Bus drivers’ strike continues; Franklin County School Board passes motion for budget changes

WSMV
Bus driver strike ends in Franklin Co. after commission approves raise
WINCHESTER, Tenn. (WSMV) - After refusing to work without a pay raise, school officials confirmed that school bus drivers in Franklin County would be back on the job Thursday morning. The county commission called an emergency meeting Wednesday night to vote on whether to pass the school board’s budget, which...
Grundy County Herald
New sheriff begins term with 19 fewer employees
Gunter started his term with 19 fewer deputies, corrections officers and administrative positions. The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office changed command at midnight, Sept. 1. Sheriff Heath Gunter started his term with 19 fewer deputies, corrections officers and administrative positions than were on the job the day prior. Among those who quit were: 12 patrol officers, two corrections officers and five members of the administrative staff. Gunter inherited a department with three patrol officer positions and three corrections officer positions that were open.
newstalk941.com
Sparta Preparing For White County To Sell Its Landfill
Sparta City Administrator Brad Hennessee said the Board of Aldermen needs to be prepared for the county to sell its landfill. Hennessee told the Board Tuesday night in a work session that the city has a backup plan prepared. Hennessee said the city needs concrete information from the county before making a decision though.
WSMV
Student charged after making threat towards Coffee Co. school, claims it was joke
MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WSMV) - Coffee County Schools officials confirmed that a third threat against a school was investigated Wednesday. CCS officials said a student of Coffee County Central High School was overheard making a threat toward the school. Investigators found that the statement was a joke; however, the student will be charged criminally.
Overton County News
White County Chief Deputy Clerk indicted
An investigation by Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has resulted in the indictment of Laura Gardner, former Chief Deputy Clerk in the White County Clerk’s Office. The office’s daily operations include registering vehicles, issuing vehicle tags and titles, renewing vehicle tags, and collecting vehicle sales tax. The investigation began...
WSMV
Travel center closed after car crashes into front of building
CHRISTIANA, Tenn. (WSMV) - A travel center off Interstate 24 in southern Rutherford County is closed after a car crashed into the front of the store. Love’s Travel Stop on Epps Mill Road off I-24 was struck by a car on Thursday morning. Employees said the driver was in...
‘They took my heart’: Lewisburg family still seeks answers one year after homicide
It's as though time has stood still for JJ Contreras' family, one year and still no answers in his murder.
Conviction upheld for Tennessee man charged with attempted murder of 2 Jackson County police officers
A Tennessee man convicted on two counts of attempted murder of two Jackson County police officers was asking for a new trial, but that request has officially been denied.
2 suspects in custody after Endangered Child Alert
Two people are facing charges following an Endangered Child Alert for a White County baby by Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Tuesday.
Civil rights conviction sends East Tennessee cop to prison
An East Tennessee law enforcer who bragged about the “tune-up gloves” he wore when beating suspects to remind them “who the boss was” and shouted “I’m not sorry for what I’ve done” when a judge convicted him of civil-rights abuses is headed to federal prison. U.S. District Judge Travis McDonough on Aug. 26 sentenced Anthony […] The post Civil rights conviction sends East Tennessee cop to prison appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Two-month-old missing from White County found safe on Wednesday
Gunner Boland was found safe in Wilson County just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday. His father, Daniel Boland, Jr. is currently in custody.
Lincoln County authorities searching for alleged child rapist
Authorities in Lincoln County are asking the public to be on the lookout for an alleged criminal.
Missing White County baby found safe, suspect in custody
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has canceled an Endangered Child Alert for a missing White County baby.
WSMV
Murfreesboro PD investigating after man shot in business parking lot
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was hospitalized after he was shot in the parking lot of a business in Murfreesboro. Officers with the Murfreesboro Police Department responded to the shooting around 4 a.m. on Wednesday in the 1500 block of Molloy Lane. The victim was taken to a local...
Former Grundy County Chief Deputy Headed to Prison
A former Grundy County Chief Deputy was convicted of use of excessive force on two occasions by a federal judge on Friday, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. 61- year-old Anthony “Tony” Bean was sentenced to 72 months in prison. Bean was convicted of using excessive force...
10 places in Middle Tennessee commonly mispronounced
As Middle Tennessee continues to expand every day, newcomers may have trouble pronouncing certain streets, cities and counties in the area.
Tennessee Lottery player wins ‘$1,000 A Day for Life’ prize
A lucky lottery player in Morristown got the prize of a lifetime Tuesday night after picking the right numbers in the “Cash 4 Life” game.
radio7media.com
Drug Arrests in Lynnville
ON MONDAY THE 22ND JUDICIAL DRUG TASK FORCE, AND GILES COUNTY DEPUTIES EXECUTED SEARCH AT 117 WACO ROAD LYNNVILLE, TENNESSEE. UPON ISSUANCE OF A SEARCH WARRANT, 55 POUNDS MARIJUANA, $34,971 CASH, AND ONE FIREARM WERE RECOVERED. JACOB WILSON, 44 AND KIMBERLY GRIFFIN, 33, BOTH OF 117 WACO ROAD WERE ARRESTED AND CHARGED WITH POSSESSION FOR RESALE, DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, AND POSSESSION OF A WEAPON DURING COMMISSION OF A DANGEROUS FELONY.
thefabricator.com
McNeilus to establish manufacturing operations in Tennessee
Minnesota-based McNeilus Truck and Mfg. Inc., an Oshkosh Corp. company, will be investing more than $50 million in a new manufacturing facility in Murfreesboro, Tenn. The project is expected to create 230 jobs over the next five years. The company manufactures refuse truck bodies and concrete mixers.
WSMV
Crime Stoppers offer cash reward for information regarding Shelbyville homicide
SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man with multiple gunshot wounds was found dead in an apartment in Shelbyville Friday. Shelbyville Police said at 10:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Davis Estates apartment complex located at 238 Anthony Lane for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived on the scene, they found 43-year-old Rafael Mendoza-Pineda, who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
