all else,” Uchis said...
'20 Original Hits! 20 Original Stars!' Inside K-Tel, the Innovator Behind the 'As Seen on TV' Compilation Album
If you have ever found yourself surfing through television infomercials in the early hours of the morning and wound up with a novelty blender in the mail four to six weeks later, you have Philip Kives to thank. The Canadian entrepreneur pioneered the long- (and short-) form sales pitch on TV, peddling everything from Teflon pans to fishing lures to what may have been his crown jewel—the K-Tel series of compilation record albums, a brilliant way to market catalog music that acted as a vinyl version of Spotify and turned Kives and K-Tel from a success into a sensation.
Billboard
Yungblud On His New Album, Mick Jagger, Being Named the Future of Rock & More | Billboard News
Rising alt-rocker Yungblud tells us all about his new album ‘Yungblud’, the influence Mick Jagger has had on him, being dubbed the future of rock, speaking out on American issues as a Brit and more! Stream or buy Yungblud’s album now – https://yungblud.lnk.to/YUNGBLUD3.
Singer Eleri Ward Celebrates Sondheim With An Indie-Pop Take On A Broadway Classic
The New York musician hopes to offer a "universal message of comfort" with her acoustic version of "Not While I'm Around" from "Sweeney Todd."
Justin Hayward Releases Folky New Song ‘Living for Love’
The Moody Blues’ Justin Hayward reflects on youthful innocence with his folky new single, "Living for Love." "I’m driving through the land we knew to find that sacred ground / Where moonlight on the innocence, wildest dreams were found," he sings over strummed acoustic guitar and airy synth pads. "We lay there ’til the break of day, lovers me and you / I had to give my heart away; what else could I do?"
