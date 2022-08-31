Bridgestone Announces $550 Million Expansion And 380 New Manufacturing Jobs For Warren County, Tennessee Truck And Bus Radial Tire Plant

Read full article on original website
Related
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Vehicle Manufacturer Announces $50 Million Tennessee Expansion
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A Minnesota manufacturer of commercial vehicles and...
Tennessee Tribune
Tennessee Tech Awarded $3 million NSF Grant for Work in Food, Energy and Water Resources in Rural Communities
Cookeville, Tennessee – Tennessee Tech University has been awarded a $3 million grant from the National Science Foundation’s National Research Traineeship Program for the project “Engendering the Spirit of Gadugi at the Food-Energy-Water Nexus.” The program, once started, will transform the way graduate education works at Tech across several colleges and programs.
thefabricator.com
McNeilus to establish manufacturing operations in Tennessee
Minnesota-based McNeilus Truck and Mfg. Inc., an Oshkosh Corp. company, will be investing more than $50 million in a new manufacturing facility in Murfreesboro, Tenn. The project is expected to create 230 jobs over the next five years. The company manufactures refuse truck bodies and concrete mixers.
gcanews.com
H.G. Hill Realty Company and Southeast Venture propose Donelson Station redevelopment plan
H.G. Hill Realty Company and Southeast Venture recently submitted a proposal to Regional Transporta- tion Authority of Middle Tennessee (RTA) for the redevelopment of Donelson Station located at 2705 Lebanon Pike and the surrounding properties as a transit-focused mixed-use development. “Our property’s proximity to Donelson Station creates an ideal opportunity...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
williamsonhomepage.com
Spring Hill restaurant hoping for customer support following impact from previous owners' legal woes
Earlier this summer, the former owners of Spring Hill's Bonfire Mongolian Grill were named in federal criminal investigation. Now, Bonfire's current owners say that their restaurant's association with that controversy has hurt their business. They're asking customers to come back with their appetites and enjoy a bowl of Asian-inspired cuisine.
wgnsradio.com
POWER NATION, This Weekend on the Rutherford County Line at the Nashville Superspeedway
(WILSON COUNTY, TN) On the Rutherford / Wilson County line this weekend at the Nashville Superspeedway, there will be lots of noise and power heard from miles away, as they co-host the Power Nationals, presented by Summit Racing Equipment. The inaugural POWER NATIONALS will be on Saturday, Sept. 3 and...
newstalk941.com
Sparta Preparing For White County To Sell Its Landfill
Sparta City Administrator Brad Hennessee said the Board of Aldermen needs to be prepared for the county to sell its landfill. Hennessee told the Board Tuesday night in a work session that the city has a backup plan prepared. Hennessee said the city needs concrete information from the county before making a decision though.
wgnsradio.com
Cemetery School Considered For National Register of Historic Places
(NASHVILLE) At 9:00 o’clock Wednesday morning (9/14/2022) the State Review Board will meet to examine Tennessee's proposed nominations to the National Register of Historic Places. Rutherford County’s CEMETERY SCHOOL is one of four nominees from across the state awaiting approval to the U.S. Department of the Interior’s National Register...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSMV
Bus driver strike expected to end in Franklin Co. after commission meeting
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tn. (WSMV) - After refusing to work without a pay raise, some school bus drivers in Franklin County are hopeful they’ll be back on the job Thursday morning. The county commission called an emergency meeting Wednesday night to vote on whether to pass the school board’s budget, which includes a $10,000 raise for privately contracted bus drivers. The school board submitted the budget Tuesday night in its emergency meeting. The county commission had denied it because it included a multi-million dollar activity center, which has since been removed from the budget.
muddyrivernews.com
Dot Foods breaks ground on second Tennessee distribution center
MANCHESTER, Tenn. – Dot Foods, Inc., broke ground on the company’s 13th U.S. distribution center, which will be located in Manchester, Tennessee. Dot has an existing facility in Dyersburg, Tennessee and the new distribution center will create more than 250 jobs in the first three years of operations.
10 places in Middle Tennessee commonly mispronounced
As Middle Tennessee continues to expand every day, newcomers may have trouble pronouncing certain streets, cities and counties in the area.
See Inside Tennessee Lake House Decorated with Insane Amount of Crazy Carousel Horses
Just when you think you've seen everything, then you get on Zillow Gone Wild, on Facebook, and you find out you haven't seen anything yet. Behold, the carousel horse house. Located in Gallatin, TN, near Nashville, the asking price for this lake house is $2,000,000.00. It has 3 bd, 3.5...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tennessee Lottery player wins ‘$1,000 A Day for Life’ prize
A lucky lottery player in Morristown got the prize of a lifetime Tuesday night after picking the right numbers in the “Cash 4 Life” game.
WDEF
EPB warns customers of potential phone scam
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — EPB is warning the community about a scam some of its customers may be experiencing or have experienced. Some customers have reached out to the company’s call center reporting referrals to an automated payment system. The issue is the company doesn’t use such...
How Knoxville, Maryville & Chattanooga went from Central to Eastern Time in 1940s
Tennessee is one of the several states that have two different time zones.
If You Bought This Lottery Ticket In Tennessee, You're A Millionaire
One lucky player scored a massive prize in a recent Powerball drawing.
This Tennessee Town Claims Restricting Protests Helps 'Facilitate' the First Amendment
In Franklin, Tennessee, the sun may be setting on residents' ability to participate in public demonstrations free of government interference. As part of city guidance that is "intended to facilitate the safe exercise of First Amendment rights," Franklin officials explain, they are significantly restricting when, where, and how residents may participate in any "public gathering and expression event."
tnledger.com
Buc-ee’s turns detour into destination
Travel store with loyal following offers preview of changing industry. “It doesn’t matter how old you are, buying snacks for a road trip should always look like an unsupervised 9-year-old was given $100.” Wisdom from the internet. Perhaps nothing more clearly defines the undeniable allure of Buc-ee’s to children of all ages than the staggering number of snacks.
Gallatin animal hospital sees many sick dogs as canine flu concerns increase
Canine Influenza has become a growing concern here in Tennessee. The illness is extremely contagious and deadly among our furry friends.
Grundy County Herald
New sheriff begins term with 19 fewer employees
Gunter started his term with 19 fewer deputies, corrections officers and administrative positions. The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office changed command at midnight, Sept. 1. Sheriff Heath Gunter started his term with 19 fewer deputies, corrections officers and administrative positions than were on the job the day prior. Among those who quit were: 12 patrol officers, two corrections officers and five members of the administrative staff. Gunter inherited a department with three patrol officer positions and three corrections officer positions that were open.
Comments / 0