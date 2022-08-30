Read full article on original website
Narcity
This A-Frame Airbnb Is A Road Trip From Ontario & It's Straight Off An Autumn Postcard
This stunning Airbnb is so cozy, it might just win fall. Nestled amongst the trees in Stowe, Vermont, this A-frame cabin is about a 4-hour drive from Ottawa, and it's a dreamy place for a vacation. The majestic stay, named "The Summit House," can host six people in three bedrooms....
Narcity
This $725K Ontario Home Has A Bell Tower Room & Secret Garden With A 'Tuscan Ruin' (PHOTOS)
This Ontario home for sale is a country dream come true, and it's filled with unique features. It once served as a church, but has since been transformed into a stunning living space, and it's on the market for $725,000. Located in the historic hamlet of Warsaw, the four-bedroom abode...
Narcity
This Easy Ottawa Hike Takes You Down A Woodland Staircase To Stunning Pink & Orange Skies
The Ottawa capital region is home to beautiful forest hikes and there is one that will lead you to the Ottawa River for stunning views. Sheila McKee Park is an easy hiking trail loop in Dunrobin where you can see some epic sunrises and sunsets. A wooden staircase will guide you to the shore where you can catch a glimpse of fiery skies.
Narcity
7 Incredible Ontario Activities That Take You Soaring Over A Sea Of Fall Colours
There is a limited window of time to experience the fall colours in Ontario in all of their glory. You can admire the stunning hues of red, orange and yellow while exploring the province with these thrilling adventures. Here are seven Ontario activities during which you can admire the fall...
Narcity
You Can Get Lost In A Field Of Golden Sunflowers At This Stunning Farm Near Vancouver
This farm near Vancouver has rows and rows of beautiful sunflowers and it might just be the most picture-perfect thing to do if you're looking to end your summer off with a bang. Richmond Country Farms is located in Richmond, B.C. and it's a family-owned farm that has been in...
Narcity
This Spooky Orchard Near Ottawa Opens This Month & It Will Haunt You To Your Core
Orchards aren't just for apple picking and this spot near Ottawa has a Halloween event that is a pure nightmare. Prepare for the fright of your life because Acres of Terror opens at Cannamore Orchard on September 30. The four main attractions that will haunt you to your core are...
Narcity
This Mountain Coaster Near Ottawa Will Have You Flying Through Coloured Leaves This Fall
If you're looking for a thrilling fall adventure near Ottawa there is a ride that will have you twisting and turning through a forest. Camp Fortune's mountain coaster opened last summer and it's less than 30 minutes from Ottawa in Chelsea, Quebec. A scenic chairlift ride will take you up over the trees so you can admire the fall colours from above.
Narcity
I Went To Aritiza's Huge Warehouse Sale In Vancouver This Week & It Was Total Chaos
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. The massive Aritzia Warehouse Sale is currently happening in Vancouver from August 31 until September 5, so my friend and I decided to go check out just how good these deals were for ourselves.
Narcity
This Ottawa Farm Has A Turkey-Shaped Maze & Fluffy Alpacas You Can Take For A Stroll
If you're hoping for a festive fall adventure but don't want to drive far out of the city, this urban farm in Ottawa is worth a trip. Maple Hill Urban Farm hosts year-round events including alpaca tours and occasional goat yoga classes. Its annual fall maze is opening for the season on September 3 and the path is shaped like a turkey this year.
Narcity
Ontario's Weather Made A Creepy Waterspout Yesterday & It's Giving 'Stranger Things' Vibes
A relaxing day at Sauble Beach turned into a nightmare fuel on Wednesday after a shadowy figure emerged from the sky. Ontario weather or the upside down?. According to The Weather Network (TWN), the bizarre phenomenon wasn't a creature fromStranger Thingsbut rather a waterspout that had spawned over Lake Huron.
Narcity
Gas Prices In Vancouver Are Set To Drop This Week & It's About Damn Time
Good news for drivers looking to go away this long weekend — gas prices in Vancouver are predicted to drop even further, so it's time to bust out your happy dance and fill up those tanks. Vancouver gas prices are predicted to drop 6 cents on Thursday from 193.9...
Narcity
Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Drop Again Tomorrow & Waiting To Fill-Up Is A Must
Anyone planning to drive up to the cottage for one last summer hurrah this weekend will be relieved to know Ontario gas prices are in their favour. According to Dan McTeague, gas analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, prices will fall another 2 cents on Saturday, bringing totals to 147.9 cents per litre for areas such as Toronto, Ottawa, Windsor, and Niagara.
