Roxbury Township, NJ

NJ.com

Football: Burke leads Hackettstown to win over Kittatinny after winless ‘21

Jackson Burke threw four touchdown passes and rushed for another to lead Hackettstown to its first win since 2020, a 40-0 win over Kittatinny in Fredon. The win snapped a 12-game losing streak for Hackettstown (1-0), which was playing in its first game under new head coach Mike Arakelian. It also picked up a shutout of its own after it fell, 28-0 to Kittatinny last fall. The program’s last win prior to Thursday was a 28-7 win over Sussex Tech in the second game of the abbreviated 2020 season.
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Preseason boys soccer Top 20: Familiar faces, but the season is wide open

With boys soccer officially returning next Thursday, Sept. 8, Seton Hall Prep remains in the same place it ended the 2021 season - in the No. 1 spot. Despite the fact that the top teams appear familiar, some new faces that are lower on this list return a significant amount of talent from last year as opposed to other programs. These teams will hope to make some noise in the county and state tournaments this season and change the landscape of N.J. boys soccer moving forward.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
Daily Voice

Speakeasy, Restaurant Heading To Bergen County

Bergen County is getting a new restaurant and speakeasy. The Roosevelt will be moving into the space formerly home to Taos Restaurant, on Paterson Avenue in East Rutherford, according to its Facebook page. The restaurant is designed to look just like a speakeasy, with brushed, gold chandeliers in the saloon,...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
Morristown Minute

Earthquake Hits Morristown, NJ

A magnitude-2.3 earthquake shook parts of Morris County, focused near Morristown, NJ, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. On Tuesday evening around 5:14 pm, a magnitude-2.3 earthquake struck parts of Morris County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
Daily Voice

Newly-Appointed North Jersey Middle School Principal Charged With DUI: Report

A newly-appointed middle school principal was charged with DUI in the town she was hired in, NJ Advance Media reports citing court records. Aretha M. Dooley-Malloy was issued a summons for DUI, driving an unregistered vehicle and failing to possess and insurance card, and failing to give consent for breath samples while driving on Rock Spring Road in West Orange around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, the outlet says.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
Ryan Donnelly
Daily Voice

Popular Bergen County French Bakery Just Keeps Expanding

An authentic French bakery serving Bergen County for nearly a decade is again expanding its reach. This time, Patisserie Florentine is headed to Fort Lee, the business announced on Instagram. The Englewood-based cafe is owned by Israeli-born and classically-trained pastry chef Tomer Zilkha. He originally wanted to open his cafe...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
westmilfordmessenger.com

Route 23 bridge reconstruction to start next summer

The long-expected start of reconstruction of the Route 23 bridge in the High Crest/Smith Mills area is scheduled by the New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) to get underway next summer. Tree cutting to clear the way for the bridge work is scheduled to begin in February. The bridge replacement...
WEST MILFORD, NJ
morristowngreen.com

Reversal of fortune: Apartments will rise over Morristown storefronts

Zoning, like so many other things, is a marathon, not a sprint. Joseph Milelli finally crossed the finish line on Wednesday, securing municipal approvals to add three floors of apartments above storefronts at the corner of South and DeHart streets in downtown Morristown. It took seven virtual zoning board hearings....
MORRISTOWN, NJ
roselandnj.org

Roseland Police Honor Two Retirees With A Clap-Out

The Borough of Roseland, NJ Police Department honored two retiring police officers, Lt. Brian Maglio and Sgt. David Courter, with a clap-out yesterday afternoon in front of the police station. Lt. Brian Maglio served on the force for 26 ½ years of service and prior to entering law enforcement, Lt....
ROSELAND, NJ
boozyburbs.com

Wings-Centric Sports Bar Opening Next Week in Rockland

The Shops at Nanuet has announced opening of Buffalo Wild Wings on Thursday, September 8th. Founded in 1982, it’s the largest sports bar brand in the United States with more than twelve hundred restaurants globally. There is no Bergen County location for Buffalo Wild Wings, though nearby it operates in Secaucus and Wayne.
NANUET, NY
NBC New York

Magnitude-2.3 Earthquake Hits Morris County in NJ

A magnitude-2.3 earthquake struck parts of northern New Jersey Tuesday evening, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The small quake hit around 5:14 p.m., and lasted about 30 seconds, according to a USGS official. The entire event likely passed in less than a minute and struck less than three miles west of Morris Plains, in Morris County, and was about three miles below ground.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

New Study: Where Are The Wealthiest Counties In NJ?

Somerset, Morris and Bergen counties rank among the wealthiest in the Garden State, according to a new study. The recent study from SmartAsset assessed wealth in U.S. counties by comparing them across three categories: the amount of investment income residents receive, median home value and per capita income. Somerset County's...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Earthquake felt and heard in Rockaway, NJ

The U.S. Geological Service has confirmed an earthquake in the Whit Meadow Lake section of Rockaway Township in Morris County Tuesday Evening. Many people in the area reported hearing a loud 'boom,' and feeling the ground shake for about 30 seconds. Just after 5 p.m. people started reporting they heard...
ROCKAWAY, NJ

