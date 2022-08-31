ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elijah Wood
Person
Sean Astin
Person
Dominic Monaghan
Narcity

I Went To Aritiza's Huge Warehouse Sale In Vancouver This Week & It Was Total Chaos

This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. The massive Aritzia Warehouse Sale is currently happening in Vancouver from August 31 until September 5, so my friend and I decided to go check out just how good these deals were for ourselves.
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy