Yardbarker
Buccaneers' Tom Brady, wife Gisele Bündchen reportedly in fight over his decision to return to NFL
After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were bounced from the 2022 NFL Playoffs by the Los Angeles Rams in January, quarterback Tom Brady surprised many when he first refused to commit to playing another season and then explained during an appearance on his "Let's Go" SiriusXM show and podcast that he first needed to spend time with wife Gisele Bündchen and his family before he confirmed any decision.
Brittney Griner Event Reportedly Brings In Record Haul
Brittney Griner has been imprisoned in Russia since February after she was found with cannabis oil in her backpack when going through a Russian airport. However, that hasn't stopped her from giving back to her community - well, kind of. Her WNBA team, the Phoenix Mercury made sure her absence doesn't hurt the work she's done in the community.
Nicky Law’s late-career reset led him to the U.S., then the Rowdies
ST. PETERSBURG — By the time he was 32, Nicky Law already had built a full professional soccer career. He debuted in the English Premier League at age 18. Played in the Scottish Premier League. Logged more than 500 European matches. Scored more than 70 goals and assisted on more than 100 others.
statechampsnetwork.com
20 YEARS OF STATE CHAMPS! 20 STATE CHAMPIONS SERIES: WATERFORD OUR LADY OF THE LAKES 2002
Waterford — Murray Percival was the heart and soul of the 2002 Waterford Our Lady of the Lakes’ Division 8 state championship football team. In overtime in the state finals, Percival called for the rock, got it fed to him and took it into the end zone for the crown on a do-or-die fourth-down play.
