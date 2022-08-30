ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Map: All the wildfires burning in California

LOS ANGELES - California is in a state of emergency Thursday as a brutal heat wave brought the threat of power outages and wildfires. The National Weather Service warned of an increased risk of wildfires. The Office of Emergency Services positioned fire crews in strategic locations in Southern California and the San Joaquin Valley, based on humidity and wind forecasts.
Flex Alert issued for Wednesday; Heat wave will push power grid to the limit

Power grid managers issued a Flex Alert for Wednesday as an extended heat wave developed in Southern California which will last through Labor Day weekend. California Independent System Operator, the non-profit which oversees the state’s power grid, has issued a Heat Bulletin beginning Wednesday and extending through the weekend, urging customers to take steps to […]
California wildfires prompt evacuations amid heat wave

CASTAIC, Calif. (AP) — California wildfires erupted Wednesday in rural areas, racing through bone-dry brush and prompting evacuations as the state sweltered under a heat wave that could last through Labor Day. Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency with temperatures expected to be 10 to 20 degrees...
Brush fires destroy homes in Southern Califronia

Multiple brush fires burned out of control in Southern California Wednesday afternoon and evening. The Route fire spurred a no-diversion status of air tankers due to life safety threats, while the Border 32 fire in San Diego destroyed 12 structures and was moving at a “dangerous rate of spread.”
How Californians Feel About Ripping Out Their Lawns

After decades of dedication to their manicured lawns, Californians are finally giving them up amid a worsening drought that’s prompted stringent new water restrictions. In other words, the California dream of a single-family home surrounded by lush grass is maybe, probably, finally dead. And that’s elicited a host of complicated feelings.
California governor declares heat wave state of emergency

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California's governor declared a state of emergency Wednesday to increase power production and he urged residents to reduce electricity use as a heat wave spread over the West and officials warned there could possible outages if conditions worsen. Gov. Gavin Newsom's declaration followed a “Flex...
California Backlash over Order Not to Charge Electric Vehicles During Heatwave

The announcement by the California Independent System Operator (Cal ISO) on Wednesday asking Californian residents to not charge their electric vehicles during peak hours to help conserve electricity continued to face backlash on Thursday due to the state approving a ban on the sale of new gas powered vehicles by 2035 only a week ago.
Construction crews work through extreme heat to get Acrisure Arena completed in time for season

Construction workers building the Acrisure Arena are feeling this extreme heat, as they face a tight deadline to get it all done. The future home of the Coachella Valley Firebirds will soon be hosting games, concerts and much more. The arena will seat about 10,000 spectators. But, it couldn’t all be done without the countless The post Construction crews work through extreme heat to get Acrisure Arena completed in time for season appeared first on KESQ.
How to keep your pets safe during Southern California heat wave

Lila Pelgone has been volunteering at the Riverside County Animal Shelter in Jurupa Valley while studying to become a veterinarian. But on a day like Tuesday, with temperatures reaching triple digits, it’s not just about giving pets some time to play — but keeping them cool. “Usually I walk them around in the shade. I […]
These are the rudest cities in California (according to one study)

The “City By The Bay” is the rudest in California, according to a survey of 1,577 residents of America’s 30 largest metropolitan areas. The survey, conducted by Preply, gave cities an average “rudeness” score based on responses about certain types of typically rude behavior such as “being absorbed by phone in public,” “not letting people […]
