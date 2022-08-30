Kingsport education leaders are looking for a new Superintendent of Schools. Dr. Jeff Moorehouse, who has been in the position since 2018 told school board members in a letter he was retiring from the Kingsport School System effective October 31. Moorehouse, who came from the Greeneville City School System to lead Kingsport Schools says his decision was based largely on the changes in school funding across the state. Moorehouse also says few could have predicted the challenges the school system has encountered during the pandemic and that the Kingsport System weathered those challenges with excellence.

