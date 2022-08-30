ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

Yakima Herald Republic

6 movies open Sept. 2 at Seattle-area theaters; here's what to see

★★★★ (out of four) "Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul" (R; 102 minutes): “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.” is the story of a smile under siege. The smile graces the face of Regina Hall in the role of Trinitie Childs, the wife of Lee-Curtis Childs (Sterling K. Brown), the charismatic but now disgraced pastor of a Black megachurch in Atlanta. Hall’s performance is remarkable, full of shadings and intimations of significant emotional depths. Brown is forceful, overpoweringly so, playing Lee-Curtis as a guy who is high on his own supply, of ego. The debut feature of director Adamma Ebo and her twin sister Adanne Ebo, the movie’s producer is a stunning cinematic accomplishment. Full review here. Multiple theaters and streaming on Peacock. — Soren Andersen, special to The Seattle Times.
SEATTLE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

12 things to do in the Seattle area this Labor Day Weekend

Welcome to summer's unofficial final weekend! Whether you’re staying in or going out to enjoy the last gasp of summer, check out our roundup of things you can do over Labor Day Weekend. Eats and drinks. Our food writer found birria tacos, crispy pupusas and more for your next...
SEATTLE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Why Seattle libraries had more than 130 closures this summer

As record-breaking temperatures baked Seattle this summer, box fan sales spiked, wading pools grew crowded, health warnings were issued …. There were more than 130 full- or partial-day closures due to heat in June, July and August, according to the Seattle Public Library. Nine of the system's 27 branches lack...
SEATTLE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Fire brings heavy smoke in Chinatown International District

A fire at a four-story building in Seattle's Chinatown International District is causing heavy smoke that's visible from Interstate 5 on Thursday morning. Seattle fire crews responded to the fire shortly in the 700 block of King Street shortly before 10:30 a.m. The reported location of incident is the address of Harbor City Restaurant, a dim sum and Chinese food restaurant in Chinatown ID.
SEATTLE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Kirkland's 'truck-eating' bridge claims frequent victims

Like a shark fin in the water, the warnings appear quietly before an impending crunch. “Low bridge ahead,” one sign warns drivers on the Kirkland street. Getting closer, another cautions “11'-6"" — the height of the bridge. Even closer now, “OVER HEIGHT MUST TURN RIGHT.”. Once...
KIRKLAND, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Family tragedy inspires Kenmore teen to spread word about health threat

Among more than 1,000 submissions, Pinyu Liao's work stood out. She's a rising senior at Inglemoor High School in Kenmore, and this summer she became one of two teens across the globe selected to showcase her video project at the World Health Organization's annual film festival. In an eight-minute documentary,...
KENMORE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

WSU Cougars auditioning to stay relevant in future of super conferences

Forgive me, Coug Nation, if I'm misrepresenting you. It's just that I've always felt the Washington State experience was unique compared to that of the other Pac-12 schools. And I'm not talking about what happens between the lines in the sports world — I'm talking about the sense of community brought on by its seclusion in Pullman.
PULLMAN, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

What to watch for when UW hosts Kent State, plus Mike Vorel's prediction

Kent State (0-0) at Washington (0-0) TV: FS1 Radio: SportsRadio 950 KJR. QB Michael Penix Jr.: 53.7% completions, 939 passing yards, 7 pass TD, 7 INT, 2 rush TD (2021) WR Rome Odunze: 41 catches, 415 receiving yards, 10.1 yards per reception, 4 TD (2021) Edge Zion Tupuola-Fetui: 8 tackles,...
SEATTLE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

The art of the turnaround: Kalen DeBoer's proven recipe for instant improvement at Washington

Kalen DeBoer has perfected the recipe for instant improvement. The proof is in the process. Before arriving at Washington this offseason, DeBoer’s previous three stops — as Fresno State’s head coach in 2020, Indiana’s offensive coordinator in 2019 and Fresno State’s offensive coordinator in 2017 — sustained a combined record of 10-26 in the seasons immediately prior to his appointment.
SEATTLE, WA

