Buckle Up Those Babies The Right Way Crossroads
As a grandma, I can attest new car seats can be super confusing!. Thankfully we've learned the importance of buckling our babies now we want to make sure they are buckled as safely as possible. This is why the City of Victoria is hosting a car seat inspection free to the public!
THROWBACK THURSDAY: That One Time VPD Made a Rap Video[VIDEO]
Every Thursday, I like to bring back those memories, and here is one that I totally forgot about. Let me start out by saying that the Victoria Police Department has always had an outstanding and fun relationship with our community. Check out this rap video that the Victoria Police Department did back in 2013 about school zone safety. Such a fun way to get an important message out. It went viral and was received very well throughout the Crossroads area and Texas. Even though the video is almost 10 years old, the message remains the same.
Yoakum ISD Closed School for Threats from Juvenile in Canada
Not unlike what some of us might have experienced in our school days years ago, prank calls creating false alarms to end the school day still exist. However, technology along with the penalty for such actions has advanced considerably. On Wednesday, Aug. 31, Yoakum I.S.D. reported that various agencies that...
Enjoy $3 Admission for National Cinema Day – Even in Victoria
September 3rd is dubbed 'National Cinema Day' and movie theatres around the Country are offering $3 admission no matter the time of day or the film format. That includes Cinemark in Victoria. This means that you can enjoy a $3 movie on a Saturday! Not only will you get to enjoy a flick at a throwback price. You can also enjoy a $3 small popcorn, $3 medium fountain drink or ICEE, and $3 any sized candy.
28 Images That Show Just How Much Victoria Has Changed
Growth is natural and baby, Victoria is growing. However, with growth comes change which means Victoria has absolutely changed over time. 15 years ago Victoria was a completely different town, heck even 5 years ago Victoria looked different. Google Maps is a time capsule perfect for those who want to...
JUST IN: Mr Gatti’s Pizza is Coming Back to Victoria
Mr. Gatti's is the place for so many memories of us growing up here in the Crossroads. From humble beginnings on Navarro to the expansion of the many rooms including the cartoon room. Of course, we can't forget the massive game room that brought us so many great times. If you were a super Mr. Gatti's fan you also know of the smaller location that was located at the Victoria mall for a short time.
Ghost Kitchens are Popping Up All Over Victoria
This new concept is popping up all over Victoria, they are called 'ghost kitchens' that I just learned of last week. My son was like, 'Let's order Mr. Beast Burger?' I had no idea what he was talking about. It is what you called a 'ghost kitchen' or virtual kitchen. See a list of ghost kitchens located in Victoria listed below.
New Concept Art and Target Opening Date for New Chick Fil-A Location
Earlier this year, Victorians were excited to learn about the opening of a new Chick-fil-A in Victoria. The new location would service the South Side of Victoria at the old Wilkinson Auto Dealership location. Today we learned, thanks to a Facebook post by David Murphy, what the new location will look like. David also confirmed that the new location has a target opening date of Spring 2023!
THROWBACK THURSDAY: Two of the Best Mexican Restaurant’s Victoria Has Seen
As I was driving down Port Lavaca Highway last week, I had a flashback of turning into the El Toro parking lot. Talk about some awesome memories and awesome Mexican Food. If you visited El Toro chances are you also ate at their sister restaurant of Siesta. Both restaurants were run by the Trevino family. Before we get to these two restaurants we also remember Casa Ramicos, Spanish Village, and DeLago. I know there were many more. Please add a Mexican Restaurant that you miss to our list on Facebook.
$5.5 Billion Crude Refinery Proposed for Bloomington
This would be an absolutely incredible boom to the Victoria economy. In an article posted by the Hoston Business Journal, an El Campo, Texas-based company is considering a new crude refinery project that would bring more than $5.5 billion of investment to Bloomington, Texas, in Victoria County. The new project...
Burlington Coat Factory and Boot Barn Coming to Victoria
As development continues along the Loop 463 corridor, we learn that two new businesses are coming to Victoria. The developer of Victoria Town Center, the new shopping center adjacent to Home Depot, has announced its first two tenants. The Boot Barn and Burlington Coat Factory will be moving in to the new Victoria Town Center. The Boot Barn is slated to open by the end of this year. Burlington Coat Factory will open up early next year(2023). I personally believe the next development boom will be along the feeder roads of 463.
Looking for a Real Life Haunted House for Halloween
If you are a fan of Halloween this story is for you. The Yorktown Hospital will once again be hosting Halloween at the Hospital. You will have two chances to get scared: Saturday, October 29th, and Monday, October 31st! Time will be from 6 p.m. to midnight and admission will be $20 at the door. More details coming soon or you can call 210-748-4475 between 11 AM - 6 PM.
Spirit Halloween Will Back at the Old Bealls in Victoria Mall
We are just about 2 and half months away from Halloween, which means Spirit Halloween will be opening its doors soon. Spirit Halloween will open its doors in late August and will be back at the Old Bealls location at the Victoria Mall. The official opening date will drop the same day the store opens. So get ready! The Spirit Halloween season will run through November 2nd.
