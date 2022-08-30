ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
993thex.com

Kingsport firefighters, local Eagle Scout unveil new food pantry in Rock Springs

A new food and clothing pantry opened up in Kingsport’s Rock Springs community thanks to efforts from local firefighters and an Eagle Scout. A statement from the City of Kingsport says the pantry was brought to life by retiring firefighter, Shane Warren, who enlisted the help of Eagle Scout Troop 250 and member Matt Munsey, who used the pantry as his scout project.
KINGSPORT, TN
993thex.com

Kingsport School Superintendent, Moorehouse Announces Retirement

Kingsport education leaders are looking for a new Superintendent of Schools. Dr. Jeff Moorehouse, who has been in the position since 2018 told school board members in a letter he was retiring from the Kingsport School System effective October 31. Moorehouse, who came from the Greeneville City School System to lead Kingsport Schools says his decision was based largely on the changes in school funding across the state. Moorehouse also says few could have predicted the challenges the school system has encountered during the pandemic and that the Kingsport System weathered those challenges with excellence.
KINGSPORT, TN
993thex.com

Glade Spring man dies from injuries suffered in Aug. 19 crash

A Glade Spring, Virginia man died this week following injuries he suffered in a chain reaction crash last month. The State Police report says Jack M Worley, 76, crashed into the rear of a vehicle stopped for construction on Route 11 in Washington County, Virginia on the afternoon of Aug. 19 causing the truck to run off the side of the road and strike an embankment.
GLADE SPRING, VA
993thex.com

Joint Hawkins Investigation Leads To Two Church Hill Arrests On Heroin/ Fentanyl Possession

Authorities with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office and the TBI arrest two Church Hill men for possession of what is believed to be heroin and fentanyl. 58 year old David Davis, and 53 year old Jackie Lynn Spears were caught with 34 grams of the drugs following a joint investigation on August 30. Davis is thought to have been trafficking heroin from Knoxville into Hawkins County. Officers also identified Spears as a co-conspirator in the drug distribution. Both Davis and Spears were transported to the Hawkins County Detention Center.
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
Bristol, TN
Business
City
Bristol, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy