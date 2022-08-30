ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Lou Oppomac
3d ago

when is the last time this organization kept a picture free of injury for an entire year good Lord they have more hurt pictures than any team I have ever seen

The Spun

Look: MLB World Is Praying For Tony La Russa

Tony La Russa has faced his fair share of criticism this year, but everyone is currently wishing for the best for the Chicago White Sox manager. The longtime MLB manager is stepping away from the ballclub as he undergoes testing for health issues. It's unclear when La Russa will be...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Veteran MLB Pitcher Has Been Suspended For 85 Games

Right-hander Carlos Martinez has officially accepted an 85-game unpaid suspension from the MLB. This suspension for Martinez is so harsh because he apparently violated the league's joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy. Martinez's suspension is retroactive to June 19. Earlier this year, Martinez received an 80-game suspension...
MLB
Yardbarker

Alex Rodriguez teases MLB return: 'May have to make a little comeback, race (Albert Pujols) to 700'

Aaron Judge's race to 61 dingers this season isn't the only big-time home run chase going on in MLB this year. As he prepares to wrap his illustrious, future Hall of Fame career, Albert Pujols is on the doorstep of 700 home runs, which would make him just the fourth member of the exclusive club. The three-time NL MVP's pursuit for 700 will likely come " down to the wire ," but before he can get to that milestone, he'll first have to pass Alex Rodriguez.
MLB
Yardbarker

The Yankees are wasting a roster spot on a production-less player

Sometimes the New York Yankees make decisions that seem to hold little logic. For example, why exactly has manager Aaron Boone kept Marwin Gonzales on the team for this long?. Gonzalez has provided next to no value on the team up to this point, despite having about 11 years of MLB experience under his belt. The last time Gonzalez provided adequate value was back in 2017 with the Houston Astros when he hit .303 with a 37% on-base rate over 134 games. He hit 23 homers that season with 90 RBIs, but he’s fallen off significantly since then.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees August Approval Poll: Brian Cashman

When I look at the Yankees season, I can’t help but think of Stephen Sonheim’s not-so-famous musical, Merrily We Roll Along. In this 1981 musical, the play opens with the protagonist, a composer-turned-movie producer named Franklin Shepard, throwing a lavish party to celebrate his latest blockbuster success. Such a celebratory moment, however, is in truth the lowest point of his life, as his oldest friend abandons him and his second wife announces that she wants a divorce. Posing the question, “How did you get to be here?” the play moves backwards in time, tracing the lives of Franklin and his two closest friends until concluding the show with an uplifting song that portrays the hopeful youth that these friends shared on the day they met.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

MLB announces 85-game suspension for pitcher Carlos Martinez

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball has suspended free agent pitcher Carlos Martinez for 85 games for violating its joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy. MLB said Thursday the punishment is retroactive to June 19. Under the policy, Martinez will participate in a confidential evaluation...
MLB
numberfire.com

Yu Chang out of Rays' Friday lineup

Tampa Bay Rays infielder Yu Chang is not in the starting lineup for Friday's series opener against right-hander Domingo German and the New York Yankees. Isaac Paredes (undisclosed) was held out of the past two lineups, but he will replace Chang on second base and bat seventh. Paredes has a...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
numberfire.com

Oswaldo Cabrera sitting for Yankees on Wednesday

New York Yankees infielder Oswaldo Cabrera is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Cabrera will move to the bench on Wednesday with Aaron Hicks starting in center field. Hicks will bat eighth versus left-hander Patrick Sandoval and the Angels. numberFire's models project Hicks...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
stpetecatalyst.com

Rays dominate Yanks, move up in standings

September 3, 2022 - The Tampa Bay Rays continued their late-season push Friday night with a dominant 9-0 victory over the league-leading New York Yankees at Tropicana Field. The 15.5 game advantage the Yankees once enjoyed over the Rays has since evaporated to just five. Friday night also marked the first of six games between the division rivals in 10 days. New York has lost five of their six while Tampa Bay has won four straight to move 16 games over .500, a season-high. The Rays’ playoff push could soon receive another boost as phenom shortstop Wander Franco said he expects to return soon, and pitching ace Tyler Glasnow plans to start a minor league rehab assignment next week.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
