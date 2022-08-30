Read full article on original website
Isolated on an island, a Gothic-style hospital was built to treat smallpox patients for the first time in the U.S.Anita DurairajNew York City, NY
Jersey City Gets The Dubious Honor Of Being Unaffordable For Millennial RentersOssiana TepfenhartJersey City, NJ
Apartments Coming Over South Street StorefrontsMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
MrBeast Is Opening a Restaurant In New JerseyBryan DijkhuizenEast Rutherford, NJ
Football: Burke leads Hackettstown to win over Kittatinny after winless ‘21
Jackson Burke threw four touchdown passes and rushed for another to lead Hackettstown to its first win since 2020, a 40-0 win over Kittatinny in Fredon. The win snapped a 12-game losing streak for Hackettstown (1-0), which was playing in its first game under new head coach Mike Arakelian. It also picked up a shutout of its own after it fell, 28-0 to Kittatinny last fall. The program’s last win prior to Thursday was a 28-7 win over Sussex Tech in the second game of the abbreviated 2020 season.
Russo bringing new life into Paramus Catholic as team eyes return to N.J.’s elite
From a short distance, Greg Russo saw and heard what was happening at his alma mater. Russo, a Paramus Catholic grad, was less than 10 miles up the road, leading Northern Highlands to two sectional champions during his three seasons as head coach. During that same span, Paramus Catholic was...
For longtime Rutgers coach, getting fired can’t tarnish the ‘magic show’ | Politi
John McNulty hasn’t been in Boston for long, but the folks up there are well aware of his history. They know he was fired just four games into the 2019 season at Rutgers, a bitter end to a second stint in Piscataway. They know his new team, Boston College, will host his old one this weekend in a game that feels like it should count more than just once in the win-loss column.
Preseason boys soccer Top 20: Familiar faces, but the season is wide open
With boys soccer officially returning next Thursday, Sept. 8, Seton Hall Prep remains in the same place it ended the 2021 season - in the No. 1 spot. Despite the fact that the top teams appear familiar, some new faces that are lower on this list return a significant amount of talent from last year as opposed to other programs. These teams will hope to make some noise in the county and state tournaments this season and change the landscape of N.J. boys soccer moving forward.
When is the Rutgers football game? Date, time, TV, channel for Rutgers vs. Boston College
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights face the Boston College Eagles in a regular game on Saturday, September 3, 2022 (9/3/22) at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. Fans can watch the game for free via a trial fuboTV or via a subscription to DirecTV Stream –– both of which carry ACC Network.
Newly-Appointed North Jersey Middle School Principal Charged With DUI: Report
A newly-appointed middle school principal was charged with DUI in the town she was hired in, NJ Advance Media reports citing court records. Aretha M. Dooley-Malloy was issued a summons for DUI, driving an unregistered vehicle and failing to possess and insurance card, and failing to give consent for breath samples while driving on Rock Spring Road in West Orange around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, the outlet says.
This is the best cheeseburger in New Jersey, according to Yelp
Want the best cheeseburger in New Jersey? According to Yelp, you can find it in two North Jersey locations. The popular restaurant review site recently posted a list of the best cheeseburger in every state. Making the cut for the Garden State was Marty’s, a burger shop with stores in both Fort Lee and Jersey City.
New Study: Where Are The Wealthiest Counties In NJ?
Somerset, Morris and Bergen counties rank among the wealthiest in the Garden State, according to a new study. The recent study from SmartAsset assessed wealth in U.S. counties by comparing them across three categories: the amount of investment income residents receive, median home value and per capita income. Somerset County's...
Minor earthquake shakes NJ
MORRIS PLAINS, NJ (PIX11) — A magnitude 2.3 earthquake was recorded in New Jersey on Tuesday evening, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake was reported near Morris Plains, NJ. As of 6:20 p.m., just two people had reported feeling the tremor. As of 7:40 p.m., that number had increased to 33. The quake […]
WINNER: Mega Millions Lottery Ticket Worth $10K Sold In Morris County
It's a winner! A Mega Millions lottery ticket worth $10,000 was sold in Morris County. A ticket matching four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball for the Tuesday, Aug. 30 drawing was sold at 7-Eleven on Columbia Tpke. in Florham Park, lottery officials said. The winning...
Bomb Threat Made At Penn State By NJ Student: Authorities
A former National Merit scholar from New Jersey posted a bomb threat at Penn State on the social media Yik Yak, authorities allege. Henry Peter Hyduke, 20, of Fair Haven, New Jersey, allegedly posted "ROTC bombing downtown state college tonight. Stay safe" at 6:33 p.m. on Wednesday, August 24, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Daily Collegian.
Fan Favorite Pizza Shops in Mercer County, NJ Ranked
One of the greatest parts about living in New Jersey is how amazing every pizza place is. Even if you order takeout from your least favorite shop, it’s still a million times better than any pizza you’ll get anywhere else!. Being from the New Jersey and New York...
Is This the Biggest Sandwich in New Jersey, I Just Can’t Believe It
Recently, I had the "biggest" sandwich ever and it's right here in New Jersey. I wouldn't believe it, if I didn't see it, just amazing. When we talk about big sandwiches, these are "huge". I've never seen a sandwich so big where four people can share it or you can eat it yourself. Whichever you choose.
Pizzeria known for 1 of N.J.’s greatest pies announces plans to close
New Jersey, which is home to some of the country’s best pizzerias, will soon lose a great one. Tavolino Pizzeria of Wallington at 435 Paterson Ave. recently took to Instagram to announce plans to shutter. “It is with great sadness that we announce we are closing our doors on...
ocscanner.news
MONMOUTH COUNTY: ALERT FOR TWO DWI CHECKPOINTS
During this busy Labor Day holiday weekend, the Monmouth County DWI Task Force will be conducting TWO DWI checkpoints. The first will run from 10pm Friday night to 2am Saturday night, in Freehold Township. The checkpoint will take place on Rt 9, where all northbound vehicles will be diverted into the Juniper Plaza, to check drivers for their sobriety.
Barstool's Portnoy Devours 'Underrated' North Jersey Slice In One Bite Review
In his latest venture to New Jersey, Barstool CEO Dave Portnoy makes a quick stop in Morristown.He was told the pie at Pomodoro Ristorante & Pizzeria was just his style: Thin, crispy, bar-style. He got just that.The self-proclaimed foodie takes "one bite" out of pizza pies across the …
PhillyBite
Five of The Best Italian Restaurants in New Jersey
- If you're looking for a great Italian restaurant in New Jersey, you've come to the right place. There are many great choices, from Carluccio's Coal-Fired Pizza in Northfield to La Cambusa in Wyckoff. Here are five recommendations. Enjoy authentic Italian food in an elegant setting. Carluccio's Coal Fired Pizza...
westmilfordmessenger.com
Route 23 bridge reconstruction to start next summer
The long-expected start of reconstruction of the Route 23 bridge in the High Crest/Smith Mills area is scheduled by the New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) to get underway next summer. Tree cutting to clear the way for the bridge work is scheduled to begin in February. The bridge replacement...
Two drivers killed in crash on Jersey Shore road
A man and a woman were killed Thursday night when the vehicles they were driving collided in Monmouth County, authorities said. The crash occurred about 7 p.m. near the intersection of Shafto Road and Asbury Avenue in Tinton Falls. Investigators said a 2021 Audi S6 driven by a 36-year-old man...
ocscanner.news
SEASIDE HEIGHTS: BAR FIGHT LEADS TO AN UNCONSCIOUS MALE
Emergency personnel are responding to Captain Hooks on the 1300 block of the Boulevard for a fight where a male is unconscious and the assailant fled the scene on foot heading east on Kearny. The assailant is wearing tan shorts and a red shirt No additional description or information is available at this time. Should additional information be released, we will update our page.
