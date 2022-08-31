Jackson Burke threw four touchdown passes and rushed for another to lead Hackettstown to its first win since 2020, a 40-0 win over Kittatinny in Fredon. The win snapped a 12-game losing streak for Hackettstown (1-0), which was playing in its first game under new head coach Mike Arakelian. It also picked up a shutout of its own after it fell, 28-0 to Kittatinny last fall. The program’s last win prior to Thursday was a 28-7 win over Sussex Tech in the second game of the abbreviated 2020 season.

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO