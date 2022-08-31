ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Mountain Coaster Near Ottawa Will Have You Flying Through Coloured Leaves This Fall

If you're looking for a thrilling fall adventure near Ottawa there is a ride that will have you twisting and turning through a forest. Camp Fortune's mountain coaster opened last summer and it's less than 30 minutes from Ottawa in Chelsea, Quebec. A scenic chairlift ride will take you up over the trees so you can admire the fall colours from above.
7 Fall Road Trips To Take In Ontario That Will Complete Your Flannel & PSL Season

It's time to bust out your cutest flannel shirt because fall is just around the corner in Ontario. There are so many road trip-worthy adventures to add to your calendar. Beyond the typical apple picking and farm activities, you can spend the night in an orchard cabin, experience a spooky castle, go hunting for gemstones and plunge into a lake of cranberries.
Nasa forced to cancel latest Artemis launch attempt due to rocket leak

Nasa has postponed its attempt to go back to the Moon – again.Yet another hydrogen leak forced the space agency to abandon its plans to launch its Artemis-1 mission on Saturday afternoon.Engineers tried repeated tricks to force the leak to seal, with a variety of different plans over hours, but Nasa eventually abandoned the attempt. Launch director Charlie Blackwell-Thompson made the final decision to postpone the launch around 11.15am local time, roughly three hours before the rocket had been scheduled to lift off.Nasa had already been forced to “scrub” a previous attempt to launch its rocket on Monday. That was...
Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Drop Again Tomorrow & It'll Be The Lowest In Months

Friday will be the best day at the pumps drivers have had since 2022 was a fresh-faced baby. That's right, folks, Ontario gas prices are set to drop again. Dan McTeague, gas analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, told Narcity that gas could drop to its lowest since January 3 thanks to a potential 2-cent dip on Friday.
This Ottawa Farm Has A Turkey-Shaped Maze & Fluffy Alpacas You Can Take For A Stroll

If you're hoping for a festive fall adventure but don't want to drive far out of the city, this urban farm in Ottawa is worth a trip. Maple Hill Urban Farm hosts year-round events including alpaca tours and occasional goat yoga classes. Its annual fall maze is opening for the season on September 3 and the path is shaped like a turkey this year.
Parks Canada Is Hiring For A Lot Of Jobs In Alberta & Some Pay Over $80K

If you've ever dreamed about working surrounded by the stunning Albertan mountains and lakes, Parks Canada is currently hiring for a lot of jobs in Alberta, and you could earn the big bucks. From guided hikes to office admin, there are a lot of different jobs available where you'll have...
I Went To Aritiza's Huge Warehouse Sale In Vancouver This Week & It Was Total Chaos

This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. The massive Aritzia Warehouse Sale is currently happening in Vancouver from August 31 until September 5, so my friend and I decided to go check out just how good these deals were for ourselves.
Alberta Was Ranked Canada's 2nd Least Favourite Province & Its People Are The Problem

A new survey exploring Canadians' favourite and least favourite provinces has just dropped and Alberta is proving to be pretty divisive across the country. The national poll, which was carried out by market research and analytics company Leger, looked at which of Canada's provinces and territories were most loved by their fellow Canadians and the reasons why people like – or don't like – them.
