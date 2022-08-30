Read full article on original website
newsy.com
Southern California Fire Forces Evacuations, Shuts Down Some Roads
In southern California, a brush fire is billowing smoke into the skies near Los Angeles. At more than 5,000 acres and just over a quarter contained, the Route Fire is forcing evacuations near the city of Santa Clarita. But the fire is burning near a reservoir, giving firefighters a leg...
SoCal's heat wave continues Saturday, with excessive heat warning in effect through next week
Although the prolonged heat wave is continuing in Southern California through next week, temps are going shoot back up again over the weekend.
foxla.com
Map: All the wildfires burning in California
LOS ANGELES - California is in a state of emergency Thursday as a brutal heat wave brought the threat of power outages and wildfires. The National Weather Service warned of an increased risk of wildfires. The Office of Emergency Services positioned fire crews in strategic locations in Southern California and the San Joaquin Valley, based on humidity and wind forecasts.
foxla.com
Tens of thousands of SoCal Edison customers could lose power amid heat wave
Tens of thousands of Southern California Edison customers may lose power during the electric supply company's scheduled outages, with some of the customers being left in the dark during this week's heat wave. According to SoCal Edison's power outage awareness map, more than 1,300 outages are scheduled across Southern California,...
High heat threatens outdoor workers in Inland Empire, Coachella Valley
Think it’s hot where you live? Imagine working in Coachella. No, not the music festival, but the city known for its agriculture in eastern Riverside County. Temperatures there are brutal, as even during the morning hours, triple digits in the summer are common. Guadalupe Garcia, who works picking produce, said she tries escaping the hottest […]
CA power grid declares Flex Alert for Wednesday and Thursday, asks for electricity conservation
The manager of California's power grid extended a statewide Flex Alert for Thursday, asking residents and businesses to cut back on power usage to prevent strain on the system.
Flex Alert issued for Wednesday; Heat wave will push power grid to the limit
Power grid managers issued a Flex Alert for Wednesday as an extended heat wave developed in Southern California which will last through Labor Day weekend. California Independent System Operator, the non-profit which oversees the state’s power grid, has issued a Heat Bulletin beginning Wednesday and extending through the weekend, urging customers to take steps to […]
SFGate
California wildfires prompt evacuations amid heat wave
CASTAIC, Calif. (AP) — California wildfires erupted Wednesday in rural areas, racing through bone-dry brush and prompting evacuations as the state sweltered under a heat wave that could last through Labor Day. Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency with temperatures expected to be 10 to 20 degrees...
theorion.com
Brush fires destroy homes in Southern Califronia
Multiple brush fires burned out of control in Southern California Wednesday afternoon and evening. The Route fire spurred a no-diversion status of air tankers due to life safety threats, while the Border 32 fire in San Diego destroyed 12 structures and was moving at a “dangerous rate of spread.”
Flex Alert issued for 3rd consecutive day in SoCal
Southern California residents were asked to conserve energy again on Thursday and Friday as the California Independent System Operator (ISO) issued a Flex Alert for the second and third consecutive days.
Going out of town for Labor Day weekend? Experts say this is the worst SoCal freeway to travel on
Friday will be the busiest travel day of the Labor Day weekend as thousands of people head out of town on Southern California freeways and roads.
SFGate
How Californians Feel About Ripping Out Their Lawns
After decades of dedication to their manicured lawns, Californians are finally giving them up amid a worsening drought that’s prompted stringent new water restrictions. In other words, the California dream of a single-family home surrounded by lush grass is maybe, probably, finally dead. And that’s elicited a host of complicated feelings.
Here's why California’s grid is at risk of blackouts in the next few days
California, bracing for its longest and most intense heat wave of the year, faces the threat of its power grid being pushed beyond capacity and triggering rolling blackouts for the first time since 2020.
Porterville Recorder
California governor declares heat wave state of emergency
LOS ANGELES (AP) — California's governor declared a state of emergency Wednesday to increase power production and he urged residents to reduce electricity use as a heat wave spread over the West and officials warned there could possible outages if conditions worsen. Gov. Gavin Newsom's declaration followed a “Flex...
californiaglobe.com
California Backlash over Order Not to Charge Electric Vehicles During Heatwave
The announcement by the California Independent System Operator (Cal ISO) on Wednesday asking Californian residents to not charge their electric vehicles during peak hours to help conserve electricity continued to face backlash on Thursday due to the state approving a ban on the sale of new gas powered vehicles by 2035 only a week ago.
Construction crews work through extreme heat to get Acrisure Arena completed in time for season
Construction workers building the Acrisure Arena are feeling this extreme heat, as they face a tight deadline to get it all done. The future home of the Coachella Valley Firebirds will soon be hosting games, concerts and much more. The arena will seat about 10,000 spectators. But, it couldn’t all be done without the countless The post Construction crews work through extreme heat to get Acrisure Arena completed in time for season appeared first on KESQ.
How to keep your pets safe during Southern California heat wave
Lila Pelgone has been volunteering at the Riverside County Animal Shelter in Jurupa Valley while studying to become a veterinarian. But on a day like Tuesday, with temperatures reaching triple digits, it’s not just about giving pets some time to play — but keeping them cool. “Usually I walk them around in the shade. I […]
gcaptain.com
Southern California’s Containership Backup at Lowest Level Since Logjam Began
The number of container ships headed for the California ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach — a traffic jam that once symbolized American consumer vigor during the pandemic — declined to the lowest level since the bottleneck started to build two years ago. Eight vessels were in...
Inland Empire family business tries to save store by settling long-running dispute with city hall
A family business serving rural communities in the Inland Empire for more than two decades is trying to save their tack and feed store by settling a long-running dispute with City Hall.
These are the rudest cities in California (according to one study)
The “City By The Bay” is the rudest in California, according to a survey of 1,577 residents of America’s 30 largest metropolitan areas. The survey, conducted by Preply, gave cities an average “rudeness” score based on responses about certain types of typically rude behavior such as “being absorbed by phone in public,” “not letting people […]
