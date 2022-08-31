This story, Double Trouble, originally appeared in the September 1998 issue of Outdoor Life. SOMETIME EARLIER that afternoon I had given up. My aching muscles and discouraged spirit signaled the end to the hunt. Oh, I’d keep my eyes open on my way back to camp, but that would be about it. As I approached the ridgetop, I found myself at the exact location from which I had first bugled that morning. An omen? No, I don’t believe in them. However, my legs needed a break, so why not bugle while I rested? I slid the grunt tube around to the front of my body and positioned my favorite diaphragm call in my mouth. The clear, clean, four-pitched melody echoed back down into the valley.

