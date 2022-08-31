Nasa has postponed its attempt to go back to the Moon – again.Yet another hydrogen leak forced the space agency to abandon its plans to launch its Artemis-1 mission on Saturday afternoon.Engineers tried repeated tricks to force the leak to seal, with a variety of different plans over hours, but Nasa eventually abandoned the attempt. Launch director Charlie Blackwell-Thompson made the final decision to postpone the launch around 11.15am local time, roughly three hours before the rocket had been scheduled to lift off.Nasa had already been forced to “scrub” a previous attempt to launch its rocket on Monday. That was...

