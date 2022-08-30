ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
kjzz.org

Why more Arizona workers are turning to unions

Interest in labor unions has been growing nationally — and in Arizona. During the first nine months of the federal fiscal year, the National Labor Relations Board saw efforts to unionize spike nearly 60%. In Arizona, it increased more than 50%. Why nonprofit employees unionized. Corey Lycopolus had just...
kjzz.org

No major highway closures in Arizona during Labor Day weekend

Arizonans are hitting the road for Labor Day weekend and they will not face any barriers on the road. Major roads will remain open for the heavy traffic. The Arizona Department of Transportation says major road work will be halted over the Labor Day weekend. Some roads may be partially closed, but busy highways will remain open.
kjzz.org

Average gas price dips below $4 per gallon in Arizona

The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded in Arizona is now just below $4. "It has been a long time and this really is just the continuing trend of a lack of demand, meaning those prices have dropped right in time for Labor Day weekend," said Arizona AAA spokesman John Treanor.
