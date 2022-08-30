Tennessee Tourism Outperforms the Nation With Record $24 Billion in Domestic Travel Spending in 2021

Read full article on original website
Tennessee couple taking water to Jackson, Mississippi
Jackson, the state capital of Mississippi, continues to deal with a water crisis after flooding knocked their aging water treatment plant off line, leaving no safe drinking water for tens of thousands of residents.
Advocacy Group Calls for End to Grocery Tax in Tennessee
Tennessee For All points out 60% of corporations in TN pay no state taxes. Advocacy group Tennessee For All this week called on state government to make permanent the grocery tax holiday that expired at the end of August. For one month, there were no sales taxes assessed on groceries in Tennessee as a result of a legislative move to forego the tax.
East Tennessee is an aviation 'hub'
ALCOA, Tenn. — One of the largest general aviation companies in the world runs its customer-facing operations out of McGhee Tyson Airport. Cirrus Aircraft makes its airplanes in Duluth, Minnesota, but when customers are ready to pick the aircraft up, they have to come to Knoxville, Tennessee. "We invite...
Over $1 billion in Tennessee Unclaimed Property
The Unclaimed Property division of Tennessee's Department of Treasury is traveling around the state to meet with people who may have claims.
No camping on public property law brings more tension to Tennessee shelters
The Tennessee legislature passed a law this year making it a felony to camp on public property. It came after an already hard set of years with COVID-19.
The health of honey bee colonies in Tennessee
Stacker investigated honey bee health in Tennessee using data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
This Tennessee City Is One Of The Rudest Cities In America
Tennessee may be known for its Southern hospitality and general kindness to visitors, but even the Volunteer State can have its moments of being "rude." There's a reason "bless your heart" is a mainstay in any southerner's vocabulary, masking a backhanded remark in the guise of a sweet saying. Preply...
Statewide grocery tax suspension saved Tennesseans 4% on almost any food, drink item
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Many of you will be firing up your grills this Labor Day weekend. The holiday comes just a couple of days after a month full of tax-free groceries here in Tennessee. Many of us took advantage of the month-long grocery tax-free holiday, implemented by Governor Bill...
Sons join search for missing Tennessee hunter in Alaska
A veteran who was hunting in Alaska has been missing for days, and now his sons have joined in on the search efforts.
Piedmont Lithium Selects Tennessee for New Lithium Hydroxide Project
BELMONT, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 1, 2022-- Piedmont Lithium (“Piedmont”) (Nasdaq: PLL; ASX: PLL), a leading global developer of lithium resources critical to the U.S. electric vehicle (“EV”) supply chain, today announced the selection of Etowah, Tennessee in McMinn County as the location of the Company’s planned 30,000 metric ton per year (“tpy”) LHP2 lithium hydroxide operation (“Tennessee Lithium” or “Project”). With a planned completion and start of production in 2025, the Company believes Tennessee Lithium will be the largest lithium hydroxide processing facility constructed in the United States. The Project is expected to convert spodumene concentrate sourced principally from Piedmont’s international project investments to significantly expand the U.S. supply of lithium hydroxide, a key component in the manufacturing of EV batteries. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220901005279/en/ Tennessee Lithium’s location offers strategic access to transportation networks and customers (Graphic: Business Wire)
Secretary of State leads Tennessee voter registration efforts during national voter registration month
During National Voter Registration Month, Secretary of State Tre Hargett’s office is leading voter registration efforts in Tennessee with its 2022 Tennessee College Voter Registration Competition, Ann Dallas Dudley Award and Your Vote Matters program. “Twenty years ago, Secretaries of State from across the nation established National Voter Registration...
McNeilus to establish manufacturing operations in Tennessee
Minnesota-based McNeilus Truck and Mfg. Inc., an Oshkosh Corp. company, will be investing more than $50 million in a new manufacturing facility in Murfreesboro, Tenn. The project is expected to create 230 jobs over the next five years. The company manufactures refuse truck bodies and concrete mixers.
Tennessee mother warns of electric shock drowning ahead of Labor Day
Noah Dean Winstead, and Nate Lynam died in 2012 after being electrocuted while swimming at Cherokee Lake.
Tennessee Sales Tax Holiday on food ending tonight
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Over the past month, you may have noticed your grocery bill was a bit smaller. “I’ve probably saved about $30 over the last month,” said Lori Rosser. “I’ve saved probably about $45 in taxes,” said Chuck Marion. Since Aug. 1, Tennessee’s Sales...
Piedmont Lithium picks east Tennessee for lithium plant
Piedmont Lithium has picked a site in eastern Tennessee for a $600 million lithium processing plant. The Belmont-based company says it believes the plant will be the largest in the U.S. when it opens in 2025. The plant in Etowah, in McMinn County, will process about 30,000 tons a year...
This Is The Best Breakfast Sandwich In Tennessee
LoveFood found the best breakfast sandwiches around the country, including this hearty favorite in Tennessee.
This Is The Most Dangerous Road In Tennessee
A new report evaluates the most dangerous roadways across America, including this stretch of highway in Tennessee.
Interactive Tennessee fall foliage map, 6 leaf peeping tips [2022]
Disclosure: This site is sponsored by ads and affiliate programs. We may earn money from the companies mentioned in this post. As an Amazon, Tripster and CJ Affiliate we may earn from qualifying purchases. They say the beauty of the leaves in Tennessee in the fall is due to the...
THP troopers to do ‘more frequent, unannounced’ check-ins on Tennessee schools
In a video posted on Tuesday, Governor Bill Lee said the state's Department of Education has asked to use the remaining federal relief funds for school safety. While the Tennessee Education Association (TEA) appreciates the new measures, it says it's unfortunate the funds aren't being utilized to address the school staffing issues.
Counties with the most seniors in Tennessee
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most seniors in Tennessee using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
