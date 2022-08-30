Read full article on original website
6 movies open Sept. 2 at Seattle-area theaters; here’s what to see
★★★★ (out of four) "Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul" (R; 102 minutes): “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.” is the story of a smile under siege. The smile graces the face of Regina Hall in the role of Trinitie Childs, the wife of Lee-Curtis Childs (Sterling K. Brown), the charismatic but now disgraced pastor of a Black megachurch in Atlanta. Hall’s performance is remarkable, full of shadings and intimations of significant emotional depths. Brown is forceful, overpoweringly so, playing Lee-Curtis as a guy who is high on his own supply, of ego. The debut feature of director Adamma Ebo and her twin sister Adanne Ebo, the movie’s producer is a stunning cinematic accomplishment. Full review here. Multiple theaters and streaming on Peacock. — Soren Andersen, special to The Seattle Times.
12 things to do in the Seattle area this Labor Day Weekend
Welcome to summer's unofficial final weekend! Whether you’re staying in or going out to enjoy the last gasp of summer, check out our roundup of things you can do over Labor Day Weekend. Eats and drinks. Our food writer found birria tacos, crispy pupusas and more for your next...
Why Seattle libraries had more than 130 closures this summer
As record-breaking temperatures baked Seattle this summer, box fan sales spiked, wading pools grew crowded, health warnings were issued …. There were more than 130 full- or partial-day closures due to heat in June, July and August, according to the Seattle Public Library. Nine of the system's 27 branches lack...
Fire brings heavy smoke in Chinatown International District
A fire at a four-story building in Seattle's Chinatown International District is causing heavy smoke that's visible from Interstate 5 on Thursday morning. Seattle fire crews responded to the fire shortly in the 700 block of King Street shortly before 10:30 a.m. The reported location of incident is the address of Harbor City Restaurant, a dim sum and Chinese food restaurant in Chinatown ID.
Kirkland’s ‘truck-eating’ bridge claims frequent victims
Like a shark fin in the water, the warnings appear quietly before an impending crunch. “Low bridge ahead,” one sign warns drivers on the Kirkland street. Getting closer, another cautions “11'-6"" — the height of the bridge. Even closer now, “OVER HEIGHT MUST TURN RIGHT.”. Once...
Family tragedy inspires Kenmore teen to spread word about health threat
Among more than 1,000 submissions, Pinyu Liao's work stood out. She's a rising senior at Inglemoor High School in Kenmore, and this summer she became one of two teens across the globe selected to showcase her video project at the World Health Organization's annual film festival. In an eight-minute documentary,...
WSU Cougars auditioning to stay relevant in future of super conferences
Forgive me, Coug Nation, if I'm misrepresenting you. It's just that I've always felt the Washington State experience was unique compared to that of the other Pac-12 schools. And I'm not talking about what happens between the lines in the sports world — I'm talking about the sense of community brought on by its seclusion in Pullman.
What to watch for when UW hosts Kent State, plus Mike Vorel’s prediction
Kent State (0-0) at Washington (0-0) TV: FS1 Radio: SportsRadio 950 KJR. QB Michael Penix Jr.: 53.7% completions, 939 passing yards, 7 pass TD, 7 INT, 2 rush TD (2021) WR Rome Odunze: 41 catches, 415 receiving yards, 10.1 yards per reception, 4 TD (2021) Edge Zion Tupuola-Fetui: 8 tackles,...
The art of the turnaround: Kalen DeBoer’s proven recipe for instant improvement at Washington
Kalen DeBoer has perfected the recipe for instant improvement. The proof is in the process. Before arriving at Washington this offseason, DeBoer’s previous three stops — as Fresno State’s head coach in 2020, Indiana’s offensive coordinator in 2019 and Fresno State’s offensive coordinator in 2017 — sustained a combined record of 10-26 in the seasons immediately prior to his appointment.
How will UW Huskies do in Kalen DeBoer’s debut season? We make game-by-game picks.
This time last year, I prognosticated that Washington would finish 10-2 in 2021, including a statement nonconference road win at Michigan and narrow divisional losses to Oregon and Stanford. It might go without writing, but it went much worse. Now, following a 4-8 fiasco and the in-season firing of Jimmy...
