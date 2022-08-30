★★★★ (out of four) "Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul" (R; 102 minutes): “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.” is the story of a smile under siege. The smile graces the face of Regina Hall in the role of Trinitie Childs, the wife of Lee-Curtis Childs (Sterling K. Brown), the charismatic but now disgraced pastor of a Black megachurch in Atlanta. Hall’s performance is remarkable, full of shadings and intimations of significant emotional depths. Brown is forceful, overpoweringly so, playing Lee-Curtis as a guy who is high on his own supply, of ego. The debut feature of director Adamma Ebo and her twin sister Adanne Ebo, the movie’s producer is a stunning cinematic accomplishment. Full review here. Multiple theaters and streaming on Peacock. — Soren Andersen, special to The Seattle Times.

