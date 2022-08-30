Read full article on original website
kjzz.org
Beyond boosters, health officials encourage Arizonans 65+ to get 2022 flu shots
As new variants of COVID-19 become more dominant and flu season approaches, health officials are encouraging Arizonans 65 and up to roll up their sleeves. Only about a third of this group got a COVID booster, and they are also at higher risk of developing serious flu complications. Masking and...
kjzz.org
Why more Arizona workers are turning to unions
Interest in labor unions has been growing nationally — and in Arizona. During the first nine months of the federal fiscal year, the National Labor Relations Board saw efforts to unionize spike nearly 60%. In Arizona, it increased more than 50%. Why nonprofit employees unionized. Corey Lycopolus had just...
kjzz.org
Katie Hobbs hasn't agreed to debate Kari Lake. She proposes this alternative instead
Democrat Katie Hobbs has yet to agree to debate her opponent in the Arizona governor's race, Kari Lake, and instead proposed back-to-back town hall-style interviews that will keep her separated from the conservative firebrand. Hobbs made the counterproposal in a Friday press release, the same day the Citizens Clean Elections...
kjzz.org
No major highway closures in Arizona during Labor Day weekend
Arizonans are hitting the road for Labor Day weekend and they will not face any barriers on the road. Major roads will remain open for the heavy traffic. The Arizona Department of Transportation says major road work will be halted over the Labor Day weekend. Some roads may be partially closed, but busy highways will remain open.
kjzz.org
Average gas price dips below $4 per gallon in Arizona
The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded in Arizona is now just below $4. "It has been a long time and this really is just the continuing trend of a lack of demand, meaning those prices have dropped right in time for Labor Day weekend," said Arizona AAA spokesman John Treanor.
