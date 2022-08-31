Bridgestone Announces $550 Million Expansion And 380 New Manufacturing Jobs For Warren County, Tennessee Truck And Bus Radial Tire Plant

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tn. (WSMV) - After refusing to work without a pay raise, some school bus drivers in Franklin County are hopeful they’ll be back on the job Thursday morning. The county commission called an emergency meeting Wednesday night to vote on whether to pass the school board’s budget, which includes a $10,000 raise for privately contracted bus drivers. The school board submitted the budget Tuesday night in its emergency meeting. The county commission had denied it because it included a multi-million dollar activity center, which has since been removed from the budget.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO