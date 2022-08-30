Bus drivers’ strike continues; Franklin County School Board passes motion for budget changes

Gunter started his term with 19 fewer deputies, corrections officers and administrative positions. The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office changed command at midnight, Sept. 1. Sheriff Heath Gunter started his term with 19 fewer deputies, corrections officers and administrative positions than were on the job the day prior. Among those who quit were: 12 patrol officers, two corrections officers and five members of the administrative staff. Gunter inherited a department with three patrol officer positions and three corrections officer positions that were open.

GRUNDY COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO