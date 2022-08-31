Read full article on original website
Division of Fire Safety Continues to Encourage Fire Safety as Summer Winds DownMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
FC Motown Crowned 2022 NPSL National ChampionsMorristown MinuteMontclair, NJ
Additional Pandemic Food Assistance BenefitsMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
This Hiking Trail Was Just Named One of the Most Beautiful Places in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Local Families Invited to Back-to-School FairProject Self-SufficiencyNewton, NJ
Football: Burke leads Hackettstown to win over Kittatinny after winless ‘21
Jackson Burke threw four touchdown passes and rushed for another to lead Hackettstown to its first win since 2020, a 40-0 win over Kittatinny in Fredon. The win snapped a 12-game losing streak for Hackettstown (1-0), which was playing in its first game under new head coach Mike Arakelian. It also picked up a shutout of its own after it fell, 28-0 to Kittatinny last fall. The program’s last win prior to Thursday was a 28-7 win over Sussex Tech in the second game of the abbreviated 2020 season.
unionnewsdaily.com
Hillside Comets seek to wreak havoc behind RBs named ‘Thunder and Thunder’
HILLSIDE, NJ — The Comets have not one, but two senior running backs who both rushed for over 1,000 yards last year. Muwaffaq Parkman, 6-foot-0, 175 pounds, gained 1,187 yards. He has given a verbal commitment to continue his football career at Syracuse University. Kyon Simonson, 6-foot-1, 210 pounds,...
Russo bringing new life into Paramus Catholic as team eyes return to N.J.’s elite
From a short distance, Greg Russo saw and heard what was happening at his alma mater. Russo, a Paramus Catholic grad, was less than 10 miles up the road, leading Northern Highlands to two sectional champions during his three seasons as head coach. During that same span, Paramus Catholic was...
Preseason boys soccer Top 20: Familiar faces, but the season is wide open
With boys soccer officially returning next Thursday, Sept. 8, Seton Hall Prep remains in the same place it ended the 2021 season - in the No. 1 spot. Despite the fact that the top teams appear familiar, some new faces that are lower on this list return a significant amount of talent from last year as opposed to other programs. These teams will hope to make some noise in the county and state tournaments this season and change the landscape of N.J. boys soccer moving forward.
Speakeasy, Restaurant Heading To Bergen County
Bergen County is getting a new restaurant and speakeasy. The Roosevelt will be moving into the space formerly home to Taos Restaurant, on Paterson Avenue in East Rutherford, according to its Facebook page. The restaurant is designed to look just like a speakeasy, with brushed, gold chandeliers in the saloon,...
Earthquake Hits Morristown, NJ
A magnitude-2.3 earthquake shook parts of Morris County, focused near Morristown, NJ, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. On Tuesday evening around 5:14 pm, a magnitude-2.3 earthquake struck parts of Morris County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Building up is tearing down Montclair’s essence (On the Other Hand)
We all love Montclair. But just because you love something, that doesn’t mean you should have more of it (for example, ice cream, french fries, a 24-ounce double-bacon cheeseburger served in Columbus, Ohio, called the Thurmanator). But the Montclair Township Council seems to believe that when it comes to...
Newly-Appointed North Jersey Middle School Principal Charged With DUI: Report
A newly-appointed middle school principal was charged with DUI in the town she was hired in, NJ Advance Media reports citing court records. Aretha M. Dooley-Malloy was issued a summons for DUI, driving an unregistered vehicle and failing to possess and insurance card, and failing to give consent for breath samples while driving on Rock Spring Road in West Orange around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, the outlet says.
Popular Bergen County French Bakery Just Keeps Expanding
An authentic French bakery serving Bergen County for nearly a decade is again expanding its reach. This time, Patisserie Florentine is headed to Fort Lee, the business announced on Instagram. The Englewood-based cafe is owned by Israeli-born and classically-trained pastry chef Tomer Zilkha. He originally wanted to open his cafe...
Support Surges For Family After Death Of Devoted Dad, Phillipsburg Public Works Employee, 44
Support is on the rise for the family of devoted father and Phillipsburg Public Works employee Kevin Johnson, who died at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Pocono on Tuesday, Aug. 30 at the age of 44. Born in Hackettstown, Kevin had been employed with the Department of Public Works with the Town of...
Armpit Of America? Barstool's Portnoy Hits Another North Jersey Pizzeria
Cute towns and good pizza is what New Jersey has to offer, according to Barstool CEO Dave Portnoy.The self-proclaimed pizza connoisseur was in the area hitting several local pizzerias for his "One Bite" review series.While sampling pie from Nicky's Firehouse in Madison, Portnoy took a minute to ref…
westmilfordmessenger.com
Route 23 bridge reconstruction to start next summer
The long-expected start of reconstruction of the Route 23 bridge in the High Crest/Smith Mills area is scheduled by the New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) to get underway next summer. Tree cutting to clear the way for the bridge work is scheduled to begin in February. The bridge replacement...
morristowngreen.com
Reversal of fortune: Apartments will rise over Morristown storefronts
Zoning, like so many other things, is a marathon, not a sprint. Joseph Milelli finally crossed the finish line on Wednesday, securing municipal approvals to add three floors of apartments above storefronts at the corner of South and DeHart streets in downtown Morristown. It took seven virtual zoning board hearings....
roselandnj.org
Roseland Police Honor Two Retirees With A Clap-Out
The Borough of Roseland, NJ Police Department honored two retiring police officers, Lt. Brian Maglio and Sgt. David Courter, with a clap-out yesterday afternoon in front of the police station. Lt. Brian Maglio served on the force for 26 ½ years of service and prior to entering law enforcement, Lt....
Lodi St. Joseph’s Feast Begins, Expect Travel Delays
LODI, NJ – The annual St. Joseph Feast has begun and Lodi police are advising...
boozyburbs.com
Wings-Centric Sports Bar Opening Next Week in Rockland
The Shops at Nanuet has announced opening of Buffalo Wild Wings on Thursday, September 8th. Founded in 1982, it’s the largest sports bar brand in the United States with more than twelve hundred restaurants globally. There is no Bergen County location for Buffalo Wild Wings, though nearby it operates in Secaucus and Wayne.
NBC New York
Magnitude-2.3 Earthquake Hits Morris County in NJ
A magnitude-2.3 earthquake struck parts of northern New Jersey Tuesday evening, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The small quake hit around 5:14 p.m., and lasted about 30 seconds, according to a USGS official. The entire event likely passed in less than a minute and struck less than three miles west of Morris Plains, in Morris County, and was about three miles below ground.
Middle school principal charged with DUI in N.J. town following crash, cops say
A newly hired middle school principal in West Orange was arrested Tuesday night with driving under the influence after crashing and causing property damage at two neighboring homes, officials said. Aretha M. Dooley-Malloy was driving on Rock Spring Road when she crashed and her front and rear air bags deployed,...
New Study: Where Are The Wealthiest Counties In NJ?
Somerset, Morris and Bergen counties rank among the wealthiest in the Garden State, according to a new study. The recent study from SmartAsset assessed wealth in U.S. counties by comparing them across three categories: the amount of investment income residents receive, median home value and per capita income. Somerset County's...
Earthquake felt and heard in Rockaway, NJ
The U.S. Geological Service has confirmed an earthquake in the Whit Meadow Lake section of Rockaway Township in Morris County Tuesday Evening. Many people in the area reported hearing a loud 'boom,' and feeling the ground shake for about 30 seconds. Just after 5 p.m. people started reporting they heard...
