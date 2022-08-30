Read full article on original website
Isolated on an island, a Gothic-style hospital was built to treat smallpox patients for the first time in the U.S.Anita DurairajNew York City, NY
Jersey City Gets The Dubious Honor Of Being Unaffordable For Millennial RentersOssiana TepfenhartJersey City, NJ
Apartments Coming Over South Street StorefrontsMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Stilt walkers prepare for West Indian American Day Carnival
NEW YORK -- West Indian American Day Carnival events return live to Brooklyn starting this weekend, and you won't want to miss one group of young people who bring new meaning to the phrase "holding their heads high."Before they make two big appearances, CBS2's Dave Carlin met with stilt walkers, or moko jumbies, as they rehearsed in Crown Heights.Seven-year-old Rajon Vessep was among those practicing for a pair of West Indian American Day Carnival appearances with Jason Edwards, executive director of Kaisokah Moko Jumbies USA."I grew up around it in Trinidad and Tobago, so from a kid I just seen...
caribbeanlife.com
Women set for Jamaica Music Experience and True Tribute Awards, Sept. 10
The Second Annual Jamaican Music Experience and True Tribute Awards, sponsored by VP Records, IMC Media, and Sam’s Caribbean Marketplace, will feature some of the Jamaican music industry’s most highly respected female personalities. The artistes will take to the stage on Saturday, Sept. 10 at the Adelphi University...
Jamaican pride on display across NYC
NEW YORK -- Jamaican pride is on full display throughout New York City and the world as this year marks 60 years since the island gained its independence from the United Kingdom.CBS2's Lisa Rozner spoke to some New Yorkers who are taking the milestone seriously and honoring their heritage in a big way.Designer and Jamaica native Terese Brown's newest collection includes some personal touches in the pattern."This is lignum vitae flower, hibiscus flower," she explained. "What the print symbolizes is taking all the national symbols with the doctor bird, the ackee fruit, the hibiscus and the lignum vitae flower and...
Flatbush residents cautiously optimistic about West Indian Day parade’s return after two-year hiatus
J'Ouvert attendees, wearing Grenadian paraphernalia, take in the scene at the celebration in 2019. Residents say what was once a universally anticipated culmination of a magical Brooklyn summer is now the source of ongoing anxiety in the community. [ more › ]
Shirleen Allicot revisits life growing up where Queens meets Brooklyn
Kick off this school year on a trip down memory lane with Shirleen Allicot! Did you know Shirleen is from both Brooklyn and Queens? She's one of the few who can make that official claim since she literally grew up smack-dab in the middle of Ozone Park and East New York. She even had two addresses!
Ken Rosato returns to Manhattan high school that helped shape him
Kick off this school year on a trip down memory lane with Ken Rosato! Did you know Ken started every morning in high school with a pack of Tums? He says his years at Regis High School were so challenging, he regularly suffered from stomach aches!
J'ouvert, West Indian Day Parade security outlined
NEW YORK -- After a pandemic pause, the West Indian Day Parade is officially back in Brooklyn this weekend and police are promising to keep the thousands of people who plan to celebrate safe.While the NYPD said bad actors have caused violence at and around the annual Labor Day event over the years, this year they have an extensive plan - months in the making - to make sure the focus stays on traditions and fun, CBS2's Andrea Grymes reported Friday. The dancing has already started on Eastern Parkway. West Indian pride was on full display ahead of Monday's big festivities:...
NBC New York
Street Closures for West Indian American Labor Day Celebrations
This weekend is the return of in-person Labor Day celebrations and plenty of streets in Brooklyn are expected to be packed. The West Indian American Day Junior Carnival kicks off tomorrow Saturday and the Labor Day parade and festival will be on Monday, Sept. 5. Here are the streets that...
getitforless.info
NATURAL HAIR FEST NEW YORK
Welcome to a world of Natural Hair and Beauty Culture, NATURAL HAIR FEST NEW YORK Fall/Winter 2022. OPEN TO THE PUBLIC! Open to Natural Hair Care Professionals, Barbers, Students and Natural Hair Salon Owners. Join the festivities and excitement on Sunday, November 27, 2022 from 10am-11pm at The SHERATON BROOKLYN...
