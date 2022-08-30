Every high school varsity coach would like to be in the same situation this year as Azle High School tennis coach Hayden Huff. All of her players return for this season. “Which was great news for me,” she said. “And this is my second year, so I’ve had everyone for a year. Everybody has improved greatly since I’ve been here, so that’s been really exciting. A lot of that work that we made in the past year we didn’t see until we started playing these past few weeks. It’s been really, really fun to see it.”

AZLE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO