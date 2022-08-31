Read full article on original website
Related
Narcity
Alicia Keys Responds With A Big 'WTF' After Fan Kisses Her During Vancouver Show (VIDEO)
Alicia Keys just responded to a viral video of her getting kissed by a fan smack on the cheek during her concert in Vancouver. She was performing for her Alicia + Keys World Tour at Rogers Arena on August 29 when she had a completely uncalled-for encounter with a fan.
Narcity
Mark Wahlberg Was Spotted At This F45 Gym In Toronto & Was Working Out 'Hard'
Do you go to the gym often, and then one day decide to skip this one particular workout that everyone can't stop talking about because Mark Wahlberg was there? Yeah, same. Mark Wahlberg showed up to an F45 class in Yorkville on Tuesday, August 29, at 9:30 a.m. and surprised all the members.
Narcity
This 21YO From Vancouver Was Signed Up By Foot Locker & Says He's The Youngest Canadian To Do So
This 21-year-old switched careers in his late teens and has recently gone on to land a sweet deal with Foot Locker, which will see his Vancouver-born brand in stores across Canada. Nicolas Budisa started his brand, Our Block Clothing, in 2020 after returning to Vancouver from Portugal. Budisa harboured dreams...
Narcity
The Toronto Air Show Is Flying Over The City This Weekend & Here's When To Look Up
It's the last long weekend of the summer, and you know what that means? Go outside as much as possible and take in all the free entertainment you can get. You can start your to-do list by watching Toronto's labour day air show fly over the 6ix. The Canadian International...
RELATED PEOPLE
Narcity
I Went To Aritiza's Huge Warehouse Sale In Vancouver This Week & It Was Total Chaos
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. The massive Aritzia Warehouse Sale is currently happening in Vancouver from August 31 until September 5, so my friend and I decided to go check out just how good these deals were for ourselves.
Narcity
Nickelback Shot A Music Video In BC & Canada's 2nd Highest Paid TikToker Showed Up (VIDEO)
The iconic Canadian rock band, Nickelback, was recently in B.C. to shoot a music video and Canada's second highest paid TikToker, Kris Collins, got in on the fun. The B.C. TikTok star got up to a bunch of shenanigans with the band, which included shooting a fun collab — and the blooper reel is pretty epic.
Narcity
A 'Harry Potter' Yule Ball Is Coming To Canada & It'll Be An Evening Of Pure Magic
Who hasn't dreamt of attending the magical Yule Ball celebration in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire? If you're someone who's always wanted to dance and drink Butterbeer at a wizard ball, you'll soon have the chance!. Harry Potter: A Yule Ball Celebration is coming to Canada for the...
Comments / 0