Living in North Carolina: 11 inspiring reasons why North Carolina is the perfect place for you and your family
Why Your Family Should Consider Living In North Carolina. If you're looking for a place with mild temperatures, scenic surroundings, and friendly faces, consider living in North Carolina. North Carolina has plenty to offer newcomers - from excellent educational institutions to thriving job markets and family-friendly towns. And from the coastal areas and the Outer Banks in the east to the Great Smoky Mountains and the Blue Ridge Mountains in the west, there are plenty of outdoor activities to enjoy. Here are the reasons why moving to North Carolina is a great idea for you and your family.
MLS・
These are the 68 best restaurants in North Carolina
The question on everyone's mind is where to go and get it, mindlessly googling phrases like "food near me" and scrolling through countless Yelp reviews until finding a satisfying option to quell our hunger.
restaurantclicks.com
Charlotte Breakfast Spots to Try This Week
Warm weather, relaxation, new memories, and more await you. Get off your feet and enjoy some of the finest local eateries to enhance your vacation experience. These locations let you capture the experience of the area and are all unique to Charlotte, North Carolina, with tasty and hearty meals you won’t find anywhere else.
Thousands to flock to Charlotte for Duke Mayo Classic
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Chats of "eagles soar” and “aggie pride” will ring out all over the Queen City this weekend as the two largest Historically Black Universities face off in their now century-long rivalry. North Carolina Central, located in Durham has the second largest enrollment of...
The Daily South
Here's How to Hunt for Shark Teeth in North Carolina
Every week can be Shark Week, when you're vacationing at the beaches of North Carolina. The Tar Heel State has some of the biggest caches of shark teeth around and a new adventure helps tourists track them down. Over in Surf City, North Carolina, not too far from Wilmington, an...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Fall will likely be warmer than normal in North Carolina
Sept. 1 marked the start of meteorological fall. It will still be a while before it's time to pull out your fall sweater, though. After a long, hot summer, warmer-than-average conditions are likely through most of the fall months here in North Carolina. Many cities across the state saw one...
Brazos Residential Expands Footprint in North Carolina with $41M Acquisition.
DALLAS, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brazos Residential, LLC, a Dallas-based real estate private investment firm specializing in multifamily investments, announces the $41M acquisition of the Wilson Woods Townhomes located in Wilson, NC. The transaction marks the firm’s tenth acquisition in 2022. Constructed in 1974, Wilson Woods Townhomes is...
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Get the Freshest Seafood in Charlotte
Charlotte, NC, is a foodie hub, and some of the best restaurants in town sell seafood. Charlotte’s proximity to the ocean and the influence of Southern comfort food make the seafood scene in Charlotte second to none. I’ve spent a lot of time in Charlotte, and I love seafood,...
‘Orange’ you glad North Carolina has more yellow, green counties on CDC’s COVID-19 map?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina has half as many counties in the CDC’s orange zone with the highest community levels of COVID-19 as it did just two weeks ago. A total of 31 counties were orange on the newest color-coded Centers for Disease Control and Prevention community levels map. There were 62 in the […]
WCNC
New omicron-targeting boosters expected in NC, SC after Labor Day
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North and South Carolinians could have access to new omicron-targeting COVID-19 boosters shortly after the Labor Day holiday. Both states' health agencies reported Friday they expect the new boosters to be in place next week. The announcements follow the final federal approval of Pfizer's and Moderna's...
WCNC
This is when you can expect to see the best fall color in North Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Fall is right around the corner in the Carolinas, which means many people are already looking forward to leaf peeping. And even though Thursday, Sept. 1 is the start of meteorological fall, it's going to feel like summer across the Carolinas for a few more weeks. In fact, we're going to be pushing 90 degrees through Labor Day weekend.
Northbound lanes of I-77 shut down near Mooresville after crash
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Northbound traffic on I-77 near Mooresville is shut down due to a collision, and the North Carolina Department of Transportation reports the interstate highway won't reopen until well into Sunday morning. According to an incident alert from NCDOT, the crash happened about three miles north of...
This North Carolina town is ranked #1 safest city in the country
A town in the Triangle has been ranked the safest city in the country, according to a new report.
This Is The Best Breakfast Sandwich In North Carolina
LoveFood found the best breakfast sandwiches around the country, including this hearty favorite in North Carolina.
restaurantclicks.com
Amazing Greek Restaurants to Try in Charlotte
North Carolina is one of my favorite states in the Union. The land of the pine holds a special place in my heart, and I have many fond memories of this state and Charlotte in particular. I spent a great deal of time in Charlotte when I was younger. Some...
This North Carolina City Is One Of The Most Polite Cities In America
A new survey by Preply shows the rudest (and most polite) cities in the country.
The Largest Flea Market in North Carolina is a Must Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. North Carolina is home to several amazing flea markets but one of the very best is located in Raleigh. Known as The Raleigh Market, this market is located on the historic North Carolina Fairgrounds. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to new merchandise.
charlottemagazine.com
11 Fall Festivals Arriving Soon in Charlotte
Sept. 9-10 From September 9 through 11, tens of thousands of visitors will enjoy the live entertainment, games, vendors, and fresh food at Greek Fest. And even though you can get items like baklava in several places around town, it doesn’t get more handmade than the hours-long baking sessions and preparation from church volunteers. 600 East Blvd., $5 (free for kids 12 and under).
focusnewspaper.com
A Morganton Jail Can’t Hold Him
The day John Sevier escaped from jail in Morganton, there was no video to document how he did it. Here was a hero of the Battle of Kings Mountain, a man whose contribution helped turn the tide of the American Revolution, brought to Morganton for trial on a charge of treason. Everyone acknowledges that he arrived in chains. Few agree on how he left town.
