Real Estate

This Mountain Coaster Near Ottawa Will Have You Flying Through Coloured Leaves This Fall

If you're looking for a thrilling fall adventure near Ottawa there is a ride that will have you twisting and turning through a forest. Camp Fortune's mountain coaster opened last summer and it's less than 30 minutes from Ottawa in Chelsea, Quebec. A scenic chairlift ride will take you up over the trees so you can admire the fall colours from above.
I Went To Aritiza's Huge Warehouse Sale In Vancouver This Week & It Was Total Chaos

This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. The massive Aritzia Warehouse Sale is currently happening in Vancouver from August 31 until September 5, so my friend and I decided to go check out just how good these deals were for ourselves.
This Ottawa Farm Has A Turkey-Shaped Maze & Fluffy Alpacas You Can Take For A Stroll

If you're hoping for a festive fall adventure but don't want to drive far out of the city, this urban farm in Ottawa is worth a trip. Maple Hill Urban Farm hosts year-round events including alpaca tours and occasional goat yoga classes. Its annual fall maze is opening for the season on September 3 and the path is shaped like a turkey this year.
Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Drop Again Tomorrow & Waiting To Fill-Up Is A Must

Anyone planning to drive up to the cottage for one last summer hurrah this weekend will be relieved to know Ontario gas prices are in their favour. According to Dan McTeague, gas analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, prices will fall another 2 cents on Saturday, bringing totals to 147.9 cents per litre for areas such as Toronto, Ottawa, Windsor, and Niagara.