6sqft
What you should know about this year’s Caribbean Carnival in NYC
For the first time since 2019, New York City’s West Indian-American Day Carnival and Parade will return to Brooklyn this Labor Day. After a two-year Covid hiatus, the festival, which typically attracts over a million spectators, will be back fully in-person this year. The days-long festival takes over the stretch of Eastern Parkway in Crown Heights, celebrating the diversity of Caribbean culture with dancing, elaborate costumes, traditional music, and food.
thepositivecommunity.com
Harlem’s Historic Abyssinian Baptist Church Ordains Three New Ministers
Rev. Dr. Calvin O. Butts III welcomed three souls into ministry in the month of May. Ordination worship services for S. Raschaad Hoggard Ph.D., in conjunction with the American Baptist Churches of Metropolitan New York, took place on Sunday, May 22. Janine Myrick and Darryl Stephen Williams, in collaboration with The United Missionary Baptist Association on May 29.
seniorresource.com
Home Care Services In New York City: Top 10 Highest-Rated
For many seniors, aging in place is a great option. Of course, family, friends, and neighbors are always willing to lend a helping hand, but sometimes, you need a little more support. That’s where home care services come in! Home care services can help with a variety of needs, from live-in care to light housekeeping and more. We’ve scoured the web and found the top 10 best home care services near New York City. So, if you’re a senior living in or around the city, this might be just be the perfect list for you!
newyorkled.com
Feast of San Gennaro 2022: The Grand Fest in NYC’s Little Italy is Back!
Feast of San Gennaro: The Grand Fest in NYC’s Little Italy is Back!. 2022 Grand Marshal: NASA Astronaut, Michael J. Massimino. It’s back for yet another year and what a fest it’ll be. Aside from all the festivities, food and music offerings as well as the religious...
How Harlem's 'Queen of Numbers' built a gambling empire and used her wealth to give back to the Black community
Stephanie St. Clair became a local legend for denouncing corrupt police, taking on the mafia, and using wealth from gambling to give back to Harlem's Black community.
Anticipate MTA service changes during Labor Day weekend
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Starting Friday, there will be plenty of service changes across multiple subway lines during Labor Day weekend, according to the MTA. On Saturday and Sunday, the trains will run on the usual weekend schedule. On Labor Day, the subway will run on a Sunday schedule so there will be no service […]
Brooklyn and Queens to be sprayed for mosquitoes: officials
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The Health Department will be spraying for mosquitoes in parts of Brooklyn and Queens next week, officials said. The spraying is an effort to combat the West Nile virus and will be done in Brooklyn on Sept. 6 and in Queens on Sept. 8, officials said. Both will take place between […]
Bronx native’s luxury footwear collection now on shelves at Macy’s on 34th Street
One Bronx native carried out their high school dream to life and now has their luxury footwear collection on shelves at Macy’s flagship store on 34th Street.
NY1
'Back to school' drive held at Co-op City in the Bronx
A "back to school" drive was held at Co-op City in the Bronx Thursday. Several corporations helped bring school supplies to the event. Among the items being given out were books, book bags, pencils, sneaker vouchers, haircut vouchers and other essentials. City Councilman Kevin Riley said the turnout was bigger...
progressivegrocer.com
Food Bazaar Opening 1st Manhattan Store
Food Bazaar Supermarket,well-known for its extensive international food offerings and charitable contributions, is further expanding its retail presence with the opening of its first Manhattan location, in East Harlem at 201 East 125th Street. Also, Food Bazaar’s online shopping and home delivery offerings, available through its website and mobile app, will expand to service most of Manhattan.
newyorkled.com
NYC’s West Indian Day Carnival / Parade & Other Events for 2022
West Indian American Day Carnival is Back for Labor Day Weekend 2022. Taking place in Brooklyn, NYC with most items requiring purchased tickets. Visit the official site for additional details on any/all of that which appears on this page. Most if not all are taking place at the Brooklyn Museum,...
