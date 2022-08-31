Read full article on original website
Champion of the Community
The philanthropy of Frank DeLuca and DeLuca Toyota has helped enhance the quality of life in Ocala and Marion County. The definition of a philanthropist is a person who seeks to promote the welfare of others, especially by the generous donation of money to worthy causes. Frank DeLuca is a shining example of someone with a philanthropic heart and spirit.
centralfloridalifestyle.com
Pam Gould Provides Free Medical Services to the Uninsured
For over 30 years, Pam Gould has created community partnerships and programs to improve daily life for Central Floridians. As CEO of Shepherd’s Hope, she is powering the non-profit’s impact, providing free life-saving medical services to uninsured and under-insured individuals and families in Orange, Osceola and Seminole counties. In 2021, through Shepherd’s Hope, $17 million of healthcare services were provided to individuals in the healthcare crisis.
Cattleman, farmer to be honored
Terry Teuton comes from a long line of farmers and ranchers in Marion County. He was born here, grew up here and has been involved in the agricultural community his whole life. In November, he will be honored for his labors, expertise and service when he is inducted into the Marion County Agriculture Hall of Fame.
ocala-news.com
Several residents share their thoughts on living in Ocala/Marion County
Several more residents across Ocala recently wrote in to share their thoughts and concerns regarding the city that they call home. “I have lived here all but 9 years of my life. Ocala has always been a very calm and relaxing community. I live just outside the city limits on the northeast side, with no shopping except in the Silver Springs area and very few restaurants. Needless to say, I have to go to the southwest side of town to shop or eat. I’m not complaining. My only complaint is the city’s lack of taking care of our roads on the northeast side. In my neighborhood, there are still lime and dirt roads with mud holes. The communities on this side of town are treated like red-headed stepchildren – they are forgotten about. Everyone should stop all their whining and complaining. You have a roof over your head and food in your bellies. Be grateful with what you have. You could still be up north with all the rules and regulations that the governor and mayors implement on you. Just be at peace with your neighbors and yourselves,” says Ocala resident Patricia Herrmann.
villages-news.com
After-hours visitor arrested at Lighthouse at Lake Sumter Landing
An after-hours visitor was arrested at the Lighthouse Point Bar and Grille at Lake Sumter Landing. A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy was on patrol at about 2 a.m. Friday when he noticed a gray Toyota Camry in the parking lot of the restaurant, which was closed. “The vehicle had...
villages-news.com
Sinkhole at end of driveway has neighborhood on edge in The Villages
A large sinkhole at the end of a driveway has a neighborhood on edge in The Villages. The sinkhole has formed at the home at 3180 Abana Path in the Village of Fernandina. The Villages has taken the precautionary step of setting up barriers to keep traffic out of the cul-de-sac.
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Townhouses lining up in Volusia County
The Cupola at Oceanside is a pride project for the Lohman family and an example of another growing housing option in Volusia County – townhouses. The Cupola is just one of many townhouse projects in the county. After selling the funeral homes and cemeteries bearing their name, the family...
Villages Daily Sun
Family opens door to a brighter future
Dawnkevya Harper spent months hammering nails and helping hang sheetrock at her new home in Fruitland Park. On Monday, she finally got the keys and stepped inside the house for the first time as the homeowner. Harper and her family were chosen by Habitat for Humanity to receive a house in the area. They attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday surrounded by loved ones, neighbors and members of Habitat for Humanity of Lake-Sumter and The Villages Habitat Club. “I’m excited,” she said. “I came by almost every day to check on things and water the grass. I’m happy the kids will have a yard to play in.”
villages-news.com
‘Million dollar mile’ walking path due for completion later this month
A controversial walking path branded by an official as the “million dollar mile” is due for completion later this month. The Lake Miona Walking Trail is under construction along Buena Vista Boulevard. It is due for completion on Sept. 23, with a grand opening ceremony to follow, according to the District Office in The Villages.
ocala-news.com
Beautiful Orange Sunset Over Ocala’s Summerglen Community
This beautiful sunset over Ocala’s Summerglen Community was the perfect way to end the month. Thanks to Terrie Bauman for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
ocala-news.com
Ocala Fire Rescue Captain retires after 32-year career
Ocala Fire Rescue Captain Michael Ferguson has retired after 32 years of service. Born and raised in Ocala, Ferguson (also known as “Fergie” and “Ferg”) began his firefighting career in 1990, at the age of 21, when he was offered an opportunity by then-Fire Chief Will Woods.
click orlando
‘We don’t know what to do or where to turn:’ DeLand trailer park hikes rent 52%
DELAND, Fla. – Residents in a DeLand mobile home park are scrambling to figure out how to keep their homes with just a month until their rent goes up beyond many of their means. There’s over 40 mobile home and RV owners in the Lakeside Village, 55+ community, right...
VIDEO: Surprise during Florida captain’s final radio sign-off brings him to tears
A law enforcement officer's final sign-off before retirement can be emotional, but a special surprise brought one Florida captain to tears.
Daily News
Partial restoration of the Ocklawaha River will bring prosperity to Putnam County
Partial restoration of the Ocklawaha River will provide needed economic benefits for Putnam County. These include expanded recreation opportunities, increased revenues from nature-based tourism and the provision of smart development packages for Putnam County like additional boat ramps, parking areas and shore fishing platforms. It is also important to emphasize the positive impact that restoration of the Ocklawaha River would have on the St. Johns River, the most important river in Florida, and on the local economies of Palatka and Welaka.
villages-news.com
Canadian snowbird to pay $116 fine in crash at Winn-Dixie that killed couple
An 89-year-old Canadian snowbird has been fined $116 in a crash that claimed the lives of a Stonecrest couple who had been buying groceries at a Winn-Dixie in The Villages. Wilfred Maybee offered a plea in abstenia last month in Lake County Court to a reduced charge of driving on an expired license (of less than six months.) The Collingwood, Ontario resident was fined $116 and ordered to pay $100 in prosecution costs, according to a plea agreement.
‘Back on hold’: Marion County Marine veteran’s U.S. citizenship remains in limbo
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A Marion County Marine veteran who’s been fighting to become a U.S. citizen for over two years remains in limbo. Paul Canton’s long fight has led him to hire a lawyer, make several appeals to immigration and appeal to members of Congress. >>>...
ocala-news.com
Resident says Ocala/Marion County’s population growth threatening local wildlife
The current population boom is alarming to me as a conservationist. I see vacant lots, fields, and forests being knocked down to accommodate construction. Does anyone care about what happens to the local wildlife?. I’ve seen endangered gopher turtles fleeing into the streets, endangered pileated woodpeckers leaving their nests, etc....
orangeobserver.com
Deer Island home tops Winter Garden sales from Aug. 13 to 19
A home on Deer Island topped all Winter Garden-area residential real-estate transactions from Aug. 13 to 19. The home at 255 Deer Isle Drive, Winter Garden, sold Aug. 16, for $1.1 million. Built in 1987, it has four bedrooms, two-and-one-half baths and 3,041 square feet of living area. Days on market: 15.
ocala-news.com
Over 100,000 pounds of litter collected in Marion County during July 2022
During the month of July, over 100,000 pounds of litter were collected across Marion County. The latest monthly Solid Waste Operations report will be presented to the Marion County Board of County Commissioners during its regular meeting on Wednesday, September 7. The report shows that community service workers collected 53,720...
click orlando
Victims ID’d in Lake County beating deaths
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – The Lake County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the identities Thursday of the two people beaten to death near Clermont. Deputies said Sandra Gaudino, 38, and Ty Finister, 17, were both killed at a mobile home located at 244 Jewelfish Road in the Thousand Trails Resort.
