Azle, TX

Splash pad to open Saturday

A new amenity will make a splash Saturday at Central Park. The city of Azle will hold a grand opening ceremony for its new splash pad at 9 a.m. This 2,200 square foot splash pad is the latest offering at the park and will be located near the playground. The splash pad will feature a variety of sprayers, spilling buckets, fountain sprays and water cannons that will be user activated, according to a city news release.
Deemed a ‘natural’ years ago, AHS clarinetist brings home state honor

Henry Lalonde recalls how he began playing the clarinet. An Azle High School senior, he began playing the clarinet in the sixth grade. He plays in the Marching Green Pride at AHS. “They had all these tryouts for the beginner band,” he said, recalling the event from six years ago....
Azle tennis coach: Playoffs are team goal

Every high school varsity coach would like to be in the same situation this year as Azle High School tennis coach Hayden Huff. All of her players return for this season. “Which was great news for me,” she said. “And this is my second year, so I’ve had everyone for a year. Everybody has improved greatly since I’ve been here, so that’s been really exciting. A lot of that work that we made in the past year we didn’t see until we started playing these past few weeks. It’s been really, really fun to see it.”
Hornets fall behind early again, lose to Grapevine

The Azle Hornets trailed early for the second straight week and lost their second and last non-district game of the season, this time a 58-14 decision to Grapevine Thursday night at Mustang-Panther Stadium. Azle trailed 17-0 at the end of one quarter and 31-0 halftime against the Mustangs. In a...
